Battery and Electronics Manufacturing: Maximum Process Reliability, Minimal Cycle Times, Consistently High Quality
Battery Show Europe: Potting, sealing, foaming, bonding, and thermal management with polymer systems and dispensing technology from RAMPF – Hall 3, Booth D30
Grafenberg, Germany, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- High‑performance polymer systems and automated mixing and dispensing technology for potting, sealing, foaming, bonding, and thermal management of battery systems and electronic components will be showcased by the international RAMPF Group at Battery Show Europe in Stuttgart from June 9 to 11 – Hall 3, Booth D30.
Key Takeaways
1. Reactive resin systems and automated mixing and dispensing technology from RAMPF enable safe, fast, and cost‑efficient potting, sealing, foaming, bonding, and thermal management of battery systems and electronic components.
2. Polymer highlight: RAKU® PUR 21‑1228 and RAKU® PUR 21‑1229 potting systems for sensors and antennas, as well as sealing systems for battery housings, covers, electronic enclosures, and structural components in e‑mobility applications.
3. Dispensing technology highlight: Precise, reliable, and high‑speed application of sealing systems, gap fillers, and adhesive systems for optimal sealing performance, efficient heat dissipation, and high mechanical stability.
Customized polymer systems from RAMPF Advanced Polymers combined with automated mixing and dispensing technology from RAMPF Production Systems enable faster, safer, and more cost‑efficient processes for sealing, foaming, potting, bonding, and thermal management in the e‑mobility and electronics industries.
The precise coordination of material, dispensing technology, and automation creates integrated manufacturing solutions that ensure stable production processes, reduced scrap rates, and consistently high component quality.
Polyurethane-, Epoxy-, and Silicone‑Based Potting Systems
RAMPF electrical casting resins reliably protect sensitive electrical and electronic components, batteries, motors, power electronics, sensors, and transformers against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. The one‑ and two‑component potting compounds provide optimal thermal management and maximum durability, even under demanding operating conditions.
Product Highlight at Battery Show Europe 2026: RAKU® PUR 21‑1228 and RAKU® PUR 21‑1229 are designed for the effective protection of sensitive sensors and antennas. These permanently flexible, soft polyurethane systems prevent mechanical stress and ensure reliable functionality even under extreme temperature fluctuations. They offer excellent adhesion to thermoplastics and metals and, thanks to their low dielectric constant, ensure interference‑free signal transmission. Typical applications include: keyless‑go systems, smart opener systems, LiDAR, radar, and capacitive sensor systems.
Polyurethane‑ and Silicone‑Based Sealing Systems
RAMPF sealing systems ensure efficient, long‑lasting sealing performance with easy processing. Fast‑curing, low‑emission, and heat‑resistant systems reliably protect battery covers, charging stations, and charging connectors against dust, moisture, chemicals, and harsh environmental conditions. Depending on temperature requirements, silicone systems (RAKU® SIL) or polyurethane foam systems (RAKU® PUR) are used. Their structure and material properties are precisely tailored to each specific application.
Product Highlight Battery Show Europe 2026: RAKU® PUR 32-3250-60, a two-component polyurethane sealing System, is designed to provide reliable, long-term protection for demanding applications in the automotive and electronics industries. For battery applications such as cell housings, modules, and covers, it delivers permanently reliable sealing and effective moisture protection. In electromobility, it ensures the functional safety of high-voltage components through stable sealing performance under thermal, mechanical, and climatic stress. The result: high operational reliability and reduced risk of failure. Material properties: extreme water tightness with minimal water absorption; excellent resistance to aging; high compression set; easy, precise processing with mixing and metering systems; optionally available with V‑0 flame retardancy.
Adhesive Systems Based on Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Silane‑Modified Polymers
RAMPF adhesive systems stand for strong, durable bonds with high temperature and chemical resistance. These versatile, process‑reliable solutions are tailored to individual customer requirements and combine sealing, thermal management, and structural strength in a single system.
Automated Mixing and Dispensing Technology
With high‑performance mixing and dispensing technology and application‑specific automation concepts, RAMPF develops holistic production systems for efficient and process‑reliable e‑mobility and electronics manufacturing.
The comprehensive portfolio for processing single‑ and multi‑component reactive polymer systems delivers customized solutions across the entire value chain – from manual systems to fully automated production lines.
Modular system designs with integrated robotics, component handling, material and thermal conditioning, and optical quality inspection ensure stable processes and consistently high quality. Digital process simulation, 3D system planning, and predictive maintenance further increase efficiency and system availability.
