Montgomery County Black Collective to Host 3rd Annual Black Business Expo at the Universities at Shady Grove on June 12
Rockville, MD, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following last year’s sold-out event that attracted more than 700 registered attendees, the Montgomery County Black Collective will host its 3rd Annual Black Business Expo on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 3–7 p.m. at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center, located at 9630 Gudelsky Drive in Rockville, MD.
Now in its third year, the Black Business Expo has become one of Montgomery County’s premier events celebrating Black entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community connection. The 2026 Expo is expected to attract more than 1,000 registrants from across the DMV region.
This year’s Expo will feature more than 70 Black-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies representing industries including wellness, beauty, retail, education, finance, professional services, healthcare, and community development. Local and State of Maryland government agencies with programs that serve the business and consumer community will also be present.
Attendees can expect an engaging and interactive experience featuring shopping opportunities, networking, live demonstrations, onsite activations, and direct access to local businesses, community resources, and services.
“We created this Expo to intentionally connect the community with Black-owned businesses and organizations that deserve greater visibility, support, and opportunity,” said Kim Jones, Executive Director for the Montgomery County Black Collective. “Our goal is not just to host an event, but to create meaningful economic and community impact for the businesses participating.”
Admission to the Expo is free with RSVP. While exhibitor applications are now closed, the public is encouraged to register early, as capacity is limited.
The Montgomery County Black Collective also invites media professionals interested in amplifying stories about Black entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community-driven initiatives to contact Adrian White, PR Manager, at expo@mocoblackcollective.org.
For more information and registration, visit: https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/
About Montgomery County Black Collective
The Montgomery County Black Collective is transforming the way resources support small and underserved businesses. The Collective unites a dynamic network of individuals and organizations throughout Montgomery County, MD, providing access to affordable consulting services, educational courses, and essential tools—all with a strong focus on equity in resource distribution. Not only do they offer these invaluable resources, but their commitment to inclusion ensures that everyone is welcome. The organization is dedicated to fostering an environment where any individual or organization can thrive.
Learn more at https://www.mocoblackcollective.org/.
MEDIA CONTACT: Adrian White expo@mocoblackcollective.org
Now in its third year, the Black Business Expo has become one of Montgomery County’s premier events celebrating Black entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community connection. The 2026 Expo is expected to attract more than 1,000 registrants from across the DMV region.
This year’s Expo will feature more than 70 Black-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government agencies representing industries including wellness, beauty, retail, education, finance, professional services, healthcare, and community development. Local and State of Maryland government agencies with programs that serve the business and consumer community will also be present.
Attendees can expect an engaging and interactive experience featuring shopping opportunities, networking, live demonstrations, onsite activations, and direct access to local businesses, community resources, and services.
“We created this Expo to intentionally connect the community with Black-owned businesses and organizations that deserve greater visibility, support, and opportunity,” said Kim Jones, Executive Director for the Montgomery County Black Collective. “Our goal is not just to host an event, but to create meaningful economic and community impact for the businesses participating.”
Admission to the Expo is free with RSVP. While exhibitor applications are now closed, the public is encouraged to register early, as capacity is limited.
The Montgomery County Black Collective also invites media professionals interested in amplifying stories about Black entrepreneurship, economic empowerment, and community-driven initiatives to contact Adrian White, PR Manager, at expo@mocoblackcollective.org.
For more information and registration, visit: https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/
About Montgomery County Black Collective
The Montgomery County Black Collective is transforming the way resources support small and underserved businesses. The Collective unites a dynamic network of individuals and organizations throughout Montgomery County, MD, providing access to affordable consulting services, educational courses, and essential tools—all with a strong focus on equity in resource distribution. Not only do they offer these invaluable resources, but their commitment to inclusion ensures that everyone is welcome. The organization is dedicated to fostering an environment where any individual or organization can thrive.
Learn more at https://www.mocoblackcollective.org/.
MEDIA CONTACT: Adrian White expo@mocoblackcollective.org
Contact
Montgomery County Black CollectiveContact
Adrian White
240-305-3745
https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/
Adrian White
240-305-3745
https://mocoblackbusinessexpo.com/
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