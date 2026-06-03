Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Automated Production LLC and Prenn Holdings, LLC
Broussard, LA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Prenn Holdings ("Prenn Holdings"), a private investment and acquisition firm focused on long-term business growth and operational excellence, and Automated Production ("Automated Production"), a leading provider of industrial manufacturing and fabrication solutions.
Automated Production is a Louisiana-based manufacturer specializing in CNC machining, turnkey fabrication, computerized plate cutting, and engineering services for the oil & gas, industrial, lifting, and agricultural sectors. Operating from a state-of-the-art production facility in Broussard, Louisiana, the company has developed a strong reputation for delivering precision manufacturing solutions, rapid turnaround times, and high-quality workmanship. Automated Production is recognized for its commitment to safety, operational efficiency, and the ability to manage complex projects entirely in-house through advanced manufacturing capabilities and industry certifications.
Prenn Holdings is a private investment firm focused on acquiring and growing established businesses through strategic leadership, operational improvements, and long-term value creation. The firm partners with companies that possess strong market positions, experienced teams, and scalable operating models, while emphasizing sustainable growth and enduring partnerships. Prenn Holdings is committed to supporting businesses through disciplined management, innovation, and investments that strengthen operational performance and long-term success.
"This deal was great to get across the finish line. Best of luck to both parties in their future endeavors."
- Haden Buckman, Associate Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Automated Production is a Louisiana-based manufacturer specializing in CNC machining, turnkey fabrication, computerized plate cutting, and engineering services for the oil & gas, industrial, lifting, and agricultural sectors. Operating from a state-of-the-art production facility in Broussard, Louisiana, the company has developed a strong reputation for delivering precision manufacturing solutions, rapid turnaround times, and high-quality workmanship. Automated Production is recognized for its commitment to safety, operational efficiency, and the ability to manage complex projects entirely in-house through advanced manufacturing capabilities and industry certifications.
Prenn Holdings is a private investment firm focused on acquiring and growing established businesses through strategic leadership, operational improvements, and long-term value creation. The firm partners with companies that possess strong market positions, experienced teams, and scalable operating models, while emphasizing sustainable growth and enduring partnerships. Prenn Holdings is committed to supporting businesses through disciplined management, innovation, and investments that strengthen operational performance and long-term success.
"This deal was great to get across the finish line. Best of luck to both parties in their future endeavors."
- Haden Buckman, Associate Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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