Mr. Inkwells Revolutionizes Healing with "Drip," a New, Expert Formulated Piercing Aftercare Spray

Mr. Inkwells, a premier destination for tattoos and piercings in Southern California, is thrilled to announce the launch of Drip, a revolutionary sterile saline piercing aftercare spray. Designed to elevate the healing process, Drip is the only aftercare solution you will ever need to keep fresh piercings clean, healthy, irritation free, and drastically reduce piercing healing times when compared to traditional piercings aftercare products.