E20 Training Announces the Formation of Its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board
E20 appoints four distinguished experts — spanning interventional cardiology, clinical exercise physiology, science communication, and elite fitness operations — to guide the company’s next phase of growth.
Costa Mesa, CA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E20 Training, a premium EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) fitness concept, today announced the formation of its inaugural Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board. The board brings together four professionals whose collective credentials span clinical cardiology research, applied exercise physiology, science communication for globally recognized fitness brands, and executive leadership over one of the most elite personal training divisions in the country.
The Advisory Board was built with a clear purpose: to ensure that every dimension of the E20 experience — from program design and member assessment to content, safety protocols, and clinical positioning — reflects the highest standards in exercise science and medical credibility. As E20 scales, this board provides the scientific foundation and strategic perspective the brand needs to grow with integrity.
“Building this board was a deliberate and meaningful process,” said Eloiza Tecson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E20 Training. “We’re not just a fitness company. We sit at the intersection of clinical care and performance training, and the people we bring around the table have to reflect that. Each of these advisors brings something essential to what we’re building — and I’m genuinely honored they’ve chosen to be part of it.”
Meet the Advisory Board:
Dr. Jaskanwal (Jas) Sara, MBChB - Interventional Cardiologist | Assistant Professor of Medicine, Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Dr. Sara is an interventional cardiologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Minneapolis VA medical center. He completed his internal medicine residency, cardiology fellowship and PhD at Mayo Clinic and a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Minneapolis Heart Institute. His research focuses on coronary physiology, digital medicine, cardiovascular disease prevention, and the physiological effects of exercise. He is one of a small number of clinical researchers in the world who has studied whole-body EMS specifically: his published work has demonstrated WB-EMS training favorably impacts cardiovascular biomarkers in healthy adults — findings with direct relevance to the E20 program. He has published more than 90 research papers and has presented at several national and international conferences. He advises on clinical trial design, safety protocols, and E20’s strategy for expansion within the medical wellness sector.
Dr. Joel French, PhD - Applied Exercise Physiologist | Human Performance Lab Director, Elizabethtown College | Mayo Clinic | Orangetheory Fitness | Tempo Fitness | University of Colorado Boulder | U.S. Olympic Committee
Dr. French brings over 30 years of experience across healthcare, elite fitness, and academia — with a career that spans virtually every major institution in the applied exercise science world. He spent three years as Senior Director of Research and Fitness at Orangetheory Fitness, where he led the brand’s medical advisory board, established its physiology lab, and drove science-based best practices across a global network. He also served as an Exercise Physiologist at the Mayo Clinic, conducted performance research with the U.S. Olympic Committee, and has held leadership roles at CU Sports Medicine and Tempo Fitness. Dr. French holds a Doctorate in Applied Exercise Physiology from the University of Florida and a postdoctorate in cardiac physiology from the University of Minnesota. At E20, he advises on clinical assessment protocols, algorithmic programming logic, and the integration of complex health data into individualized EMS prescriptions.
Dr. Rachelle Reed, PhD, MS, ACSM-EP - Exercise Physiologist | Head of Scientific Research & Communications, Therabody | Orangetheory Fitness | Therabody | SweatHouz | Pure Barre
Dr. Reed is an exercise physiologist and industry scientist working at the intersection of research and consumer health. She holds a PhD and MS in Kinesiology and has spent nearly 15 years translating research into real-world strategy for leading fitness and wellness brands. She currently serves as Head of Scientific Research and Communications at Therabody, where she leads global research initiatives, supports product validation, and oversees science communication. Previously, she served as Senior Director of Health Science and Research at Orangetheory Fitness, managing a team of 12 health science professionals, leading the brand’s medical advisory board, and overseeing science communication for a global network of over 1.2 million members. She currently supports scientific research and education initiatives with Perspire Sauna Studio, and has previously held roles with Pure Barre, contributing to instructor development, programming, and consumer-facing education. In addition to her industry work, she has served as both full-time and part-time teaching faculty in exercise science and behavior change. She is an active member of the American College of Sports Medicine, where she currently chairs its Continuing Professional Education Committee, and serves on the American Council on Exercise Scientific Advisory Panel, supporting science communication efforts. At E20, Dr. Reed ensures all content, member education, and coach training materials are scientifically accurate, clearly communicated, and credible, and advises on the pedagogical structure of its educational programs.
