AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 Delivers Intel Core Series 2 Processing on a 4" Single-Board
With up to 65W socket-type CPU support, quad-LAN, and eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 expansion, AAEON’s EPIC-BTS9 is positioned as a foundation for smart manufacturing and industrial robotics.
Taipei, Taiwan, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leader in industrial PC solutions, has released the EPIC-BTS9, the latest addition to its 4" EPIC Board portfolio, making it the company’s first single-board to support up to 65W socket-type CPUs from the new Intel Core Series 2 socket-type processors (formerly Bartlett Lake).
While primarily developed for use with Intel Core Series 2 processor CPUs, which grant up to 24 cores and 32 threads of processing performance, the EPIC-BTS9 is also pin-to-pin compatible with 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 65W.
In addition to its cross-generation CPU compatibility, the EPIC-BTS9 is available in SKUs equipped with a choice Intel R680E, Q670E, or H610E chipsets, with the board’s Intel R680E Chipset SKU offering ECC (Error-Correcting Code) support to the 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 system memory on offer via two SODIMM slots.
The EPIC-BTS9’s I/O comes with a total of four LAN ports, three running at 2.5GbE with hardware timestamping, and one at 1GbE speed. These are joined by two USB Type-A ports offering USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 signals, respectively. Rounding off its physical I/O is a HDMI 2.0 port.
For internal connectors, AAEON’s positioning of the board for industrial AI and smart manufacturing makes sense, with dual COM connectors for RS-232/422/485, an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus. I2C is also available when running Windows, rather than Ubuntu, and can be changed by BOM. The board also offers headers for both VGA and eDP 1.4, the reasoning for which being to allow simplified integration with existing industrial display panel setups.
The EPIC-BTS9 offers versatile expansion options, with the main standout being an eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 slot, which can be used for AI accelerators, graphic capture cards, or additional storage needs. Meanwhile, the board hosts M.2 2280 M-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and M.2 2230 E-Key slot for additional storage and wireless communication module installation.
The EPIC-BTS9 is now in mass production, with samples available for order on the AAEON eShop. Meanwhile, more information and detailed specifications can be found on the AAEON website’s product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
While primarily developed for use with Intel Core Series 2 processor CPUs, which grant up to 24 cores and 32 threads of processing performance, the EPIC-BTS9 is also pin-to-pin compatible with 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 65W.
In addition to its cross-generation CPU compatibility, the EPIC-BTS9 is available in SKUs equipped with a choice Intel R680E, Q670E, or H610E chipsets, with the board’s Intel R680E Chipset SKU offering ECC (Error-Correcting Code) support to the 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 system memory on offer via two SODIMM slots.
The EPIC-BTS9’s I/O comes with a total of four LAN ports, three running at 2.5GbE with hardware timestamping, and one at 1GbE speed. These are joined by two USB Type-A ports offering USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2 signals, respectively. Rounding off its physical I/O is a HDMI 2.0 port.
For internal connectors, AAEON’s positioning of the board for industrial AI and smart manufacturing makes sense, with dual COM connectors for RS-232/422/485, an 8-bit GPIO, and SMBus. I2C is also available when running Windows, rather than Ubuntu, and can be changed by BOM. The board also offers headers for both VGA and eDP 1.4, the reasoning for which being to allow simplified integration with existing industrial display panel setups.
The EPIC-BTS9 offers versatile expansion options, with the main standout being an eight-lane PCIe Gen 4 slot, which can be used for AI accelerators, graphic capture cards, or additional storage needs. Meanwhile, the board hosts M.2 2280 M-Key, M.2 3052 B-Key, and M.2 2230 E-Key slot for additional storage and wireless communication module installation.
The EPIC-BTS9 is now in mass production, with samples available for order on the AAEON eShop. Meanwhile, more information and detailed specifications can be found on the AAEON website’s product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories