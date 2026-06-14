Interpreters Unlimited Helps Shape AI Translation Oversight in Federal Language Access Report
New federal report delivered to the President and Congress highlights the growing national importance of interpretation and translation services across healthcare, education, government, and public safety.
San Diego, CA, June 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Language Service Integrator Interpreters Unlimited, celebrating more than 55 years in business, is proud to see the release of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights’ landmark report on language access, both for the language services profession and for the people nationwide whose lives are directly affected by communication barriers. The company is equally proud that CEO Shamus Sayed directly contributed industry insight and guidance during the Commission’s yearlong process.
The 214 page report, formally delivered to the President of the United States and Congress following unanimous bipartisan approval by the Commission, examines how language barriers continue to affect access to healthcare, education, courts, public benefits, emergency response, and other essential services across the country. The Commission’s recommendations call for stronger, more consistent language access protections nationwide, including expanded use of qualified interpreters and translators, improved oversight, greater accountability, and safeguards surrounding artificial intelligence and machine translation in high stakes environments.
Interpreters Unlimited, which provides foreign language interpretation, ASL, and document translation services in more than 200 languages nationwide, has long advocated for meaningful language access across all industries. For Shamus, the issue reaches far beyond policy. “This report is more than an industry document. It is a clear statement about the essential role language access plays in healthcare, government, education, public safety, and the basic promise that people should be understood when it matters most,” said Sayed.
The report arrives during a period of increasing national discussion surrounding language access, civil rights protections, and the growing demand for interpretation and translation services in both the public and private sectors. “For those of us who have spent years in this field, the work is deeply personal and deeply consequential,” Shamus added. “Reports like this help move the conversation from anecdote to evidence, from advocacy to action, and from awareness to accountability.”
The Commission’s report also addresses concerns surrounding the misuse of unqualified interpreters, including family members and children, as well as the risks associated with overreliance on artificial intelligence and machine translation without appropriate human oversight.
“The impact of this report will be generational,” said Shamus. “At its core, this is about human dignity. When people cannot understand critical information about their health, safety, rights, or future, the consequences can be life altering. Language access is not a convenience. It is foundational to equal access.”
The report follows a yearlong investigation led by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, which included testimony and input from researchers, attorneys, community advocates, government officials, industry leaders, and impacted individuals from across the country. You can read the full report at www.usccr.gov/files/2026-05/language-access-report.pdf and learn more about Interpreters Unlimited at interpreters.com.
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
The 214 page report, formally delivered to the President of the United States and Congress following unanimous bipartisan approval by the Commission, examines how language barriers continue to affect access to healthcare, education, courts, public benefits, emergency response, and other essential services across the country. The Commission’s recommendations call for stronger, more consistent language access protections nationwide, including expanded use of qualified interpreters and translators, improved oversight, greater accountability, and safeguards surrounding artificial intelligence and machine translation in high stakes environments.
Interpreters Unlimited, which provides foreign language interpretation, ASL, and document translation services in more than 200 languages nationwide, has long advocated for meaningful language access across all industries. For Shamus, the issue reaches far beyond policy. “This report is more than an industry document. It is a clear statement about the essential role language access plays in healthcare, government, education, public safety, and the basic promise that people should be understood when it matters most,” said Sayed.
The report arrives during a period of increasing national discussion surrounding language access, civil rights protections, and the growing demand for interpretation and translation services in both the public and private sectors. “For those of us who have spent years in this field, the work is deeply personal and deeply consequential,” Shamus added. “Reports like this help move the conversation from anecdote to evidence, from advocacy to action, and from awareness to accountability.”
The Commission’s report also addresses concerns surrounding the misuse of unqualified interpreters, including family members and children, as well as the risks associated with overreliance on artificial intelligence and machine translation without appropriate human oversight.
“The impact of this report will be generational,” said Shamus. “At its core, this is about human dignity. When people cannot understand critical information about their health, safety, rights, or future, the consequences can be life altering. Language access is not a convenience. It is foundational to equal access.”
The report follows a yearlong investigation led by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, which included testimony and input from researchers, attorneys, community advocates, government officials, industry leaders, and impacted individuals from across the country. You can read the full report at www.usccr.gov/files/2026-05/language-access-report.pdf and learn more about Interpreters Unlimited at interpreters.com.
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
Contact
Interpreters UnlimitedContact
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
Marc Westray
800-726-9891
www.interpreters.com
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