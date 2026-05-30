CEOs of Leading Companies to Host 2026 Posse Jeff Ubben Fellows

The Posse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that partners with select colleges to provide student scholarships and leadership training, recently unveiled the hosts and mentors of the 2026 cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows. They include Bayer AG CEO Bill Anderson, Center for Law and Public Trust Director Vanita Gupta, Aurora CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, and National Hockey League Players' Association Executive Director Marty Walsh.