Eric Yocam and Annie Choi Release 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide — Updated for the AI Era of 2026

The 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide delivers completely updated guidance for board directors navigating AI oversight, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory complexity in 2026. Co-authored by Eric Yocam PhD, DBA and Annie Choi JD, MIB, the edition features a dedicated AI governance chapter, seven real-world case studies, and five new appendices. Available in print and Kindle on Amazon.