MPAI Publishes “AI for Health” and “Neural Network Watermarking- Technologies”
MPAI has concluded its 68th General Assembly (MPAI-68) publishing AI for Health (MPAI-AIH) – Health Secure Platform (AIH-HSP) and Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) – Technologies (TEC)” as MPAI Standards.
Geneva, Switzerland, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 68th General Assembly (MPAI-68) publishing AI for Health (MPAI-AIH) – Health Secure Platform (AIH-HSP) and Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) – Technologies (TEC)” as MPAI Standards.
AIH-HSP enables End Users to use their Front Ends to capture, process, license, and upload health data to the system Back End where user-generated licences are converted into smart contracts, and their health data are processed per the smart contracts. From time to time the neural networks in the Front Ends are collected, updated using Federated Larning Technologies, and redistributed to End Users.
NNW-TEC utilises the previously approved Neural Network Watermarking – Traceability (NNW-NNT) standard to assess different watermarking technologies.
MPAI-68 has also approved Version V1.1 of Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV) – Technologies (CAV-TEC) as a draft standard published with a request for Community Comments until 2024/07/08. The focus is on ensuring security of the processing subsystem of the Connected Autonomous Vehicle.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
-LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
-X(https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
-Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
-Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
-Youtube(https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
- Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
AIH-HSP enables End Users to use their Front Ends to capture, process, license, and upload health data to the system Back End where user-generated licences are converted into smart contracts, and their health data are processed per the smart contracts. From time to time the neural networks in the Front Ends are collected, updated using Federated Larning Technologies, and redistributed to End Users.
NNW-TEC utilises the previously approved Neural Network Watermarking – Traceability (NNW-NNT) standard to assess different watermarking technologies.
MPAI-68 has also approved Version V1.1 of Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV) – Technologies (CAV-TEC) as a draft standard published with a request for Community Comments until 2024/07/08. The focus is on ensuring security of the processing subsystem of the Connected Autonomous Vehicle.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
-LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
-X(https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
-Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
-Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
-Youtube(https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
- Bluesky (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
Contact
MPAIContact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Categories