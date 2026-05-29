RX Japan Highlights High-Value Business Matching at "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Summer 2026
Tokyo, Japan, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR will return to Tokyo Big Sight from June 24 to 26, 2026, bringing together more than 1,000 Japanese F&B exhibitors and an expected 40,000 global visitors. Dedicated exclusively to Japanese companies, the event gives international buyers direct access to a concentrated showcase of export-ready food and beverage (F&B) products, with a clear focus on business matching.
The exhibition, hosted by RX Japan, is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and co-organised with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). It will run alongside JFEX SUMMER and Food LogiX, allowing attendees to explore three exhibitions under one roof with a single badge.
The event’s exhibitor and product platform is now live, giving visitors a more streamlined way to plan and maximise their time onsite. Designed to facilitate targeted sourcing, it allows attendees to explore participating businesses and discover relevant products in advance, while features such as “Add to Plan” enable users to build a personalised shortlist of key exhibitors.
This curated view helps visitors approach the event with a clear agenda. With plans easily downloadable or shareable, the platform enables more efficient navigation, encourages meaningful connections, and drives more productive outcomes.
RX Japan is introducing an updated visitor registration approach this year to enhance the quality of interactions onsite. While registration remains free for VIPs, managers, invited guests, and early registrants, a fee of JPY 5,000 will apply from June 19, 2026 at 17:01 JST, helping to create a more focused environment for business engagement. By refining the process, the organisers aim to attract higher-intent buyers and decision-makers, driving more productive discussions, stronger opportunities for exhibitors, and a more targeted sourcing experience for visitors.
Register to visit at https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-post#2&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site or find more information and registration details at https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb/visit.html.
The exhibition, hosted by RX Japan, is supported by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and co-organised with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). It will run alongside JFEX SUMMER and Food LogiX, allowing attendees to explore three exhibitions under one roof with a single badge.
The event’s exhibitor and product platform is now live, giving visitors a more streamlined way to plan and maximise their time onsite. Designed to facilitate targeted sourcing, it allows attendees to explore participating businesses and discover relevant products in advance, while features such as “Add to Plan” enable users to build a personalised shortlist of key exhibitors.
This curated view helps visitors approach the event with a clear agenda. With plans easily downloadable or shareable, the platform enables more efficient navigation, encourages meaningful connections, and drives more productive outcomes.
RX Japan is introducing an updated visitor registration approach this year to enhance the quality of interactions onsite. While registration remains free for VIPs, managers, invited guests, and early registrants, a fee of JPY 5,000 will apply from June 19, 2026 at 17:01 JST, helping to create a more focused environment for business engagement. By refining the process, the organisers aim to attract higher-intent buyers and decision-makers, driving more productive discussions, stronger opportunities for exhibitors, and a more targeted sourcing experience for visitors.
Register to visit at https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-post#2&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site or find more information and registration details at https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb/visit.html.
Contact
RX JapanContact
Mr. Kosuke Kaihara
+81-3-6739-4133
https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html
Mr. Kosuke Kaihara
+81-3-6739-4133
https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html
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