Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation.
Fairhope, AL, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Rolls-Royce T56 Series 3.5 enhancement program is designed to improve engine reliability, fuel efficiency, operational performance, and overall lifecycle value for C-130 and P-3 aircraft fleets. The upgrades deliver reduced operating temperatures, increased engine life, improved high-altitude performance, and enhanced mission readiness for operators worldwide.
Receiving this certification demonstrates Segers’ capability to meet the rigorous standards required to support advanced Rolls-Royce engine enhancement programs. It also highlights the dedication, expertise, and teamwork of our employees who consistently deliver excellence for our customers and partners.
"As we continue strengthening our long-standing partnership with Rolls-Royce, we remain focused on innovation, continuous improvement, and providing world-class support to the aviation industry." - Christo Kok/CEO
Receiving this certification demonstrates Segers’ capability to meet the rigorous standards required to support advanced Rolls-Royce engine enhancement programs. It also highlights the dedication, expertise, and teamwork of our employees who consistently deliver excellence for our customers and partners.
"As we continue strengthening our long-standing partnership with Rolls-Royce, we remain focused on innovation, continuous improvement, and providing world-class support to the aviation industry." - Christo Kok/CEO
Contact
Segers Aero CorporationContact
Gretchen Harshberger
251-928-1878
www.segers.aero
Gretchen Harshberger
251-928-1878
www.segers.aero
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