The Formator Institute™ Introduces a Structured Framework for Private Household Childcare
Founded by Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Schwager, PsyD, the Institute focuses on developmental consistency, caregiver coordination, and operational systems surrounding in-home childcare.
Granby, CT, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Formator Institute™, a private childcare consulting and certification organization founded by Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Schwager, is expanding its nationally available services designed to bring greater operational structure, developmental consistency, and professional standards to private household childcare environments.
As private households become increasingly layered with caregivers, educators, specialists, tutors, and household staff, many families are managing highly complex childcare systems without operational frameworks to support long-term consistency across the child's environment.
According to the International Nanny Association, demand for private household childcare professionals continues rising nationwide as more families rely on layered caregiving structures and specialized developmental support. At the same time, conversations surrounding operational consistency, caregiver coordination, and long-term childcare infrastructure inside private homes remain comparatively limited.
The Formator Institute was established following 15 years of direct observation in private households, during which Dr. Schwager identified recurring operational patterns affecting both caregivers and children. Her work focuses on the systems surrounding childcare itself, including communication pathways, caregiver coordination, routines, authority structures, developmental continuity, and long-term household infrastructure.
“Families often assume the primary challenge is finding the right caregiver,” said Dr. Schwager. “What many households are managing is a complex operational system involving multiple adults, overlapping schedules, evolving developmental needs, and inconsistent communication structures. Children experience those environments developmentally every day.”
Rather than approaching childcare through isolated roles alone, The Formator Institute examines how consistency among adults shapes the child's developmental environment.
The Institute’s services include household assessments, caregiver training, operational consulting, and ongoing management systems designed to support both families and childcare professionals. Its Certified Formator™ credential establishes a professional framework focused on developmental consistency, caregiver coordination, and operational standards inside private household childcare environments.
Recent survey findings from the National Domestic Workers Alliance indicate that domestic workers continue reporting unstable working conditions, economic insecurity, and rising psychological strain across private household employment environments, further highlighting the growing need for operational clarity and long-term systems for caregiving.
Dr. Schwager says the conversation surrounding childcare is becoming increasingly operational as households navigate more complex caregiving structures involving travel schedules, educational support, neurodivergent care coordination, and multi-caregiver environments.
“When communication systems, routines, and expectations shift constantly between adults, instability accumulates over time,” said Dr. Schwager.“Operational consistency matters because children adapt to the environment surrounding them.”
The Formator Institute™ works with families and childcare professionals nationwide and focuses on creating sustainable operational systems that support long-term developmental continuity in the home.
About Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Schwager
Ginny Schwager, PsyD, founded The Formator Institute™ after 15 years in private households studying the operational systems of childcare. Her work focuses on developmental consistency, caregiver coordination, and the structures that shape daily life in complex family environments. Through the Formator Institute, Dr. Schwager develops operational frameworks, professional credentialing, and systems-based education designed specifically for private household childcare.
About The Formator Institute™
The Formator Institute™ is the first credentialed, systems-based institution purpose-built for private household childcare. Operating at the intersection of professional expertise and child development, the Institute develops operational frameworks, credentialing, and educational systems focused on developmental consistency, caregiver coordination, and household infrastructure nationwide.
As private households become increasingly layered with caregivers, educators, specialists, tutors, and household staff, many families are managing highly complex childcare systems without operational frameworks to support long-term consistency across the child's environment.
According to the International Nanny Association, demand for private household childcare professionals continues rising nationwide as more families rely on layered caregiving structures and specialized developmental support. At the same time, conversations surrounding operational consistency, caregiver coordination, and long-term childcare infrastructure inside private homes remain comparatively limited.
The Formator Institute was established following 15 years of direct observation in private households, during which Dr. Schwager identified recurring operational patterns affecting both caregivers and children. Her work focuses on the systems surrounding childcare itself, including communication pathways, caregiver coordination, routines, authority structures, developmental continuity, and long-term household infrastructure.
“Families often assume the primary challenge is finding the right caregiver,” said Dr. Schwager. “What many households are managing is a complex operational system involving multiple adults, overlapping schedules, evolving developmental needs, and inconsistent communication structures. Children experience those environments developmentally every day.”
Rather than approaching childcare through isolated roles alone, The Formator Institute examines how consistency among adults shapes the child's developmental environment.
The Institute’s services include household assessments, caregiver training, operational consulting, and ongoing management systems designed to support both families and childcare professionals. Its Certified Formator™ credential establishes a professional framework focused on developmental consistency, caregiver coordination, and operational standards inside private household childcare environments.
Recent survey findings from the National Domestic Workers Alliance indicate that domestic workers continue reporting unstable working conditions, economic insecurity, and rising psychological strain across private household employment environments, further highlighting the growing need for operational clarity and long-term systems for caregiving.
Dr. Schwager says the conversation surrounding childcare is becoming increasingly operational as households navigate more complex caregiving structures involving travel schedules, educational support, neurodivergent care coordination, and multi-caregiver environments.
“When communication systems, routines, and expectations shift constantly between adults, instability accumulates over time,” said Dr. Schwager.“Operational consistency matters because children adapt to the environment surrounding them.”
The Formator Institute™ works with families and childcare professionals nationwide and focuses on creating sustainable operational systems that support long-term developmental continuity in the home.
About Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Schwager
Ginny Schwager, PsyD, founded The Formator Institute™ after 15 years in private households studying the operational systems of childcare. Her work focuses on developmental consistency, caregiver coordination, and the structures that shape daily life in complex family environments. Through the Formator Institute, Dr. Schwager develops operational frameworks, professional credentialing, and systems-based education designed specifically for private household childcare.
About The Formator Institute™
The Formator Institute™ is the first credentialed, systems-based institution purpose-built for private household childcare. Operating at the intersection of professional expertise and child development, the Institute develops operational frameworks, credentialing, and educational systems focused on developmental consistency, caregiver coordination, and household infrastructure nationwide.
Contact
The Formator InstituteContact
Ana Tackett
480-859-0899
formatorinstitute.com/
Ana Tackett
480-859-0899
formatorinstitute.com/
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