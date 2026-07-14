Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event Inspires Community of Healing and Powerful Self-Expression
Local poets take center stage in an intimate slam competition celebrating creative triumph, art, and poetry as a vital public health initiative for community mental health and healing.
Edison, NJ, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The highly anticipated Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event concluded its annual slam competition this week, drawing an intimate and deeply engaged audience of roughly 40 community members, local artists, and poetry enthusiasts. Hosted by Left Turn Village and emceed by the dynamic host iAmiMega, the evening provided a profound platform for raw truth, emotional healing, and masterful spoken-word performance.
The event arrived at a critical time for community wellness, serving as an innovative public health initiative designed to address community trauma and mental well-being outside traditional clinical settings. With recent data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) indicating that 1 in 5 adults in the United States experiences mental illness each year, grassroots public health strategies that merge creative arts with emotional processing have become more vital than ever.
The competitive segment of the night saw an extraordinary lineup of wordsmiths vying for top honors. Ultimately, the night belonged to December Atlas, who captured first place with an unforgettable, deeply resonant performance. Following closely with a stunning showcase of lyrical storytelling was Nicole R. Brookins in second place, and Thomas "Ghoodlife" Pender took home third place after a commanding, energetic presentation. The stage was rounded out by powerful, compelling performances from fellow talented contestants Tony "TJ" Jordan and Ian Wilson, who both brought immense depth to the evening's stiff competition.
Dr. Tyree Oredein, a public health professional and the founder of Left Turn Village, emphasized the profound intersection of creative arts and community wellness following the performances:
"Art and poetry have an unparalleled ability to unlock conversations around mental health that traditional spaces sometimes cannot reach. As a public health initiative, seeing these artists channel their lived experiences into such powerful prose reminds us that expression is not just therapeutic—it is a vital component of community healing, stigma reduction, and structural resilience."
The event focused heavily on connection and mutual support, turning a room of 40 spectators and performers into a tightly knit sanctuary of shared truth. First-place winner December Atlas reflected on the powerful energy of the room following the victory:
"There is something about being in a room with others who either share experiences or support the healing of others that is such a blessing. Being able to participate in this year’s slam felt more like releasing tension to a physical manifestation of a diary. You could feel the love and acceptance in the room. To share the stage with such talented poets was incredible as well; You can hear when the birth of such creative minds happened."
The Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event has firmly established itself as a vital local incubator for artistic expression and community-centered health education. Organizers noted that while the competitive spirit brings out the highest level of craftsmanship, the ultimate objective remains utilizing arts-based health communication to help participants safely unpack their journeys and uplift collective mental well-being.
Plans are already underway for future events and open mics aimed at continuing this momentum and keeping the community's creative dialogue alive.
About Left Turn Village & Freedom Rhymer: Left Turn Village is a public health and social justice consulting firm dedicated to health education, mental health advocacy, and creating supportive spaces that empower individuals on their journeys toward healing, growth, and equity. As a flagship public health initiative of Left Turn Village, the Freedom Rhymer Poetry platform organizes grassroots literary events, spoken-word slams, and creative workshops designed to amplify diverse voices and champion poetry as a vital mechanism for personal healing, storytelling, and community building.
The event arrived at a critical time for community wellness, serving as an innovative public health initiative designed to address community trauma and mental well-being outside traditional clinical settings. With recent data from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) indicating that 1 in 5 adults in the United States experiences mental illness each year, grassroots public health strategies that merge creative arts with emotional processing have become more vital than ever.
The competitive segment of the night saw an extraordinary lineup of wordsmiths vying for top honors. Ultimately, the night belonged to December Atlas, who captured first place with an unforgettable, deeply resonant performance. Following closely with a stunning showcase of lyrical storytelling was Nicole R. Brookins in second place, and Thomas "Ghoodlife" Pender took home third place after a commanding, energetic presentation. The stage was rounded out by powerful, compelling performances from fellow talented contestants Tony "TJ" Jordan and Ian Wilson, who both brought immense depth to the evening's stiff competition.
Dr. Tyree Oredein, a public health professional and the founder of Left Turn Village, emphasized the profound intersection of creative arts and community wellness following the performances:
"Art and poetry have an unparalleled ability to unlock conversations around mental health that traditional spaces sometimes cannot reach. As a public health initiative, seeing these artists channel their lived experiences into such powerful prose reminds us that expression is not just therapeutic—it is a vital component of community healing, stigma reduction, and structural resilience."
The event focused heavily on connection and mutual support, turning a room of 40 spectators and performers into a tightly knit sanctuary of shared truth. First-place winner December Atlas reflected on the powerful energy of the room following the victory:
"There is something about being in a room with others who either share experiences or support the healing of others that is such a blessing. Being able to participate in this year’s slam felt more like releasing tension to a physical manifestation of a diary. You could feel the love and acceptance in the room. To share the stage with such talented poets was incredible as well; You can hear when the birth of such creative minds happened."
The Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event has firmly established itself as a vital local incubator for artistic expression and community-centered health education. Organizers noted that while the competitive spirit brings out the highest level of craftsmanship, the ultimate objective remains utilizing arts-based health communication to help participants safely unpack their journeys and uplift collective mental well-being.
Plans are already underway for future events and open mics aimed at continuing this momentum and keeping the community's creative dialogue alive.
About Left Turn Village & Freedom Rhymer: Left Turn Village is a public health and social justice consulting firm dedicated to health education, mental health advocacy, and creating supportive spaces that empower individuals on their journeys toward healing, growth, and equity. As a flagship public health initiative of Left Turn Village, the Freedom Rhymer Poetry platform organizes grassroots literary events, spoken-word slams, and creative workshops designed to amplify diverse voices and champion poetry as a vital mechanism for personal healing, storytelling, and community building.
Contact
Left Turn VillageContact
Tyree Oredein
732-659-0176
leftturnvillage.com
Tyree Oredein
732-659-0176
leftturnvillage.com
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