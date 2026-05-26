KP Staffing Announces Upcoming Round Rock, TX, Office Opening to Support the Austin Market
KP Staffing is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Round Rock, Texas office, which will support businesses and job seekers throughout the greater Austin area. This expansion reflects KP Staffing’s continued growth and commitment to delivering reliable staffing solutions across Texas’s rapidly expanding markets.
Dallas, TX, May 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Expanding Workforce Solutions Across Central Texas
KP Staffing is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Round Rock, Texas office, which will support businesses and job seekers throughout the greater Austin area. This expansion reflects KP Staffing’s continued growth and commitment to delivering reliable staffing solutions across Texas’s rapidly expanding markets.
The new Round Rock location will allow KP Staffing to better serve local employers while helping connect job seekers with opportunities in manufacturing, warehouse, logistics, and light industrial industries throughout the Austin metropolitan area.
Supporting Austin’s Growing Workforce Demands
As Austin and the surrounding Central Texas region continue to experience rapid economic growth, businesses are facing increasing demand for dependable workforce solutions. Industries including manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and fulfillment operations continue expanding throughout the region, creating a strong need for qualified talent.
KP Staffing’s new Round Rock office is designed to help local employers respond quickly to hiring challenges while supporting operational productivity and workforce flexibility.
The office will provide staffing support for positions including:
- Warehouse associates
- Forklift operators
- Pickers and packers
- Manufacturing associates
- Material handlers
- Shipping and receiving clerks
- General labor workers
- Production associates
- Quality control personnel
Why Round Rock and Austin Matter
The Austin area has become one of the fastest-growing business hubs in Texas, attracting manufacturers, technology companies, logistics providers, and distribution operations from across the country.
Opening a location in Round Rock positions KP Staffing to better support:
- Distribution centers and warehouses
- Manufacturing facilities
- Logistics and supply chain operations
- E-commerce fulfillment centers
- Industrial employers across Central Texas
This new location will also improve accessibility for job seekers searching for reliable employment opportunities in the Austin area.
A Continued Commitment to Reliable Staffing Solutions
While KP Staffing continues expanding into new markets, the company’s mission remains the same: connecting businesses with dependable talent while helping individuals find meaningful employment opportunities.
The Round Rock office will deliver the same responsive service, personalized support, and workforce expertise that clients across Texas have come to expect from KP Staffing.
“Expanding into the Round Rock and Austin market allows us to better support the growing workforce needs of businesses throughout Central Texas while continuing to provide excellent opportunities for job seekers,” Christine Doran, CMO
Why Businesses Choose KP Staffing
KP Staffing has built a strong reputation by helping businesses maintain productivity through flexible and dependable staffing solutions.
Companies partner with KP Staffing because of the company’s ability to:
- Deliver qualified candidates quickly
- Support high-volume hiring needs
- Provide flexible staffing solutions
- Reduce hiring challenges and turnover
- Understand local workforce markets
- Respond rapidly to changing labor demands
By combining local recruiting expertise with a proven hiring process, KP Staffing helps businesses maintain operational efficiency in fast-paced industries.
Coming Soon: KP Staffing Round Rock, TX
Businesses searching for a trusted staffing partner in the Austin area and job seekers looking for light industrial and warehouse opportunities will soon be able to connect with KP Staffing’s new Round Rock office.
Additional opening details and office information will be announced soon.
Visit KP Staffing online to learn more about our staffing solutions and upcoming expansion into the Austin market.
KP Staffing is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Round Rock, Texas office, which will support businesses and job seekers throughout the greater Austin area. This expansion reflects KP Staffing’s continued growth and commitment to delivering reliable staffing solutions across Texas’s rapidly expanding markets.
The new Round Rock location will allow KP Staffing to better serve local employers while helping connect job seekers with opportunities in manufacturing, warehouse, logistics, and light industrial industries throughout the Austin metropolitan area.
Supporting Austin’s Growing Workforce Demands
As Austin and the surrounding Central Texas region continue to experience rapid economic growth, businesses are facing increasing demand for dependable workforce solutions. Industries including manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and fulfillment operations continue expanding throughout the region, creating a strong need for qualified talent.
KP Staffing’s new Round Rock office is designed to help local employers respond quickly to hiring challenges while supporting operational productivity and workforce flexibility.
The office will provide staffing support for positions including:
- Warehouse associates
- Forklift operators
- Pickers and packers
- Manufacturing associates
- Material handlers
- Shipping and receiving clerks
- General labor workers
- Production associates
- Quality control personnel
Why Round Rock and Austin Matter
The Austin area has become one of the fastest-growing business hubs in Texas, attracting manufacturers, technology companies, logistics providers, and distribution operations from across the country.
Opening a location in Round Rock positions KP Staffing to better support:
- Distribution centers and warehouses
- Manufacturing facilities
- Logistics and supply chain operations
- E-commerce fulfillment centers
- Industrial employers across Central Texas
This new location will also improve accessibility for job seekers searching for reliable employment opportunities in the Austin area.
A Continued Commitment to Reliable Staffing Solutions
While KP Staffing continues expanding into new markets, the company’s mission remains the same: connecting businesses with dependable talent while helping individuals find meaningful employment opportunities.
The Round Rock office will deliver the same responsive service, personalized support, and workforce expertise that clients across Texas have come to expect from KP Staffing.
“Expanding into the Round Rock and Austin market allows us to better support the growing workforce needs of businesses throughout Central Texas while continuing to provide excellent opportunities for job seekers,” Christine Doran, CMO
Why Businesses Choose KP Staffing
KP Staffing has built a strong reputation by helping businesses maintain productivity through flexible and dependable staffing solutions.
Companies partner with KP Staffing because of the company’s ability to:
- Deliver qualified candidates quickly
- Support high-volume hiring needs
- Provide flexible staffing solutions
- Reduce hiring challenges and turnover
- Understand local workforce markets
- Respond rapidly to changing labor demands
By combining local recruiting expertise with a proven hiring process, KP Staffing helps businesses maintain operational efficiency in fast-paced industries.
Coming Soon: KP Staffing Round Rock, TX
Businesses searching for a trusted staffing partner in the Austin area and job seekers looking for light industrial and warehouse opportunities will soon be able to connect with KP Staffing’s new Round Rock office.
Additional opening details and office information will be announced soon.
Visit KP Staffing online to learn more about our staffing solutions and upcoming expansion into the Austin market.
Contact
KP StaffingContact
Christine Doran
817-831-0191
Christine Doran
817-831-0191
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