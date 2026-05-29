MaidCentral Announces Return of “Smart Business Moves” for Special Live Event on Protecting Profit in a Shifting Market
Industry leaders Tom Stewart and Liz Trotter reunite for a free virtual event focused on helping cleaning business owners prepare for economic uncertainty.
Charleston, SC, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MaidCentral and Core Profit Builders today announced the return of Smart Business Moves, the widely followed business series that guided cleaning companies through the uncertainty of the COVID era. For one day only, industry leaders Tom Stewart and Liz Trotter will reunite live on June 2 from 12–4 PM EDT for a free virtual event: Protecting Profit in a Shifting Market.
The event is designed to help residential and commercial cleaning business owners navigate rising costs, changing consumer behavior, and growing operational pressure before market conditions worsen.
“If you were with us through COVID, you know what Smart Business Moves meant,” said Tom Stewart, CEO of MaidCentral. “For five years and 497 episodes, it became a lifeline for cleaning professionals trying to make smart decisions in uncertain times. We’re bringing it back because business owners are facing another major shift—and this time, preparation matters more than reaction.”
As inflation, labor costs, and customer spending habits continue to impact service businesses, the event will focus on practical strategies cleaning companies can implement now to protect profitability, stabilize operations, and stay ahead of market changes.
Liz Trotter, cleaning industry consultant and longtime Smart Business Moves co-host, emphasized the urgency many business owners are already feeling.
“Cleaning professionals are under pressure right now,” said Trotter. “Customers are pulling back. Costs keep rising. This conversation is about helping owners make smart, proactive decisions before those pressures become bigger problems.”
The virtual event will feature candid discussions, operational insights, and actionable business strategies drawn from both Stewart and Trotter’s decades of industry experience.
Event Details
Protecting Profit in a Shifting Market
June 2, 2026
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT
Virtual Event
Free Registration
More information and registration are available at: https://maidcentral.com/protecting-profit-in-a-shifting-market
About MaidCentral
MaidCentral is a comprehensive software solution built specifically to help cleaning businesses streamline their operations, boost revenue, and substantially elevate the trajectory of their business. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform is used by hundreds of cleaning companies across the country. MaidCentral was developed by cleaning business owners for cleaning business owners. No other cleaning software is this powerful.
About Core Profit Builders
Core Profit Builders is a business growth and coaching community dedicated to helping cleaning business owners build stronger, more profitable companies through operational systems, leadership development, pricing strategy, and financial clarity. Founded by industry leader Liz Trotter, Core Profit Builders provides training, resources, and real-world guidance designed specifically for residential and commercial cleaning businesses navigating growth and market change, helping cleaning professionals move beyond day-to-day survival and create businesses built for long-term stability and profitability.
About Smart Business Moves
Smart Business Moves began during the COVID-19 pandemic as a live business series created to help cleaning business owners navigate unprecedented disruption and uncertainty. Hosted by Tom Stewart and Liz Trotter, the series delivered practical guidance, industry insights, and strategic conversations that became a trusted resource for cleaning professionals worldwide.
Over the course of five years and 497 episodes, Smart Business Moves built a reputation for candid discussions and actionable advice focused on helping service businesses adapt, protect profitability, and lead through change.
The June 2 event marks a special one-day return of the series as the cleaning industry faces a new wave of economic pressure and market shifts.
The event is designed to help residential and commercial cleaning business owners navigate rising costs, changing consumer behavior, and growing operational pressure before market conditions worsen.
“If you were with us through COVID, you know what Smart Business Moves meant,” said Tom Stewart, CEO of MaidCentral. “For five years and 497 episodes, it became a lifeline for cleaning professionals trying to make smart decisions in uncertain times. We’re bringing it back because business owners are facing another major shift—and this time, preparation matters more than reaction.”
As inflation, labor costs, and customer spending habits continue to impact service businesses, the event will focus on practical strategies cleaning companies can implement now to protect profitability, stabilize operations, and stay ahead of market changes.
Liz Trotter, cleaning industry consultant and longtime Smart Business Moves co-host, emphasized the urgency many business owners are already feeling.
“Cleaning professionals are under pressure right now,” said Trotter. “Customers are pulling back. Costs keep rising. This conversation is about helping owners make smart, proactive decisions before those pressures become bigger problems.”
The virtual event will feature candid discussions, operational insights, and actionable business strategies drawn from both Stewart and Trotter’s decades of industry experience.
Event Details
Protecting Profit in a Shifting Market
June 2, 2026
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT
Virtual Event
Free Registration
More information and registration are available at: https://maidcentral.com/protecting-profit-in-a-shifting-market
About MaidCentral
MaidCentral is a comprehensive software solution built specifically to help cleaning businesses streamline their operations, boost revenue, and substantially elevate the trajectory of their business. Our comprehensive, cloud-based platform is used by hundreds of cleaning companies across the country. MaidCentral was developed by cleaning business owners for cleaning business owners. No other cleaning software is this powerful.
About Core Profit Builders
Core Profit Builders is a business growth and coaching community dedicated to helping cleaning business owners build stronger, more profitable companies through operational systems, leadership development, pricing strategy, and financial clarity. Founded by industry leader Liz Trotter, Core Profit Builders provides training, resources, and real-world guidance designed specifically for residential and commercial cleaning businesses navigating growth and market change, helping cleaning professionals move beyond day-to-day survival and create businesses built for long-term stability and profitability.
About Smart Business Moves
Smart Business Moves began during the COVID-19 pandemic as a live business series created to help cleaning business owners navigate unprecedented disruption and uncertainty. Hosted by Tom Stewart and Liz Trotter, the series delivered practical guidance, industry insights, and strategic conversations that became a trusted resource for cleaning professionals worldwide.
Over the course of five years and 497 episodes, Smart Business Moves built a reputation for candid discussions and actionable advice focused on helping service businesses adapt, protect profitability, and lead through change.
The June 2 event marks a special one-day return of the series as the cleaning industry faces a new wave of economic pressure and market shifts.
Contact
MaidCentralContact
Tom Stewart
843-899-8884
www.maidcentral.com
Tom Stewart
843-899-8884
www.maidcentral.com
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