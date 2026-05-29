Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, Smallville Q&As, Local Sessions Highlight FAN EXPO Philadelphia Programming
Celebrity, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime, and Many Other Topics for 150+ Panels Plus Evening Events Over Three Days Featured at Pennsylvania Convention Center, May 29-31.
Philadelphia, PA, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FAN EXPO events are all about unique experiences and lasting memories. In that spirit, FAN EXPO Philadelphia has unveiled an array of panel programming sessions ranging from celebrity Q&As with headliners Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Carribbean), the Lord of the Rings “Four Hobbits” Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, and Doctor Who headliners David Tennant and Arthur Darvill, Star Trek franchise stars Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner, and Smallville leads Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Erica Durance, and dozens more. Add to that a plethora of industry, cosplay, gaming, anime, and entertaining, informative panels from all areas of pop culture, Friday through Sunday, May 29-31, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.
From show opening at 4 p.m. on Friday all the way through closing on Sunday at 5 p.m., all day and into the night, more than 150 panels, screenings, and meetups make up the exclusive schedule of interactive sessions.
Fans can look forward to after hours events each night, including An Evening With The Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years with Wood, Astin, Monaghan and Boyd (Friday, 8:30 p.m.); Smallville Nights with Welling and Rosenbaum (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.); Comics Xplosion (Saturday, 8 p.m.) and more.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings, and other pop culture-themed sessions, many conducted by Philadelphia-based organizations.
Programs that will run throughout the weekend include Wrestler Meet and Greets in Room 119AB, Anime Music Videos in Room 120C, Tabletop Gaming tournaments in Room 121C and more.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/our-schedule/ and on the FAN EXPO Philadelphia app. The weekend includes an array of celebrity panels for free with admission throughout the weekend. The app allows fans to stay up to date on all real-time programming updates.
The popular Makerspace (Room 122B) features demonstrations, live model drawings, hands-on how-to tutorials, 3D modeling and more.
Some new events on this year’s schedule include a screening of Riverbend by the Greater Philadelphia Film Office on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Room 121AB); and Greater Philadelphia Gamer Symphony Orchestra performance on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. (Room 121AB).
There is also a Sailor Moon extravaganza on Sunday, celebrating the iconic world of the manga series, including a Glam Station, Q&As with Erika Harlacher, Katie Griffin, Linda Ballantyne and Stephanie Sheh, teamups, cosplay meetups and more.
Dates, times, and content subject to change. Consult the website/app schedule for the final schedule.
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes and Family Passes for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.com.
Philadelphia is the ninth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO and Dallas FAN FESTIVAL. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
From show opening at 4 p.m. on Friday all the way through closing on Sunday at 5 p.m., all day and into the night, more than 150 panels, screenings, and meetups make up the exclusive schedule of interactive sessions.
Fans can look forward to after hours events each night, including An Evening With The Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years with Wood, Astin, Monaghan and Boyd (Friday, 8:30 p.m.); Smallville Nights with Welling and Rosenbaum (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.); Comics Xplosion (Saturday, 8 p.m.) and more.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings featuring superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings, and other pop culture-themed sessions, many conducted by Philadelphia-based organizations.
Programs that will run throughout the weekend include Wrestler Meet and Greets in Room 119AB, Anime Music Videos in Room 120C, Tabletop Gaming tournaments in Room 121C and more.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/our-schedule/ and on the FAN EXPO Philadelphia app. The weekend includes an array of celebrity panels for free with admission throughout the weekend. The app allows fans to stay up to date on all real-time programming updates.
The popular Makerspace (Room 122B) features demonstrations, live model drawings, hands-on how-to tutorials, 3D modeling and more.
Some new events on this year’s schedule include a screening of Riverbend by the Greater Philadelphia Film Office on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Room 121AB); and Greater Philadelphia Gamer Symphony Orchestra performance on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. (Room 121AB).
There is also a Sailor Moon extravaganza on Sunday, celebrating the iconic world of the manga series, including a Glam Station, Q&As with Erika Harlacher, Katie Griffin, Linda Ballantyne and Stephanie Sheh, teamups, cosplay meetups and more.
Dates, times, and content subject to change. Consult the website/app schedule for the final schedule.
Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes and Family Passes for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.com.
Philadelphia is the ninth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO and Dallas FAN FESTIVAL. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
Contact
FAN EXPO HQContact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
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