In electric mobility, RAMPF systems are used in a wide range of battery and electronics applications, including:
Sealing – Precise application for reliable, long‑term sealing of battery housings
Bonding – Structural bonding with integrated surface activation for controlled adhesion
Potting / Gap Filling – Process‑reliable application for efficient heat dissipation and high mechanical stability
Visit the RAMPF Group at Battery Show Europe, June 9–11, Stuttgart, Germany – Hall 3, Booth D3.
Key Takeaways
1. Reactive resin systems and automated mixing and dispensing technology from RAMPF enable safe, fast, and cost‑efficient potting, sealing, foaming, bonding, and thermal management of battery systems and electronic components.
2. Polymer highlight: RAKU® PUR 21‑1228 and RAKU® PUR 21‑1229 potting systems for sensors and antennas, as well as sealing systems for battery housings, covers, electronic enclosures, and structural components in e‑mobility applications.
3. Dispensing technology highlight: Precise, reliable, and high‑speed application of sealing systems, gap fillers, and adhesive systems for optimal sealing performance, efficient heat dissipation, and high mechanical stability.
Customized polymer systems from RAMPF Advanced Polymers combined with automated mixing and dispensing technology from RAMPF Production Systems enable faster, safer, and more cost‑efficient processes for sealing, foaming, potting, bonding, and thermal management in the e‑mobility and electronics industries.
The precise coordination of material, dispensing technology, and automation creates integrated manufacturing solutions that ensure stable production processes, reduced scrap rates, and consistently high component quality.
Polyurethane-, Epoxy-, and Silicone‑Based Potting Systems
RAMPF electrical casting resins reliably protect sensitive electrical and electronic components, batteries, motors, power electronics, sensors, and transformers against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. The one‑ and two‑component potting compounds provide optimal thermal management and maximum durability, even under demanding operating conditions.
Product Highlight at Battery Show Europe 2026: RAKU® PUR 21‑1228 and RAKU® PUR 21‑1229 are designed for the effective protection of sensitive sensors and antennas. These permanently flexible, soft polyurethane systems prevent mechanical stress and ensure reliable functionality even under extreme temperature fluctuations. They offer excellent adhesion to thermoplastics and metals and, thanks to their low dielectric constant, ensure interference‑free signal transmission. Typical applications include: keyless‑go systems, smart opener systems, LiDAR, radar, and capacitive sensor systems.
Polyurethane‑ and Silicone‑Based Sealing Systems
RAMPF sealing systems ensure efficient, long‑lasting sealing performance with easy processing. Fast‑curing, low‑emission, and heat‑resistant systems reliably protect battery covers, charging stations, and charging connectors against dust, moisture, chemicals, and harsh environmental conditions. Depending on temperature requirements, silicone systems (RAKU® SIL) or polyurethane foam systems (RAKU® PUR) are used. Their structure and material properties are precisely tailored to each specific application.
Product Highlight Battery Show Europe 2026: RAKU® PUR 32-3250-60, a two-component polyurethane sealing System, is designed to provide reliable, long-term protection for demanding applications in the automotive and electronics industries. For battery applications such as cell housings, modules, and covers, it delivers permanently reliable sealing and effective moisture protection. In electromobility, it ensures the functional safety of high-voltage components through stable sealing performance under thermal, mechanical, and climatic stress. The result: high operational reliability and reduced risk of failure. Material properties: extreme water tightness with minimal water absorption; excellent resistance to aging; high compression set; easy, precise processing with mixing and metering systems; optionally available with V‑0 flame retardancy.
Adhesive Systems Based on Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Silane‑Modified Polymers
RAMPF adhesive systems stand for strong, durable bonds with high temperature and chemical resistance. These versatile, process‑reliable solutions are tailored to individual customer requirements and combine sealing, thermal management, and structural strength in a single system.
Automated Mixing and Dispensing Technology
With high‑performance mixing and dispensing technology and application‑specific automation concepts, RAMPF develops holistic production systems for efficient and process‑reliable e‑mobility and electronics manufacturing.
The comprehensive portfolio for processing single‑ and multi‑component reactive polymer systems delivers customized solutions across the entire value chain – from manual systems to fully automated production lines.
Modular system designs with integrated robotics, component handling, material and thermal conditioning, and optical quality inspection ensure stable processes and consistently high quality. Digital process simulation, 3D system planning, and predictive maintenance further increase efficiency and system availability.
In electric mobility, RAMPF systems are used in a wide range of battery and electronics applications, including:
Sealing – Precise application for reliable, long‑term sealing of battery housings
Bonding – Structural bonding with integrated surface activation for controlled adhesion
Potting / Gap Filling – Process‑reliable application for efficient heat dissipation and high mechanical stability
Visit the RAMPF Group at Battery Show Europe, June 9–11, Stuttgart, Germany – Hall 3, Booth D3.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
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