Travis DeSisso - Exercise Science Professional | Business Leader & Entrepreneur | Equinox
Travis DeSisso is one of the most senior personal training leaders in the fitness industry, having led at Equinox since 2009. A multi-location executive, including roles such as Regional Director and Vice President of Personal Training, he has operated at scale across more than 109 of Equinox’s global locations, supporting the development and performance of over 2,000 personal trainers. He holds a degree in Exercise Science from Harding University and brings a rare combination of elite brand experience, operational scale, and practitioner credibility. His perspective ensures that E20’s programming is not only scientifically sound but practical, market-ready, and compelling to the members it serves. At E20, Travis advises on program quality, competitive positioning, and strategic partnership opportunities within the premium fitness sector.
About E20 Training
E20 Training is a premium EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) resistance training and performance concept built on a simple but powerful premise: that 20 minutes of whole-body electrical muscle stimulation, done right, can deliver a training stimulus that would take hours to replicate through conventional exercise. By simultaneously activating up to 90% of the body's muscle fibers — far beyond what voluntary contraction alone can achieve — E20 builds strength, supports metabolic health, and accelerates results for members who demand both efficiency and science. E20 serves a wide range of members, united by one thing: they need results without compromise. For the time-constrained professional, a single 20-minute session once or twice a week replaces what used to require an hour at the gym. For members managing joint sensitivity, recovering from injury, or living with chronic musculoskeletal pain, EMS delivers deep muscle activation without the joint load of conventional resistance training — a distinction that peer-reviewed research has shown to be clinically meaningful, particularly for chronic low back pain and knee osteoarthritis. And for anyone simply committed to performing and aging well, E20 offers a science-driven, coach-guided experience unlike anything else in the market. The formation of E20's Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board reflects the brand's foundational commitment: that the people who need this technology most deserve a company that takes the science seriously.
E20 Training is currently operating in Southern California, with a national expansion underway through a first-of-its-kind box-in-box partnership model with health and wellness brands.
The Advisory Board was built with a clear purpose: to ensure that every dimension of the E20 experience — from program design and member assessment to content, safety protocols, and clinical positioning — reflects the highest standards in exercise science and medical credibility. As E20 scales, this board provides the scientific foundation and strategic perspective the brand needs to grow with integrity.
“Building this board was a deliberate and meaningful process,” said Eloiza Tecson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of E20 Training. “We’re not just a fitness company. We sit at the intersection of clinical care and performance training, and the people we bring around the table have to reflect that. Each of these advisors brings something essential to what we’re building — and I’m genuinely honored they’ve chosen to be part of it.”
Meet the Advisory Board:
Dr. Jaskanwal (Jas) Sara, MBChB - Interventional Cardiologist | Assistant Professor of Medicine, Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Dr. Sara is an interventional cardiologist and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Minneapolis VA medical center. He completed his internal medicine residency, cardiology fellowship and PhD at Mayo Clinic and a fellowship in interventional cardiology at the Minneapolis Heart Institute. His research focuses on coronary physiology, digital medicine, cardiovascular disease prevention, and the physiological effects of exercise. He is one of a small number of clinical researchers in the world who has studied whole-body EMS specifically: his published work has demonstrated WB-EMS training favorably impacts cardiovascular biomarkers in healthy adults — findings with direct relevance to the E20 program. He has published more than 90 research papers and has presented at several national and international conferences. He advises on clinical trial design, safety protocols, and E20’s strategy for expansion within the medical wellness sector.
