Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Vail Products and Tarter USA
Horton, KS, May 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Vail Products, a division of Hammersmith Manufacturing and Sales, Inc., is an innovator in heavy-duty equipment designed for real-world performance and practical applications, including heavy-duty land management attachments for compact track loaders and skid steers.
The buyer, Tarter USA, is a fourth-generation, family-founded American manufacturer with an 80-year legacy of building durable products for hardworking customers. Guided by its brand promise, "Built Proud, Built American," and its "Back 40 to Backyard" strategy, Tarter serves farm, ranch, rural lifestyle, fencing, home and garden, pet, and related markets through a national network of dealers, OEMs, and retail partners. Tarter products are built for strength, reliability, and everyday performance.
"The buyer and seller eventually came together and saw eye to eye on a deal. They realized the positive impact that the combined entities could have and pushed towards a successful close. We wish both parties continued success as they embark on this next chapter."
-Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
The buyer, Tarter USA, is a fourth-generation, family-founded American manufacturer with an 80-year legacy of building durable products for hardworking customers. Guided by its brand promise, "Built Proud, Built American," and its "Back 40 to Backyard" strategy, Tarter serves farm, ranch, rural lifestyle, fencing, home and garden, pet, and related markets through a national network of dealers, OEMs, and retail partners. Tarter products are built for strength, reliability, and everyday performance.
"The buyer and seller eventually came together and saw eye to eye on a deal. They realized the positive impact that the combined entities could have and pushed towards a successful close. We wish both parties continued success as they embark on this next chapter."
-Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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