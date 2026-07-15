Eric Yocam and Annie Choi Release 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide — Updated for the AI Era of 2026
The 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide delivers completely updated guidance for board directors navigating AI oversight, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory complexity in 2026. Co-authored by Eric Yocam PhD, DBA and Annie Choi JD, MIB, the edition features a dedicated AI governance chapter, seven real-world case studies, and five new appendices. Available in print and Kindle on Amazon.
San Luis Obispo, CA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eric Yocam PhD, DBA, Lecturer at California Polytechnic State University and researcher at Dakota State University's Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences, and co-author Siu Kuen Annie Choi JD, MIB, a licensed attorney in the state of Washington, have released the fourth edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide -- Leadership, Diligence, and Wisdom. The book is available now in print and Kindle editions on Amazon.
The 4th Edition delivers a comprehensive overhaul of the widely-referenced governance handbook, addressing the rapidly evolving responsibilities facing board directors in 2026. New and expanded content includes a dedicated chapter on artificial intelligence governance -- covering the EU AI Act, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, model hallucination risk, deepfake threats, and AI disclosure obligations -- as well as updated guidance on cybersecurity oversight, board skills matrices, SEC clawback rules, Universal Proxy regulations, ESG materiality, and dual-class share structures.
The book features seven full case studies drawn from landmark governance failures and crises: Enron, WorldCom, Wells Fargo, Boeing 737 MAX, Equifax, FTX, and the OpenAI board crisis of 2023. Each case study includes a detailed background, analysis of what the board missed, a timeline of events, and specific governance lessons for practicing directors.
"Boards in 2026 are navigating territory that simply did not exist a decade ago," said Yocam. "AI governance, cybersecurity disclosure obligations, activist investors empowered by Universal Proxy, and global sustainability reporting requirements have fundamentally changed what it means to exercise fiduciary duty. This edition was written to give directors a practical, immediately actionable reference they can use in the boardroom -- not a textbook."
The 4th Edition also includes five new appendices: a Director Question Frameworks guide spanning ten governance domains, a Crisis Governance Playbook covering five common crisis scenarios, a Board Governance Maturity Model, a Board Director Toolkit, and original "Y" Governance Frameworks developed by the authors. An expanded glossary of more than 80 governance terms rounds out the reference material.
The Pocket Guide was previously featured among the best-reviewed books of the month in the Kirkus Discoveries newsletter and has been referenced by the American Institute of Certified Board Advisors as core knowledge for governance professionals.
Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide, 4th Edition is available in print and Kindle formats on Amazon.
About Eric Yocam
Eric Yocam PhD, DBA is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Dominican University of California's Barowsky School of Business. He maintains a research affiliation with Dakota State University's Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences. An IEEE Senior Member, he holds seven degrees across cybersecurity, computer engineering, computer science, business administration, and finance, and is the inventor on 23 US patents. He is also the author of Cyber Inference (Book 1 of The Convergence Chronicles), a hard science fiction series.
About Siu Kuen Annie Choi
Siu Kuen Annie Choi JD, MIB is a licensed attorney in the state of Washington. Her research interests are in the areas of corporate governance, international business, and immigration law.
The 4th Edition delivers a comprehensive overhaul of the widely-referenced governance handbook, addressing the rapidly evolving responsibilities facing board directors in 2026. New and expanded content includes a dedicated chapter on artificial intelligence governance -- covering the EU AI Act, the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, model hallucination risk, deepfake threats, and AI disclosure obligations -- as well as updated guidance on cybersecurity oversight, board skills matrices, SEC clawback rules, Universal Proxy regulations, ESG materiality, and dual-class share structures.
The book features seven full case studies drawn from landmark governance failures and crises: Enron, WorldCom, Wells Fargo, Boeing 737 MAX, Equifax, FTX, and the OpenAI board crisis of 2023. Each case study includes a detailed background, analysis of what the board missed, a timeline of events, and specific governance lessons for practicing directors.
"Boards in 2026 are navigating territory that simply did not exist a decade ago," said Yocam. "AI governance, cybersecurity disclosure obligations, activist investors empowered by Universal Proxy, and global sustainability reporting requirements have fundamentally changed what it means to exercise fiduciary duty. This edition was written to give directors a practical, immediately actionable reference they can use in the boardroom -- not a textbook."
The 4th Edition also includes five new appendices: a Director Question Frameworks guide spanning ten governance domains, a Crisis Governance Playbook covering five common crisis scenarios, a Board Governance Maturity Model, a Board Director Toolkit, and original "Y" Governance Frameworks developed by the authors. An expanded glossary of more than 80 governance terms rounds out the reference material.
The Pocket Guide was previously featured among the best-reviewed books of the month in the Kirkus Discoveries newsletter and has been referenced by the American Institute of Certified Board Advisors as core knowledge for governance professionals.
Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide, 4th Edition is available in print and Kindle formats on Amazon.
About Eric Yocam
Eric Yocam PhD, DBA is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Dominican University of California's Barowsky School of Business. He maintains a research affiliation with Dakota State University's Beacom College of Computer and Cyber Sciences. An IEEE Senior Member, he holds seven degrees across cybersecurity, computer engineering, computer science, business administration, and finance, and is the inventor on 23 US patents. He is also the author of Cyber Inference (Book 1 of The Convergence Chronicles), a hard science fiction series.
About Siu Kuen Annie Choi
Siu Kuen Annie Choi JD, MIB is a licensed attorney in the state of Washington. Her research interests are in the areas of corporate governance, international business, and immigration law.
Contact
Eric YocamContact
425-943-1121
https://ericyocam.com/pocket-guide.html
425-943-1121
https://ericyocam.com/pocket-guide.html
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