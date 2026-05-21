Sequentum Launches Agent Builder: AI-Generated Web Data Pipelines with Deterministic, Repeatable Execution
Sequentum launches Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud, a new AI capability that turns natural language prompts into versioned, deterministic web data agents in minutes. Customize to production-grade in the Visual Editor. Accessible via MCP, API, or UI. SOC 2 Type II.
New York, NY, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sequentum, the trusted leader in enterprise-grade web automation, data extraction, and data pipeline infrastructure, today announced the launch of Agent Builder, a new capability in Sequentum Cloud. Agent Builder uses AI to turn a natural language prompt into a versioned extraction agent in minutes. From there, the Sequentum Visual Editor allows users to customize as needed for a production-grade agent with all the compliance tools built in to provide repeatable and deterministic data. Agent Builder is accessible from MCP, API, or the Sequentum Cloud UI.
The Problem: AI Scrapers That Hallucinate Are a Liability, Not a Pipeline
Most AI scraping tools don't allow for deep customization, use LLMs at runtime that hallucinate, and silently automate CAPTCHAs and other risky behaviors that expose data consumers to legal and compliance risk. Data shifts. Audits fail. Stakeholders lose trust.
Agent Builder eliminates that risk with a hybrid approach: AI handles the hard part of building an agent from scratch. From there, users can customize and refine the agent in the Sequentum Visual Editor to bring it to production-grade. No AI is used at run time, so every production run then executes the same deterministic code every time. Whether you're a quant team tracking gas station prices, a healthcare analytics platform monitoring drug pricing across state Medicaid sites, a retail intelligence team watching competitor pricing across thousands of SKUs, a quick-serve restaurant chain tracking local market conditions, or an AI company building a domain-specific agent that needs trustworthy web context, the requirement is the same: the data has to be defensible, from the board room to the court room.
How Agent Builder Works: Prompt to Production in Minutes
Describe what you want. Use a natural language prompt to describe what you want, or paste a URL with instructions. Agent Builder uses AI to plan navigation, extract sample data, and validate outputs, showing its work as it goes. And unlike the competition, end users can preview exactly how the agent extracts the data and visually run through a human review. The output is a real versioned agent that is 70–80% complete from a single prompt.
Customize in the Visual Editor. Out of the box, your Agent Builder agent already beats what LLM-at-runtime tools produce. The remaining 20–30%, the part that separates production-grade data from AI’s first pass, is where the full power of the Sequentum platform comes in: customization and compliance for repeatable and deterministic data. Stop fighting prompt fatigue and trying to coax an LLM into producing exactly what you need by tweaking your instructions a dozen times. Instead, open the agent in the Visual Editor and customize it directly: validate fields, set rate limits, adjust the command tree, and configure acceptance criteria that catch bad data before it reaches your pipeline. The same general data everyone else extracts isn't a competitive edge, atomic customization is.
Run deterministically. No AI at runtime. The agent runs identically every time. No silent self-healing. No probabilistic guesses. Every execution produces the same auditable output.
Trust compounds over time. Every run logs the agent version, run history, proxy usage, and every step of the workflow, including network calls, with optional screenshot and video recordings. When a stakeholder asks why the data shifted, the answer is already in the system.
Work Where Analysts and Developers Already Work
Agent Builder is accessible from Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, or any MCP-compatible client. Agents can be generated, triggered, or run without users having to leave the tools they already use. Because Agent Builder is fully API-driven, developers can spin up multiple agent-building sessions in parallel, executing a complete multi-source research project at once instead of one agent at a time.
For developers, Agent Builder generates agents that are fully scriptable via API and exposed over MCP. Each agent becomes a callable primitive inside any pipeline, notebook, or autonomous workflow, with no scraping stack to maintain, no proxy infrastructure to wire up, no CAPTCHA logic to monkey-patch when a site changes.
For analysts, Agent Builder turns a thesis into a data feed without an engineering work order. Describe what you need in natural language, preview exactly how the agent extracts the data, and refine it in the Visual Editor for the signals your thesis depends on.
For AI companies, Agent Builder solves the context problem that licensed feeds can't: the long tail of public web sources their agents need to reason against, delivered with the determinism their customers' compliance teams require.
This positions Sequentum as the governed execution layer underneath the new wave of agentic AI products. As Anthropic's Cowork agents, ChatGPT's enterprise workflows, and similar systems begin asking thousands of web data questions per day, the audit surface of those AI systems is only as good as the audit surface of the data layer feeding them. Sequentum is that layer.
Enterprise-Grade Web Data, Now Accessible to Anyone
Building on what our AI Magic Wand started, Agent Builder makes enterprise-grade web data infrastructure– the same infrastructure that powers hedge fund decision pipelines, government agency research, and Fortune 500 pricing intelligence – accessible to anyone with an idea. A solo founder building an AI product. A research analyst sourcing data for a market report. A product manager who needs competitor pricing for a board meeting. The same defensible, deterministic, fully audited pipeline that runs a tier-one institutional workflow now runs for whoever needs the data.
