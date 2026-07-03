Mr. Inkwells Revolutionizes Healing with "Drip," a New, Expert Formulated Piercing Aftercare Spray
Mr. Inkwells, a premier destination for tattoos and piercings in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the launch of Drip, a revolutionary sterile saline piercing aftercare spray. Designed to elevate the healing process, Drip is the only aftercare solution you will ever need to keep fresh piercings clean, healthy, irritation free, and drastically reduce piercing healing times when compared to traditional piercings aftercare products.
Los Alamitos, CA, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mr. Inkwells, a premier destination for tattoos and piercings in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the launch of Drip, a revolutionary sterile saline piercing aftercare spray. Designed to elevate the healing process, Drip is the only aftercare solution you will ever need to keep fresh piercings clean, healthy, irritation free, and drastically reduce piercing healing times when compared to traditional piercings aftercare products.
Recognizing a critical need in the industry for a gentler, more effective healing solution, Mr. Inkwells partnered with top piercing experts and board certified dermatologists to formulate Drip. Traditional piercing sprays often use harsh propellants or high pressure nozzles that can blast delicate, newly pierced tissue, causing unnecessary trauma and prolonging healing times. Drip solves this problem with its innovative delivery system.
The Drip Difference
Expertly Formulated: Co-developed by seasoned piercing professionals and dermatologists to ensure optimal tissue safety and healing efficacy.
Gentle, Lower-Pressure Spray: Engineered with a specialized nozzle that delivers a soft, soothing mist. It cleans and hydrates fresh piercings without irritating or damaging sensitive, healing skin.
Pure Sterile Saline: Uses an isotonic sterile saline wash that perfectly mimics the body’s natural fluids to gently flush out debris and prevent infection.
No Harsh Chemicals: Free from stinging additives, fragrances, and preservatives that can disrupt the piercing's natural healing process.
"At Mr. Inkwells, we believe the piercing experience doesn't end when you leave the studio, proper piercing aftercare is everything," said a spokesperson for Mr. Inkwells. "We created Drip because we saw too many clients struggling with aggressive, high-pressure sprays that were doing more harm than good to their fresh piercings. Drip delivers the perfect, gentle mist your body needs to heal a new piercing beautifully."
Where to Find Drip
Drip is officially available for purchase starting today. Customers can find this exclusive aftercare spray at the following Southern California Mr. Inkwells locations:
Los Alamitos
Mission Viejo Mall
Brea Mall
For those outside of Southern California, Drip is available for nationwide shipping online at MrInkwells.com.
As Mr. Inkwells continues its rapid expansion, Drip will become a staple offering, available in all new Mr. Inkwells stores nationwide as they open their doors.
About Mr. Inkwells:
Mr. Inkwells is a top rated tattoo and piercing brand dedicated to providing a premium, welcoming, and hyper-clean environment for body art enthusiasts of all levels. From expert consultations to industry-leading aftercare products like Drip, Mr. Inkwells ensures a seamless, high-quality experience from start to finish.
Media Contact:
Tyler Martina
CEO, Mr. Inkwells
info@mrinkwells.com
562-446-3656
www.MrInkwells.com
Recognizing a critical need in the industry for a gentler, more effective healing solution, Mr. Inkwells partnered with top piercing experts and board certified dermatologists to formulate Drip. Traditional piercing sprays often use harsh propellants or high pressure nozzles that can blast delicate, newly pierced tissue, causing unnecessary trauma and prolonging healing times. Drip solves this problem with its innovative delivery system.
The Drip Difference
Expertly Formulated: Co-developed by seasoned piercing professionals and dermatologists to ensure optimal tissue safety and healing efficacy.
Gentle, Lower-Pressure Spray: Engineered with a specialized nozzle that delivers a soft, soothing mist. It cleans and hydrates fresh piercings without irritating or damaging sensitive, healing skin.
Pure Sterile Saline: Uses an isotonic sterile saline wash that perfectly mimics the body’s natural fluids to gently flush out debris and prevent infection.
No Harsh Chemicals: Free from stinging additives, fragrances, and preservatives that can disrupt the piercing's natural healing process.
"At Mr. Inkwells, we believe the piercing experience doesn't end when you leave the studio, proper piercing aftercare is everything," said a spokesperson for Mr. Inkwells. "We created Drip because we saw too many clients struggling with aggressive, high-pressure sprays that were doing more harm than good to their fresh piercings. Drip delivers the perfect, gentle mist your body needs to heal a new piercing beautifully."
Where to Find Drip
Drip is officially available for purchase starting today. Customers can find this exclusive aftercare spray at the following Southern California Mr. Inkwells locations:
Los Alamitos
Mission Viejo Mall
Brea Mall
For those outside of Southern California, Drip is available for nationwide shipping online at MrInkwells.com.
As Mr. Inkwells continues its rapid expansion, Drip will become a staple offering, available in all new Mr. Inkwells stores nationwide as they open their doors.
About Mr. Inkwells:
Mr. Inkwells is a top rated tattoo and piercing brand dedicated to providing a premium, welcoming, and hyper-clean environment for body art enthusiasts of all levels. From expert consultations to industry-leading aftercare products like Drip, Mr. Inkwells ensures a seamless, high-quality experience from start to finish.
Media Contact:
Tyler Martina
CEO, Mr. Inkwells
info@mrinkwells.com
562-446-3656
www.MrInkwells.com
Contact
Mr. Inkwells Classy TattoosContact
Tyler Martina
562-446-3656
www.mrinkwells.com
Tyler Martina
562-446-3656
www.mrinkwells.com
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