Kitchen Tune-Up Highlights Growing Demand for Its AI Design Tool, Helping Homeowners Visualize Kitchen Updates in Minutes
Interactive online tool lets homeowners upload a photo of their kitchen and explore design options before starting a remodel
Aberdeen, SD, May 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kitchen Tune-Up is making it easier than ever for homeowners to take the first step in their remodeling journey with its AI Design Tool—an interactive online experience that allows users to visualize real updates to their own kitchen in only minutes.
Available at kitchentuneup.com, the AI Design Tool is gaining traction among homeowners looking for inspiration and clarity before committing to a project. By simply uploading a photo of their current kitchen, users can explore cabinet colors, door styles, and finish options—quickly generating realistic design possibilities tailored to their space.
“Homeowners often know they want a change, but it can be challenging to visualize all the possibilities for their space,” said Sarah Eisenbeisz, Marketing Director at Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “Our AI Design Tool helps bring ideas to life in minutes. It gives homeowners inspiration and a starting point, builds confidence in their decisions, and can make the kitchen remodeling process feel more approachable.”
The AI Design Tool supports Kitchen Tune-Up’s range of services, including cabinet refacing, redooring, custom cabinetry, cabinet painting, wood restoration, and complete kitchen remodels. By helping homeowners define their preferences early, the tool enhances collaboration during consultations and allows local franchise teams to deliver more personalized recommendations.
Key benefits include:
Visualizing updates using the homeowner’s kitchen photo
Exploring multiple cabinet colors, styles, and finishes
Comparing design options
Gaining inspiration before scheduling a consultation
Creating a more efficient and confident remodeling experience
With more than 38 years of remodeling expertise, Kitchen Tune-Up continues to invest in tools that simplify the customer journey and bring ideas to life faster.
The AI Design Tool is free to use and available at kitchentuneup.com/design-tool, giving homeowners a simple, low-commitment way to start planning their next kitchen update.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing kitchen remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
To learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up, visit www.kitchentuneup.com.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America’s largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts’ brands, including Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranciseconcepts.com.
Available at kitchentuneup.com, the AI Design Tool is gaining traction among homeowners looking for inspiration and clarity before committing to a project. By simply uploading a photo of their current kitchen, users can explore cabinet colors, door styles, and finish options—quickly generating realistic design possibilities tailored to their space.
“Homeowners often know they want a change, but it can be challenging to visualize all the possibilities for their space,” said Sarah Eisenbeisz, Marketing Director at Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise System. “Our AI Design Tool helps bring ideas to life in minutes. It gives homeowners inspiration and a starting point, builds confidence in their decisions, and can make the kitchen remodeling process feel more approachable.”
The AI Design Tool supports Kitchen Tune-Up’s range of services, including cabinet refacing, redooring, custom cabinetry, cabinet painting, wood restoration, and complete kitchen remodels. By helping homeowners define their preferences early, the tool enhances collaboration during consultations and allows local franchise teams to deliver more personalized recommendations.
Key benefits include:
Visualizing updates using the homeowner’s kitchen photo
Exploring multiple cabinet colors, styles, and finishes
Comparing design options
Gaining inspiration before scheduling a consultation
Creating a more efficient and confident remodeling experience
With more than 38 years of remodeling expertise, Kitchen Tune-Up continues to invest in tools that simplify the customer journey and bring ideas to life faster.
The AI Design Tool is free to use and available at kitchentuneup.com/design-tool, giving homeowners a simple, low-commitment way to start planning their next kitchen update.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Founded in 1988, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in five unique services to update kitchens and cabinetry. With locations across the United States and Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up is a stand-out franchise in the remodeling industry. From wood restoration to redooring, cabinet painting, refacing, and custom cabinetry, Kitchen Tune-Up prides itself on creating an amazing kitchen remodeling experience. Kitchen Tune-Up is consistently ranked among the top franchises in the home services industry.
To learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up, visit www.kitchentuneup.com.
To inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.kitchentuneup.com.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of North America’s largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people's lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts’ brands, including Aussie Pet Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, PremierGarage®, The Tailored Closet™, and Two Maids®, are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities, please visit homefranciseconcepts.com.
Contact
Kitchen Tune-Up Franchise SystemContact
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
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