Dr. Joel French, PhD - Applied Exercise Physiologist | Human Performance Lab Director, Elizabethtown College | Mayo Clinic | Orangetheory Fitness | Tempo Fitness | University of Colorado Boulder | U.S. Olympic Committee
Dr. French brings over 30 years of experience across healthcare, elite fitness, and academia — with a career that spans virtually every major institution in the applied exercise science world. He spent three years as Senior Director of Research and Fitness at Orangetheory Fitness, where he led the brand’s medical advisory board, established its physiology lab, and drove science-based best practices across a global network. He also served as an Exercise Physiologist at the Mayo Clinic, conducted performance research with the U.S. Olympic Committee, and has held leadership roles at CU Sports Medicine and Tempo Fitness. Dr. French holds a Doctorate in Applied Exercise Physiology from the University of Florida and a postdoctorate in cardiac physiology from the University of Minnesota. At E20, he advises on clinical assessment protocols, algorithmic programming logic, and the integration of complex health data into individualized EMS prescriptions.
Dr. Rachelle Reed, PhD, MS, ACSM-EP - Exercise Physiologist | Head of Scientific Research & Communications, Therabody | Orangetheory Fitness | Therabody | SweatHouz | Pure Barre
Dr. Reed is an exercise physiologist and industry scientist working at the intersection of research and consumer health. She holds a PhD and MS in Kinesiology and has spent nearly 15 years translating research into real-world strategy for leading fitness and wellness brands. She currently serves as Head of Scientific Research and Communications at Therabody, where she leads global research initiatives, supports product validation, and oversees science communication. Previously, she served as Senior Director of Health Science and Research at Orangetheory Fitness, managing a team of 12 health science professionals, leading the brand’s medical advisory board, and overseeing science communication for a global network of over 1.2 million members. She currently supports scientific research and education initiatives with Perspire Sauna Studio, and has previously held roles with Pure Barre, contributing to instructor development, programming, and consumer-facing education. In addition to her industry work, she has served as both full-time and part-time teaching faculty in exercise science and behavior change. She is an active member of the American College of Sports Medicine, where she currently chairs its Continuing Professional Education Committee, and serves on the American Council on Exercise Scientific Advisory Panel, supporting science communication efforts. At E20, Dr. Reed ensures all content, member education, and coach training materials are scientifically accurate, clearly communicated, and credible, and advises on the pedagogical structure of its educational programs.
Travis DeSisso - Exercise Science Professional | Business Leader & Entrepreneur | Equinox
Travis DeSisso is one of the most senior personal training leaders in the fitness industry, having led at Equinox since 2009. A multi-location executive, including roles such as Regional Director and Vice President of Personal Training, he has operated at scale across more than 109 of Equinox’s global locations, supporting the development and performance of over 2,000 personal trainers. He holds a degree in Exercise Science from Harding University and brings a rare combination of elite brand experience, operational scale, and practitioner credibility. His perspective ensures that E20’s programming is not only scientifically sound but practical, market-ready, and compelling to the members it serves. At E20, Travis advises on program quality, competitive positioning, and strategic partnership opportunities within the premium fitness sector.
About E20 Training
E20 Training is a premium EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) resistance training and performance concept built on a simple but powerful premise: that 20 minutes of whole-body electrical muscle stimulation, done right, can deliver a training stimulus that would take hours to replicate through conventional exercise. By simultaneously activating up to 90% of the body's muscle fibers — far beyond what voluntary contraction alone can achieve — E20 builds strength, supports metabolic health, and accelerates results for members who demand both efficiency and science. E20 serves a wide range of members, united by one thing: they need results without compromise. For the time-constrained professional, a single 20-minute session once or twice a week replaces what used to require an hour at the gym. For members managing joint sensitivity, recovering from injury, or living with chronic musculoskeletal pain, EMS delivers deep muscle activation without the joint load of conventional resistance training — a distinction that peer-reviewed research has shown to be clinically meaningful, particularly for chronic low back pain and knee osteoarthritis. And for anyone simply committed to performing and aging well, E20 offers a science-driven, coach-guided experience unlike anything else in the market. The formation of E20's Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board reflects the brand's foundational commitment: that the people who need this technology most deserve a company that takes the science seriously.
E20 Training is currently operating in Southern California, with a national expansion underway through a first-of-its-kind box-in-box partnership model with health and wellness brands.
Contact
E20 TrainingContact
Eloiza Tecson
949-432-7113
www.e20training.com
Eloiza Tecson
949-432-7113
www.e20training.com
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