4th Information Technology Conference 2026 Announced in New Delhi, Focusing on AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation
DIGITALCONFEX has announced the 4th Information Technology Conference 2026, scheduled for August 22, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. The conference will bring together AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and digital transformation leaders to discuss emerging technologies, enterprise innovation, cybersecurity resilience, and the future of intelligent digital ecosystems.
Delhi, India, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DIGITALCONFEX has officially announced the 4th Information Technology Conference 2026, scheduled to take place on August 22, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.
The conference will bring together technology leaders, cybersecurity professionals, AI experts, enterprise decision-makers, cloud architects, startup founders, and digital transformation strategists to discuss emerging trends shaping the future of technology and intelligent enterprise ecosystems.
Organized under the theme “Engineering Trusted Intelligence for a Resilient Digital Future,” the event aims to create a collaborative platform for industry professionals to exchange insights, explore innovation, and discuss practical strategies for building secure, scalable, and AI-enabled enterprises.
The one-day conference is expected to attract over 180 attendees from across the technology and business sectors, including CIOs, CTOs, consultants, policymakers, and enterprise IT professionals.
Key conference discussion topics include:
Generative AI and decision intelligence
Cybersecurity threats and modern defense strategies
AGI and the future of work
Enterprise digital transformation challenges
Cloud intelligence and infrastructure modernization
AI governance and enterprise trust
Sustainability through technology innovation
The agenda will feature keynote sessions, expert panel discussions, fireside chats, networking sessions, technology showcases, and cybersecurity-focused conversations designed to address current industry challenges and opportunities.
Additional highlights include AI-Matched Speed Networking, executive networking opportunities, innovation showcases, cybersecurity deep-dive sessions, and the launch of iTech Magazine Volume 3 Issue 3. The event will also host the IT Excellence Awards 2026, recognizing notable achievements and contributions within the technology industry.
According to DIGITALCONFEX, the conference is designed to encourage knowledge sharing, industry collaboration, and future-ready discussions around AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience, cloud transformation, and enterprise innovation.
More information about the conference, agenda, partnerships, speaking opportunities, and registrations is available at: www[dot]digitalconfex[dot]com
The conference will bring together technology leaders, cybersecurity professionals, AI experts, enterprise decision-makers, cloud architects, startup founders, and digital transformation strategists to discuss emerging trends shaping the future of technology and intelligent enterprise ecosystems.
Organized under the theme “Engineering Trusted Intelligence for a Resilient Digital Future,” the event aims to create a collaborative platform for industry professionals to exchange insights, explore innovation, and discuss practical strategies for building secure, scalable, and AI-enabled enterprises.
The one-day conference is expected to attract over 180 attendees from across the technology and business sectors, including CIOs, CTOs, consultants, policymakers, and enterprise IT professionals.
Key conference discussion topics include:
Generative AI and decision intelligence
Cybersecurity threats and modern defense strategies
AGI and the future of work
Enterprise digital transformation challenges
Cloud intelligence and infrastructure modernization
AI governance and enterprise trust
Sustainability through technology innovation
The agenda will feature keynote sessions, expert panel discussions, fireside chats, networking sessions, technology showcases, and cybersecurity-focused conversations designed to address current industry challenges and opportunities.
Additional highlights include AI-Matched Speed Networking, executive networking opportunities, innovation showcases, cybersecurity deep-dive sessions, and the launch of iTech Magazine Volume 3 Issue 3. The event will also host the IT Excellence Awards 2026, recognizing notable achievements and contributions within the technology industry.
According to DIGITALCONFEX, the conference is designed to encourage knowledge sharing, industry collaboration, and future-ready discussions around AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience, cloud transformation, and enterprise innovation.
More information about the conference, agenda, partnerships, speaking opportunities, and registrations is available at: www[dot]digitalconfex[dot]com
Contact
DIGITALCONFEXContact
Harsh Sharma
919990458003
digitalconfex.com
Harsh Sharma
919990458003
digitalconfex.com
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