Local Business Owners Invited to “GrowthCLUB” 90-Day Planning Workshop in Temecula Valley
Business coach Julie Seal-Gaustad helps entrepreneurs create clarity, momentum, and actionable plans for the next 90 days in Temecula Valley, California.
Temecula, CA, June 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local Temecula Valley business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to attend GrowthCLUB, a hands-on business planning workshop designed to help leaders step out of day-to-day chaos and into focused, strategic growth.
Hosted by business coach and entrepreneur Julie Seal-Gaustad of JSG Action Coach, the Temecula Valley GrowthCLUB workshop will guide attendees through creating a practical 90-day action plan to increase revenue, improve focus, strengthen accountability, and build momentum in their businesses.
Unlike traditional networking events or motivational seminars, GrowthCLUB is an interactive planning experience where business owners leave with real strategies, measurable goals, and next steps they can immediately implement.
“Most business owners are busy all day long, but still feel like they’re spinning their wheels,” said Seal-Gaustad. “GrowthCLUB helps them pause, think strategically, and build a clear plan that moves the business forward with intention.”
Attendees will participate in exercises and discussions focused on:
Identifying priorities for the next 90 days
Improving profitability and cash flow
Creating focused marketing and sales strategies
Building accountability and momentum
Working more strategically instead of reactively
The workshop also offers business owners the opportunity to collaborate and learn alongside other growth-minded entrepreneurs from the Temecula Valley business community.
Longtime GrowthCLUB attendee Abhay S. shared, “There are 3 reasons I go to GrowthCLUB every quarter: 1) get focused, 2) learn from like-minded business owners, 3) get more done in the next 90 days than most businesses do in a year.”
Julie Seal-Gaustad is a former educator turned entrepreneur who built and sold a 7-figure nationwide marketing company before becoming a certified business coach. Today, she works with service-based business owners to help them increase profitability, improve systems, team, sales and leadership, and build businesses that work without them.
Event Details
Event: GrowthCLUB Temecula Valley
Date: Friday, June 12
Time: 9:30am-3:30pm
Location: The Nook, Temecula, CA 92590
Registration: https://jsgactioncoach.com/growth-club
Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged. Coffee, mid morning snacks, catered lunch and happy hour are included with registration.
Hosted by business coach and entrepreneur Julie Seal-Gaustad of JSG Action Coach, the Temecula Valley GrowthCLUB workshop will guide attendees through creating a practical 90-day action plan to increase revenue, improve focus, strengthen accountability, and build momentum in their businesses.
Unlike traditional networking events or motivational seminars, GrowthCLUB is an interactive planning experience where business owners leave with real strategies, measurable goals, and next steps they can immediately implement.
“Most business owners are busy all day long, but still feel like they’re spinning their wheels,” said Seal-Gaustad. “GrowthCLUB helps them pause, think strategically, and build a clear plan that moves the business forward with intention.”
Attendees will participate in exercises and discussions focused on:
Identifying priorities for the next 90 days
Improving profitability and cash flow
Creating focused marketing and sales strategies
Building accountability and momentum
Working more strategically instead of reactively
The workshop also offers business owners the opportunity to collaborate and learn alongside other growth-minded entrepreneurs from the Temecula Valley business community.
Longtime GrowthCLUB attendee Abhay S. shared, “There are 3 reasons I go to GrowthCLUB every quarter: 1) get focused, 2) learn from like-minded business owners, 3) get more done in the next 90 days than most businesses do in a year.”
Julie Seal-Gaustad is a former educator turned entrepreneur who built and sold a 7-figure nationwide marketing company before becoming a certified business coach. Today, she works with service-based business owners to help them increase profitability, improve systems, team, sales and leadership, and build businesses that work without them.
Event Details
Event: GrowthCLUB Temecula Valley
Date: Friday, June 12
Time: 9:30am-3:30pm
Location: The Nook, Temecula, CA 92590
Registration: https://jsgactioncoach.com/growth-club
Space is limited and advance registration is encouraged. Coffee, mid morning snacks, catered lunch and happy hour are included with registration.
Contact
JSG Action CoachContact
Julie Seal-Gaustad
619-361-8501
https://jsgactioncoach.com
Julie Seal-Gaustad
619-361-8501
https://jsgactioncoach.com
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