"AI agents are about to ask a thousand web data questions a day on behalf of every enterprise that adopts them," said Sarah McKenna, CEO of Sequentum. "The teams that win this cycle won't be the ones with the most LLM-powered scrapers. They'll be the ones whose analysts can prototype an idea in the morning and have a governed, hardened data agent operating it in days, whether that's a hedge fund tracking a thesis, a retailer tracking competitor pricing, or a healthcare team tracking drug availability. Agent Builder is how you get there: speed at the build, determinism at the run, audit trail throughout."McKenna added: "Anybody can scrape. The bar that has risen, and the reason most web data tools never clear procurement at a serious enterprise, is whether the data is admissible inside the workflow. We built Agent Builder so that bar is the starting line, not the finish line."
Built on 18 Years of Mission-Critical Automation
Agent Builder runs on the same Sequentum infrastructure that has powered data pipelines for financial institutions, government agencies, and regulated industries for 18 years. That foundation includes a purpose-built Custom Browser that mimics human behavior; an explicit Web Unblocker that never operates silently; and proxies, CAPTCHA handling, and unblocker all bundled, with no separate vendors to procure or manage. And because the LLM only runs at build time, Sequentum agents become dramatically more cost-efficient across recurring runs versus runtime AI scrapers that incur reasoning costs on every execution.
Enterprise Security and Compliance Built In
Agent Builder inherits Sequentum's full enterprise security posture: SOC 2 Type II certified, with role-based access control and federated identities via Okta, Google, and Microsoft. Every agent is stored as a human-readable text file for version control and peer review. Rate limits are enforced per organization. Human-in-the-loop workflows ensure a named reviewer signs off before any agent reaches production.
Availability
Agent Builder is available now in Sequentum Cloud.
Watch the launch video: Introducing Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud
Start a free trial: sequentum.com/cloud
View the documentation: docs.sequentum.com/agent-builder
Contact sales: sales@sequentum.com
About Sequentum
Sequentum is the trusted leader in enterprise-scale web automation, data extraction, and data pipeline infrastructure, with offices in the U.S., Australia, and India. For 18 years, Sequentum has delivered solutions — Sequentum Cloud, Sequentum Enterprise, Managed Data Services, hybrid deployments, and Intelligent Agents — designed with transparency, compliance, and resilience at the core. Trusted by leading financial institutions, global enterprises, and government agencies. Learn more at sequentum.com.
Get the Sequentum Edge.
Media Contact
E: media@sequentum.com
T: 1-866-594-6019
The Problem: AI Scrapers That Hallucinate Are a Liability, Not a Pipeline
Most AI scraping tools don't allow for deep customization, use LLMs at runtime that hallucinate, and silently automate CAPTCHAs and other risky behaviors that expose data consumers to legal and compliance risk. Data shifts. Audits fail. Stakeholders lose trust.
Agent Builder eliminates that risk with a hybrid approach: AI handles the hard part of building an agent from scratch. From there, users can customize and refine the agent in the Sequentum Visual Editor to bring it to production-grade. No AI is used at run time, so every production run then executes the same deterministic code every time. Whether you're a quant team tracking gas station prices, a healthcare analytics platform monitoring drug pricing across state Medicaid sites, a retail intelligence team watching competitor pricing across thousands of SKUs, a quick-serve restaurant chain tracking local market conditions, or an AI company building a domain-specific agent that needs trustworthy web context, the requirement is the same: the data has to be defensible, from the board room to the court room.
How Agent Builder Works: Prompt to Production in Minutes
Describe what you want. Use a natural language prompt to describe what you want, or paste a URL with instructions. Agent Builder uses AI to plan navigation, extract sample data, and validate outputs, showing its work as it goes. And unlike the competition, end users can preview exactly how the agent extracts the data and visually run through a human review. The output is a real versioned agent that is 70–80% complete from a single prompt.
Customize in the Visual Editor. Out of the box, your Agent Builder agent already beats what LLM-at-runtime tools produce. The remaining 20–30%, the part that separates production-grade data from AI’s first pass, is where the full power of the Sequentum platform comes in: customization and compliance for repeatable and deterministic data. Stop fighting prompt fatigue and trying to coax an LLM into producing exactly what you need by tweaking your instructions a dozen times. Instead, open the agent in the Visual Editor and customize it directly: validate fields, set rate limits, adjust the command tree, and configure acceptance criteria that catch bad data before it reaches your pipeline. The same general data everyone else extracts isn't a competitive edge, atomic customization is.
