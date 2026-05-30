CEOs of Leading Companies to Host 2026 Posse Jeff Ubben Fellows
The Posse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that partners with select colleges to provide student scholarships and leadership training, recently unveiled the hosts and mentors of the 2026 cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows. They include Bayer AG CEO Bill Anderson, Center for Law and Public Trust Director Vanita Gupta, Aurora CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, and National Hockey League Players' Association Executive Director Marty Walsh.
New York, NY, May 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows Program provides unique mentorship opportunities for high-achieving college students. Fellows receive a generous stipend and a summer internship with a leader in one of the following industries: arts, media, entertainment, STEM, law, government, education, nonprofit, business and finance.
The 2026 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows are Posse Scholars in their second year of college who have demonstrated strong academic performance and show exceptional promise as leaders.
Their summer mentorship pairings are:
Adrian Stancil Martin (Lawrence University) from Posse New York
With Executive Director of the National Hockey League Players' Association Marty Walsh
Angel Eunisse Yanga (Bucknell University) from Posse Los Angeles
With CEO of Bayer AG Bill Anderson
Anna Van Riesen (Lehigh University) from Posse Bay Area
With Director of the Center for Law and Public Trust Vanita Gupta
Fadhil Lawal (Vanderbilt University) from Posse Houston
With CEO and Co-Founder of Aurora Chris Urmson
Savannah Dever (Bryn Mawr College) from Posse Houston
With CEO of Warner Music Group Robert Kyncl
The Posse Foundation launched the Jeff Ubben Fellows Program in 2017 in recognition of then ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben, who served as Posse’s board chair from 2007 to 2016. During his tenure, Ubben helped the organization establish 47 new college and university partnerships, double the number of recruitment cities, and build assets of nearly $80 million.
Previous hosts have included the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Moody’s Corporation CEO Robert Fauber, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, The Office of the California Governor Gavin Newsom, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage Field House and Rock Entertainment Group CEO Nic Barlage, Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer and Eli Lilly and Company Chairman, CEO David Ricks.
The 2026 Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows are Posse Scholars in their second year of college who have demonstrated strong academic performance and show exceptional promise as leaders.
Their summer mentorship pairings are:
Adrian Stancil Martin (Lawrence University) from Posse New York
With Executive Director of the National Hockey League Players' Association Marty Walsh
Angel Eunisse Yanga (Bucknell University) from Posse Los Angeles
With CEO of Bayer AG Bill Anderson
Anna Van Riesen (Lehigh University) from Posse Bay Area
With Director of the Center for Law and Public Trust Vanita Gupta
Fadhil Lawal (Vanderbilt University) from Posse Houston
With CEO and Co-Founder of Aurora Chris Urmson
Savannah Dever (Bryn Mawr College) from Posse Houston
With CEO of Warner Music Group Robert Kyncl
The Posse Foundation launched the Jeff Ubben Fellows Program in 2017 in recognition of then ValueAct Capital CEO Jeff Ubben, who served as Posse’s board chair from 2007 to 2016. During his tenure, Ubben helped the organization establish 47 new college and university partnerships, double the number of recruitment cities, and build assets of nearly $80 million.
Previous hosts have included the late U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, Moody’s Corporation CEO Robert Fauber, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, The Office of the California Governor Gavin Newsom, AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan, Cleveland Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage Field House and Rock Entertainment Group CEO Nic Barlage, Deloitte US CEO Joe Ucuzoglu, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, Travelers CEO Alan Schnitzer and Eli Lilly and Company Chairman, CEO David Ricks.
Contact
The Posse FoundationContact
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
possefoundation.org
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
possefoundation.org
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