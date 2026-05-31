ItaliaSec to Mark a Decade by Redefining What Cyber Resilience Looks Like
Italy’s Top Security Leaders to Meet in Milan on May 26 – 27 to Confront AI, OT, Regulatory Risk
Princeton, NJ, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, is all set to host the 10th edition of ItaliaSec, its flagship Italian cybersecurity summit, on May 26 and 27, 2026, in Milan. The summit will bring together more than 400 top security leaders to explore cyber resilience, agentic artificial intelligence governance, IT-OT convergence and adaptive risk management.
As the definitive platform for Italy’s senior security community, QG Media brings its proven expertise to Milan, convening CISOs, security directors, information security managers and data protection officers from across banking and financial services, manufacturing, retail, utilities, food and beverage.
As the first European Union member state to adopt a comprehensive national AI framework, Italy’s Law No. 132/2025, which took effect in October 2025, mandates that AI use in the workplace must be safe, reliable and transparent. It also designates the National Cybersecurity Agency as the authority responsible for AI supervision and enforcement. With up to €1 billion in planned investments targeting AI, cybersecurity and quantum computing, Italian organizations are under mounting pressure to align innovation with governance, making ItaliaSec 2026 a timely and essential gathering for the country’s security leaders.
“The 10th edition of ItaliaSec arrives at a defining moment for Italy’s security community. Organizations are navigating a fast-changing regulatory landscape, facing threats that don’t wait for compliance frameworks to catch up,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “ItaliaSec exists to bridge that gap, giving security leaders the peer intelligence, proven strategies and practical tools to build organizations that don’t just survive disruption, but are stronger for it.”
ItaliaSec 2026 will feature panel discussions, case studies, presentations and peer-led roundtables designed to deliver actionable insights across the summit’s core themes. Conducted entirely in Italian, the summit is designed for Italy’s senior security community. Among the featured sessions, a panel on agentic AI in cybersecurity will bring together CISOs and AI security leaders to discuss how to securely integrate autonomous agents into modern security architectures, what controls are needed, and how organizations can balance innovation and risk management. The panel will be moderated by Andrea Licciardi, senior cyber security manager at MAIRE Group, and will feature Giampiero Bonfiglio, CISO for Italy and Greece at L’Oreal, Fabio Gianotti, CISO at a retail firm, and Leonardo Preti, security practice lead at Musixmatch.
Andrea Succi, CISO at Ferrari Group, will present on how CISOs can govern bottom-up innovation through security-by-design frameworks that allow organizations to experiment, scale and strengthen digital resilience. A panel on IT-OT security integration, moderated by Giovanni Battista Vassallo, director of information security for operations at Philip Morris, will feature practitioners from Oerlikon, Barilla, and Osservatorio per la Cyber Resilienza & AI delle Reti Energetiche addressing the practical challenges of converging IT and OT environments and measuring resilience outcomes.
By convening Italy’s foremost security leaders around shared operational challenges and proven resilience strategies, ItaliaSec 2026, a CPE-certified event, will serve as the definitive forum for advancing the country’s cybersecurity maturity. Beyond insight, attendees will leave with practical frameworks, peer-tested approaches and the professional development needed to build organizations that can withstand, adapt and thrive in the face of an evolving threat landscape.
For more information and to register, visit https://italy.cyberseries.io/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT, QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry-leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
As the definitive platform for Italy’s senior security community, QG Media brings its proven expertise to Milan, convening CISOs, security directors, information security managers and data protection officers from across banking and financial services, manufacturing, retail, utilities, food and beverage.
As the first European Union member state to adopt a comprehensive national AI framework, Italy’s Law No. 132/2025, which took effect in October 2025, mandates that AI use in the workplace must be safe, reliable and transparent. It also designates the National Cybersecurity Agency as the authority responsible for AI supervision and enforcement. With up to €1 billion in planned investments targeting AI, cybersecurity and quantum computing, Italian organizations are under mounting pressure to align innovation with governance, making ItaliaSec 2026 a timely and essential gathering for the country’s security leaders.
“The 10th edition of ItaliaSec arrives at a defining moment for Italy’s security community. Organizations are navigating a fast-changing regulatory landscape, facing threats that don’t wait for compliance frameworks to catch up,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “ItaliaSec exists to bridge that gap, giving security leaders the peer intelligence, proven strategies and practical tools to build organizations that don’t just survive disruption, but are stronger for it.”
ItaliaSec 2026 will feature panel discussions, case studies, presentations and peer-led roundtables designed to deliver actionable insights across the summit’s core themes. Conducted entirely in Italian, the summit is designed for Italy’s senior security community. Among the featured sessions, a panel on agentic AI in cybersecurity will bring together CISOs and AI security leaders to discuss how to securely integrate autonomous agents into modern security architectures, what controls are needed, and how organizations can balance innovation and risk management. The panel will be moderated by Andrea Licciardi, senior cyber security manager at MAIRE Group, and will feature Giampiero Bonfiglio, CISO for Italy and Greece at L’Oreal, Fabio Gianotti, CISO at a retail firm, and Leonardo Preti, security practice lead at Musixmatch.
Andrea Succi, CISO at Ferrari Group, will present on how CISOs can govern bottom-up innovation through security-by-design frameworks that allow organizations to experiment, scale and strengthen digital resilience. A panel on IT-OT security integration, moderated by Giovanni Battista Vassallo, director of information security for operations at Philip Morris, will feature practitioners from Oerlikon, Barilla, and Osservatorio per la Cyber Resilienza & AI delle Reti Energetiche addressing the practical challenges of converging IT and OT environments and measuring resilience outcomes.
By convening Italy’s foremost security leaders around shared operational challenges and proven resilience strategies, ItaliaSec 2026, a CPE-certified event, will serve as the definitive forum for advancing the country’s cybersecurity maturity. Beyond insight, attendees will leave with practical frameworks, peer-tested approaches and the professional development needed to build organizations that can withstand, adapt and thrive in the face of an evolving threat landscape.
For more information and to register, visit https://italy.cyberseries.io/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT, QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry-leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
Contact
Information Security Media GroupContact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories