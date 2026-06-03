PropertyRadar Releases AI Discover, Turning Natural-Language Questions into Targeted Property Lists
PropertyRadar launched Radar AI, an AI-first redesign of property search across 150M+ records. Users describe what they want in plain English — “absentee single-family in Fresno, 40% equity, recent NOD” — and Radar AI builds a live list, refining as they layer on follow-up prompts. CEO Mark Hockridge: shift cuts insight-to-list time from minutes to seconds. Live now, 5-day free trial.
Truckee, CA, June 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PropertyRadar Launches Radar AI, Its AI-First Discover Feature, to Help Users Describe Opportunities and Dynamically Generate Lead Lists
PropertyRadar today announced Radar AI, its AI-first Discover feature, a redesign of its core property search experience that shifts users from building searches manually to describing opportunities in plain language across more than 150 million properties.
A Better Way to Search for Opportunities
Traditional property search tools ask users to think like a database. Investors, agents, and local operators do not think in dropdowns, nested criteria, and rigid workflows. They think in opportunities.
Radar AI is designed to close that gap by making natural language the starting point for search inside PropertyRadar.
With the new experience, users can describe exactly what they want, such as "absentee-owned single-family homes in Fresno with 40% equity and a recent NOD," and Radar AI translates that intent into criteria, generates a live list, and updates results in real time.
"Every property data platform has filters. What they don't have is a search experience built around how professionals actually think," said Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadar. "Radar AI closes that gap. It cuts the time between a market insight and a working list from minutes to seconds, and that matters when you're competing for the same opportunities as everyone else."
From Filters to Conversational Refinement
Radar AI is built around conversational refinement rather than one-and-done querying. Follow-up prompts build on prior intent, allowing users to narrow, expand, and reshape a list without starting over.
Users can layer on requests like "now narrow to owners over 65" or "exclude anything listed in the last 90 days," and Radar AI updates results as soon as criteria are applied.
Designed for Faster Execution
PropertyRadar also redesigned key parts of Discover around this workflow. City, County, and Zip now sit directly in the main toolbar for quick access. Add Criteria opens as a lightweight overlay for users who want to refine a search manually, and shortcut edits apply immediately without an extra save step.
"This isn't a feature update. It's a different philosophy about what property search should be," said Hockridge. "We're building toward a world where the only thing standing between a small business and their next great opportunity is asking the right question."
Availability
Radar AI is rolling out to PropertyRadar users now. New users can start with a 5-day free trial.
About PropertyRadar
Since 2007, hundreds of thousands of businesses have used PropertyRadar, the hyperlocal lead generation platform for small businesses, to accelerate growth through opportunities found in public record data. PropertyRadar gives small, local businesses powerful property and owner data and marketing tools that turn public records into a simple, everyday growth engine, shifting the advantage from national giants to the local pros who serve their communities.
Media Contact
Alex Lamb
Content Manager
Alex.Lamb@propertyradar.com
PropertyRadar today announced Radar AI, its AI-first Discover feature, a redesign of its core property search experience that shifts users from building searches manually to describing opportunities in plain language across more than 150 million properties.
A Better Way to Search for Opportunities
Traditional property search tools ask users to think like a database. Investors, agents, and local operators do not think in dropdowns, nested criteria, and rigid workflows. They think in opportunities.
Radar AI is designed to close that gap by making natural language the starting point for search inside PropertyRadar.
With the new experience, users can describe exactly what they want, such as "absentee-owned single-family homes in Fresno with 40% equity and a recent NOD," and Radar AI translates that intent into criteria, generates a live list, and updates results in real time.
"Every property data platform has filters. What they don't have is a search experience built around how professionals actually think," said Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadar. "Radar AI closes that gap. It cuts the time between a market insight and a working list from minutes to seconds, and that matters when you're competing for the same opportunities as everyone else."
From Filters to Conversational Refinement
Radar AI is built around conversational refinement rather than one-and-done querying. Follow-up prompts build on prior intent, allowing users to narrow, expand, and reshape a list without starting over.
Users can layer on requests like "now narrow to owners over 65" or "exclude anything listed in the last 90 days," and Radar AI updates results as soon as criteria are applied.
Designed for Faster Execution
PropertyRadar also redesigned key parts of Discover around this workflow. City, County, and Zip now sit directly in the main toolbar for quick access. Add Criteria opens as a lightweight overlay for users who want to refine a search manually, and shortcut edits apply immediately without an extra save step.
"This isn't a feature update. It's a different philosophy about what property search should be," said Hockridge. "We're building toward a world where the only thing standing between a small business and their next great opportunity is asking the right question."
Availability
Radar AI is rolling out to PropertyRadar users now. New users can start with a 5-day free trial.
About PropertyRadar
Since 2007, hundreds of thousands of businesses have used PropertyRadar, the hyperlocal lead generation platform for small businesses, to accelerate growth through opportunities found in public record data. PropertyRadar gives small, local businesses powerful property and owner data and marketing tools that turn public records into a simple, everyday growth engine, shifting the advantage from national giants to the local pros who serve their communities.
Media Contact
Alex Lamb
Content Manager
Alex.Lamb@propertyradar.com
Contact
PropertyRadar, IncContact
Alex Lamb
213-588-4239
PropertyRadar.com
Alex Lamb
213-588-4239
PropertyRadar.com
Categories