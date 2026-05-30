Kryder Law Group Opens Office in Wisconsin
The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee, WI, May 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Kryder Law Group, LLC is proud to announce its expansion from Illinois to Wisconsin. The Chicago, Illinois-based personal injury law firm was founded in 2002 by Attorney, Andrew S. Kryder. Since that time the firm has steadily grown, recently being named to the Inc.5000 fastest growing companies in 2025. The firm is consistently recognized as a leading personal injury law firm. It has earned this reputation through aggressive litigation and exceptional client communication.
Understanding that each client is different, the legal team begins representation with a conversation designed to identify the unique goals, needs and expectations of each client. Then the lawyers craft a unique litigation strategy for each client that is designed to maximize compensation. Senior Litigation Partner Justin Hare added that “From day one, we prepare each case as if it will ultimately go to trial. Through careful preparation, we are able to maximize value.” Attorney Andrew Kryder stated that "This approach remains a core value of the firm. We are doubling down on what has set us apart from our competitors."
Andrew Kryder went on to describe the new Milwaukee office location saying, "Wisconsin, is a perfect location for our expansion. Milwaukee is a world class city situated just several hours north of Chicago. Because Illinois and Wisconsin share a border, there is a natural connection between the two states. This expansion affirms our commitment to helping the victims of negligence in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest”.
The new Milwaukee office is located at 3331 W. North Avenue, Suite 102 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm’s primary office remains in Chicago, Illinois at 134 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1515. The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on all types of personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, train crashes, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck, motorcycle and bus accidents. Plans are underway for additional office locations in Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. For more information, visit kryderlaw.com.
Understanding that each client is different, the legal team begins representation with a conversation designed to identify the unique goals, needs and expectations of each client. Then the lawyers craft a unique litigation strategy for each client that is designed to maximize compensation. Senior Litigation Partner Justin Hare added that “From day one, we prepare each case as if it will ultimately go to trial. Through careful preparation, we are able to maximize value.” Attorney Andrew Kryder stated that "This approach remains a core value of the firm. We are doubling down on what has set us apart from our competitors."
Andrew Kryder went on to describe the new Milwaukee office location saying, "Wisconsin, is a perfect location for our expansion. Milwaukee is a world class city situated just several hours north of Chicago. Because Illinois and Wisconsin share a border, there is a natural connection between the two states. This expansion affirms our commitment to helping the victims of negligence in Wisconsin and throughout the Midwest”.
The new Milwaukee office is located at 3331 W. North Avenue, Suite 102 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm’s primary office remains in Chicago, Illinois at 134 N. LaSalle Street, Suite 1515. The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on all types of personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, train crashes, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck, motorcycle and bus accidents. Plans are underway for additional office locations in Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana. For more information, visit kryderlaw.com.
Contact
The Kryder Law GroupContact
Andrew Kryder
312-223-1700
kryderlaw.com
Andrew Kryder
312-223-1700
kryderlaw.com
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