Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Laser Lens Tek, Inc. and BlueRock Global Private Equity
Sarasota, FL, June 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Sarasota, FL-based Laser Lens Tek, Inc. (DBA American Photonics) and Tampa, FL-based BlueRock Global Private Equity.
American Photonics is a manufacturer of high-precision optical components, film coatings, and other infrared products to support complete carbon dioxide (CO2) high-power, low-power, and fiber laser systems with applications in the industrial, manufacturing, medical, aerospace, and military sectors.
BlueRock Global Private Equity specializes in acquiring and scaling businesses with strong growth potential. They target businesses in high-growth sectors, including advanced manufacturing, distribution, technology, healthcare, and renewable energy.
BlueRock identified American Photonics as the ideal fit for their investment thesis. APC brings the quality, customer base, technical expertise, and growth potential they look for in a company. They are excited for the opportunity to support APC’s next phase with capital, operational resources, and a long-term growth mindset.
“We were able to source a number of highly qualified buyers very quickly for American Photonics, providing the owners with the options they deserved. BlueRock was clearly the most strategic choice, with perfect synergies that will set them up for immediate expansion from day one. It was a privilege to work with the American Photonics and BlueRock teams throughout this process. I look forward to seeing what this partnership accomplishes.”
- Padraic Brannon, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
American Photonics is a manufacturer of high-precision optical components, film coatings, and other infrared products to support complete carbon dioxide (CO2) high-power, low-power, and fiber laser systems with applications in the industrial, manufacturing, medical, aerospace, and military sectors.
BlueRock Global Private Equity specializes in acquiring and scaling businesses with strong growth potential. They target businesses in high-growth sectors, including advanced manufacturing, distribution, technology, healthcare, and renewable energy.
BlueRock identified American Photonics as the ideal fit for their investment thesis. APC brings the quality, customer base, technical expertise, and growth potential they look for in a company. They are excited for the opportunity to support APC’s next phase with capital, operational resources, and a long-term growth mindset.
“We were able to source a number of highly qualified buyers very quickly for American Photonics, providing the owners with the options they deserved. BlueRock was clearly the most strategic choice, with perfect synergies that will set them up for immediate expansion from day one. It was a privilege to work with the American Photonics and BlueRock teams throughout this process. I look forward to seeing what this partnership accomplishes.”
- Padraic Brannon, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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