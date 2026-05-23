Noun Town Language Learning Video Game Steam 1.0 Launch
London, United Kingdom, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- One of Steam's Highest-Rated Educational Games Exits Early Access with 87% Positive Rating and Support for 12 Languages.
Noun Town, from independent studio Super Hyper Mega, launches version 1.0 on PC and Mac with 590+ reviews and no subscription fees.
LONDON, 20 May 2026 - Super Hyper Mega, the independent studio behind the language learning game Noun Town, today announced the full 1.0 launch of Noun Town Language Learning on Steam. The title exits Early Access with over 590 Steam reviews and an 87% positive rating, making it one of the highest-rated educational games on the platform.
Noun Town places players inside a living 3D town where vocabulary is taught through open-world exploration, NPC conversation with real speech recognition, and mini-games built around active recall. Rather than drilling through flashcard decks, players learn by doing: picking up objects, talking to characters, and completing in-game tasks that require real comprehension. A built-in spaced repetition system (SRS) surfaces words the player finds difficult more frequently, applying the same memory science used in dedicated study tools.
The game supports 12 languages: Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), French, German, Italian, Russian, Greek, Egyptian Arabic, and English. It is available as a one-time purchase at $19.99 with no subscription, no ads, and no ongoing fees. The Noun Town series has reached more than 200,000 players across all platforms since launch.
Coinciding with the 1.0 release, Super Hyper Mega is launching a free browser-based SRS practice tool at noun.town. Players link their game to their noun.town profile using the in-game LINK feature, and can then access their full SRS review queue from any browser on any device. The tool lets players keep up their spaced repetition practice between game sessions, without needing to open Steam.
"We built Noun Town because language learning should feel like something you choose to do, not something you force yourself through," said Dr Jack Ratcliffe, co-founder of Super Hyper Mega. "Early Access let us build the game directly alongside our players. Shipping 1.0 with this level of positive feedback, and knowing it has genuinely helped people make progress in a new language, is what we set out to do."
Alongside the 1.0 release, Super Hyper Mega is launching an education edition of Noun Town for schools, bringing the game's vocabulary learning approach into the classroom. Details on licensing and availability are available via contact@noun.town.
The studio also used Early Access to build out the features it originally committed to at launch. Noun Town began as a Kickstarter project and every major milestone promised to backers and Early Access players was delivered, with the final game shaped directly by community feedback throughout development.
Noun Town has received three industry awards and been shortlisted for seven more. A free demo is available on Steam. A separate VR edition, Noun Town VR Language Learning, is available on Meta Quest and Steam VR.
The full release is available now on Steam. A free demo can be downloaded at the link below.
About Noun Town:
Founded by Dr. Jack Ratcliffe, a technology and cognition expert, Noun Town is an indie game studio in London, UK. Dr. Ratcliffe's research inspired Noun Town VR Language Learning. Following the successful launch of Noun Town VR, a new version of the game was created for PC + Mac users, releasing in Early Access in late 2023.
The Noun Town studio boasts 3 award wins and further 7 nominations across technical achievement, indie gaming, and VR disciplines. It was also nominated for a Bett award for "Best Innovation in Education," recognizing its impact on global education.
For more information about Noun Town Language Learning:
Official website: https://noun.town/language-learning-game/
Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313720
Press Kit: https://noun.town/press/
Media Contact:
callan@noun.town
Noun Town, from independent studio Super Hyper Mega, launches version 1.0 on PC and Mac with 590+ reviews and no subscription fees.
LONDON, 20 May 2026 - Super Hyper Mega, the independent studio behind the language learning game Noun Town, today announced the full 1.0 launch of Noun Town Language Learning on Steam. The title exits Early Access with over 590 Steam reviews and an 87% positive rating, making it one of the highest-rated educational games on the platform.
Noun Town places players inside a living 3D town where vocabulary is taught through open-world exploration, NPC conversation with real speech recognition, and mini-games built around active recall. Rather than drilling through flashcard decks, players learn by doing: picking up objects, talking to characters, and completing in-game tasks that require real comprehension. A built-in spaced repetition system (SRS) surfaces words the player finds difficult more frequently, applying the same memory science used in dedicated study tools.
The game supports 12 languages: Japanese, Korean, Mandarin Chinese, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), French, German, Italian, Russian, Greek, Egyptian Arabic, and English. It is available as a one-time purchase at $19.99 with no subscription, no ads, and no ongoing fees. The Noun Town series has reached more than 200,000 players across all platforms since launch.
Coinciding with the 1.0 release, Super Hyper Mega is launching a free browser-based SRS practice tool at noun.town. Players link their game to their noun.town profile using the in-game LINK feature, and can then access their full SRS review queue from any browser on any device. The tool lets players keep up their spaced repetition practice between game sessions, without needing to open Steam.
"We built Noun Town because language learning should feel like something you choose to do, not something you force yourself through," said Dr Jack Ratcliffe, co-founder of Super Hyper Mega. "Early Access let us build the game directly alongside our players. Shipping 1.0 with this level of positive feedback, and knowing it has genuinely helped people make progress in a new language, is what we set out to do."
Alongside the 1.0 release, Super Hyper Mega is launching an education edition of Noun Town for schools, bringing the game's vocabulary learning approach into the classroom. Details on licensing and availability are available via contact@noun.town.
The studio also used Early Access to build out the features it originally committed to at launch. Noun Town began as a Kickstarter project and every major milestone promised to backers and Early Access players was delivered, with the final game shaped directly by community feedback throughout development.
Noun Town has received three industry awards and been shortlisted for seven more. A free demo is available on Steam. A separate VR edition, Noun Town VR Language Learning, is available on Meta Quest and Steam VR.
The full release is available now on Steam. A free demo can be downloaded at the link below.
About Noun Town:
Founded by Dr. Jack Ratcliffe, a technology and cognition expert, Noun Town is an indie game studio in London, UK. Dr. Ratcliffe's research inspired Noun Town VR Language Learning. Following the successful launch of Noun Town VR, a new version of the game was created for PC + Mac users, releasing in Early Access in late 2023.
The Noun Town studio boasts 3 award wins and further 7 nominations across technical achievement, indie gaming, and VR disciplines. It was also nominated for a Bett award for "Best Innovation in Education," recognizing its impact on global education.
For more information about Noun Town Language Learning:
Official website: https://noun.town/language-learning-game/
Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313720
Press Kit: https://noun.town/press/
Media Contact:
callan@noun.town
Contact
Super Hyper MegaContact
Callan Ratcliffe
+447544371623
https://noun.town/language-learning-game/
Callan Ratcliffe
+447544371623
https://noun.town/language-learning-game/
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