Run deterministically. No AI at runtime. The agent runs identically every time. No silent self-healing. No probabilistic guesses. Every execution produces the same auditable output.
Trust compounds over time. Every run logs the agent version, run history, proxy usage, and every step of the workflow, including network calls, with optional screenshot and video recordings. When a stakeholder asks why the data shifted, the answer is already in the system.
Work Where Analysts and Developers Already Work
Agent Builder is accessible from Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, or any MCP-compatible client. Agents can be generated, triggered, or run without users having to leave the tools they already use. Because Agent Builder is fully API-driven, developers can spin up multiple agent-building sessions in parallel, executing a complete multi-source research project at once instead of one agent at a time.
For developers, Agent Builder generates agents that are fully scriptable via API and exposed over MCP. Each agent becomes a callable primitive inside any pipeline, notebook, or autonomous workflow, with no scraping stack to maintain, no proxy infrastructure to wire up, no CAPTCHA logic to monkey-patch when a site changes.
For analysts, Agent Builder turns a thesis into a data feed without an engineering work order. Describe what you need in natural language, preview exactly how the agent extracts the data, and refine it in the Visual Editor for the signals your thesis depends on.
For AI companies, Agent Builder solves the context problem that licensed feeds can't: the long tail of public web sources their agents need to reason against, delivered with the determinism their customers' compliance teams require.
This positions Sequentum as the governed execution layer underneath the new wave of agentic AI products. As Anthropic's Cowork agents, ChatGPT's enterprise workflows, and similar systems begin asking thousands of web data questions per day, the audit surface of those AI systems is only as good as the audit surface of the data layer feeding them. Sequentum is that layer.
Enterprise-Grade Web Data, Now Accessible to Anyone
Building on what our AI Magic Wand started, Agent Builder makes enterprise-grade web data infrastructure– the same infrastructure that powers hedge fund decision pipelines, government agency research, and Fortune 500 pricing intelligence – accessible to anyone with an idea. A solo founder building an AI product. A research analyst sourcing data for a market report. A product manager who needs competitor pricing for a board meeting. The same defensible, deterministic, fully audited pipeline that runs a tier-one institutional workflow now runs for whoever needs the data.
"AI agents are about to ask a thousand web data questions a day on behalf of every enterprise that adopts them," said Sarah McKenna, CEO of Sequentum. "The teams that win this cycle won't be the ones with the most LLM-powered scrapers. They'll be the ones whose analysts can prototype an idea in the morning and have a governed, hardened data agent operating it in days, whether that's a hedge fund tracking a thesis, a retailer tracking competitor pricing, or a healthcare team tracking drug availability. Agent Builder is how you get there: speed at the build, determinism at the run, audit trail throughout."McKenna added: "Anybody can scrape. The bar that has risen, and the reason most web data tools never clear procurement at a serious enterprise, is whether the data is admissible inside the workflow. We built Agent Builder so that bar is the starting line, not the finish line."
Built on 18 Years of Mission-Critical Automation
Agent Builder runs on the same Sequentum infrastructure that has powered data pipelines for financial institutions, government agencies, and regulated industries for 18 years. That foundation includes a purpose-built Custom Browser that mimics human behavior; an explicit Web Unblocker that never operates silently; and proxies, CAPTCHA handling, and unblocker all bundled, with no separate vendors to procure or manage. And because the LLM only runs at build time, Sequentum agents become dramatically more cost-efficient across recurring runs versus runtime AI scrapers that incur reasoning costs on every execution.
Enterprise Security and Compliance Built In
Agent Builder inherits Sequentum's full enterprise security posture: SOC 2 Type II certified, with role-based access control and federated identities via Okta, Google, and Microsoft. Every agent is stored as a human-readable text file for version control and peer review. Rate limits are enforced per organization. Human-in-the-loop workflows ensure a named reviewer signs off before any agent reaches production.
Availability
Agent Builder is available now in Sequentum Cloud.
Watch the launch video: Introducing Agent Builder in Sequentum Cloud
Start a free trial: sequentum.com/cloud
View the documentation: docs.sequentum.com/agent-builder
Contact sales: sales@sequentum.com
About Sequentum
Sequentum is the trusted leader in enterprise-scale web automation, data extraction, and data pipeline infrastructure, with offices in the U.S., Australia, and India. For 18 years, Sequentum has delivered solutions — Sequentum Cloud, Sequentum Enterprise, Managed Data Services, hybrid deployments, and Intelligent Agents — designed with transparency, compliance, and resilience at the core. Trusted by leading financial institutions, global enterprises, and government agencies. Learn more at sequentum.com.
Get the Sequentum Edge.
Media Contact
E: media@sequentum.com
T: 1-866-594-6019
Contact
SequentumContact
Elizabeth Abrams
866-594-6019
sequentum.com
Elizabeth Abrams
866-594-6019
sequentum.com
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