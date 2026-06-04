Onward Group Holdings, LLC Expands Into a Diversified, Multi-Brand Talent Platform
Platform spans specialized brands providing deep domain expertise to leading organizations across sectors.
Fairfield, CT, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Onward Group Holdings, LLC today announced its expansion into a diversified, multi-brand talent solutions platform, reflecting the company’s continued growth. Building on nearly 20 years of experience connecting organizations with critical talent, the company is evolving to deliver greater specialization and stronger outcomes across high-demand markets where AI is reshaping talent needs.
With a track record of supporting over 3,000 clients, the company has established a strong foundation to scale into new talent markets across its portfolio of specialized brands:
Onward Search: Connects marketing, creative, and technology teams with the talent and solutions they need to navigate AI transformation and thrive in the future of work.
Onward Accessibility: Helps organizations ensure their digital products and experiences are accessible, combining specialized talent with flexible services to build, scale, and sustain accessibility programs.
Onward Education: Partners with K‑12 school systems to build high-performing support teams, connecting districts with the educators, therapists, and specialists needed to improve student outcomes.
Together, these brands combine shared infrastructure, leadership, and talent networks to deliver solutions that extend beyond traditional staffing models.
“AI is reshaping which roles matter most and where demand is going,” said Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Group Holdings. “Our goal is to stay ahead in this rapidly shifting market and help others do the same. We empower clients across corporations, healthcare providers, and school systems to access the right talent in the highest-impact areas today, while building a platform that can evolve over time.”
Onward Group Holdings has received industry recognition for performance and workplace excellence. Onward Search previously received ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Talent 5 Year Diamond Award and Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction Award. The company was also named a “Top Staffing Company to Work For” at the World Staffing Awards.
About Onward Group Holdings, LLC
Onward Group Holdings, LLC is a platform of specialized talent and workforce solutions brands that connect leading organizations with expert talent across high-demand industries. The company combines deep domain expertise, proven infrastructure, and an expansive talent network to deliver solutions that go beyond traditional staffing.
With nearly 20 years in business, Onward Group Holdings partners with companies, schools, and organizations to help them build high-performing teams and thrive in the future of work.
With a track record of supporting over 3,000 clients, the company has established a strong foundation to scale into new talent markets across its portfolio of specialized brands:
Onward Search: Connects marketing, creative, and technology teams with the talent and solutions they need to navigate AI transformation and thrive in the future of work.
Onward Accessibility: Helps organizations ensure their digital products and experiences are accessible, combining specialized talent with flexible services to build, scale, and sustain accessibility programs.
Onward Education: Partners with K‑12 school systems to build high-performing support teams, connecting districts with the educators, therapists, and specialists needed to improve student outcomes.
Together, these brands combine shared infrastructure, leadership, and talent networks to deliver solutions that extend beyond traditional staffing models.
“AI is reshaping which roles matter most and where demand is going,” said Ken Clark, CEO of Onward Group Holdings. “Our goal is to stay ahead in this rapidly shifting market and help others do the same. We empower clients across corporations, healthcare providers, and school systems to access the right talent in the highest-impact areas today, while building a platform that can evolve over time.”
Onward Group Holdings has received industry recognition for performance and workplace excellence. Onward Search previously received ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Talent 5 Year Diamond Award and Best of Staffing® Client Satisfaction Award. The company was also named a “Top Staffing Company to Work For” at the World Staffing Awards.
About Onward Group Holdings, LLC
Onward Group Holdings, LLC is a platform of specialized talent and workforce solutions brands that connect leading organizations with expert talent across high-demand industries. The company combines deep domain expertise, proven infrastructure, and an expansive talent network to deliver solutions that go beyond traditional staffing.
With nearly 20 years in business, Onward Group Holdings partners with companies, schools, and organizations to help them build high-performing teams and thrive in the future of work.
Contact
Onward Group HoldingsContact
Steve Dobrowski
203-210-1447
https://www.onwardgroupholdings.com/
Steve Dobrowski
203-210-1447
https://www.onwardgroupholdings.com/
Categories