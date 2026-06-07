New Website Helps San Jose Homeowners Find Remodeling and Repair Services
Kevin’s Handyman, a licensed, bonded, and insured handyman and home remodeling company serving San Jose and nearby communities, has launched a new website in partnership with Prospect Genius. The new site highlights the company’s remodeling and repair services while incorporating AI-focused optimizations designed to help modern search tools and chatbots better understand and recommend the business.
San Jose, CA, June 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kevin’s Handyman, a trusted handyman and home remodeling business serving San Jose and the surrounding area since 2013, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, developed in collaboration with Prospect Genius, an online marketing company based in Albany, NY.
The new website gives homeowners throughout San Jose, Sunnyvale, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Milpitas, and nearby communities a convenient way to learn more about Kevin’s Handyman’s wide range of remodeling and home improvement services. Visitors can explore information about the company’s services, view photos of in-progress and completed projects, find contact information, and use a built-in form to schedule a free estimate.
Kevin’s Handyman is licensed, bonded, and insured, and the company provides a wide range of residential repair and remodeling services. The company is especially well known for its kitchen and bathroom remodels, as well as its strong reputation for quality workmanship and attentive customer service.
Beyond its user-friendly design, the new website also includes forward-looking search optimizations intended to help Kevin’s Handyman remain visible as consumer search behavior evolves. In addition to traditional website content, the site includes an LLMs.txt document designed to help AI crawlers quickly understand the website’s structure and content. It also features an FAQ section that presents clear answers to common customer questions about the business and its services.
These additions are intended to support visibility not only in conventional search engines, but also in AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, which more consumers are beginning to use when looking for local service providers.
“Search is changing quickly, and small businesses need to be ready for the way people are now finding recommendations online,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “For a company like Kevin’s Handyman, it is not enough for the website to look good. It also needs to clearly communicate who they are, what they do, where they work, and why homeowners should trust them—both to traditional search engines and to AI tools.”
The website’s service-focused content is designed to help local homeowners better understand the types of projects Kevin’s Handyman can handle, from smaller repair jobs to larger remodeling projects. Project photos give prospective customers a closer look at the company’s craftsmanship, while the estimate request form helps make the first step toward a home improvement project simple and convenient.
Kevin’s Handyman has served the San Jose area since 2013, building a reputation for dependable service, quality workmanship, and customer care. The company offers free estimates, and warranties are available on completed work, with details varying by project. Customers are encouraged to ask about warranty terms specific to their individual job.
Homeowners in San Jose, Sunnyvale, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Milpitas, and surrounding areas can visit the new website to learn more about Kevin’s Handyman’s home remodeling and handyman services, view project photos, and schedule an estimate.
The new website gives homeowners throughout San Jose, Sunnyvale, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Milpitas, and nearby communities a convenient way to learn more about Kevin’s Handyman’s wide range of remodeling and home improvement services. Visitors can explore information about the company’s services, view photos of in-progress and completed projects, find contact information, and use a built-in form to schedule a free estimate.
Kevin’s Handyman is licensed, bonded, and insured, and the company provides a wide range of residential repair and remodeling services. The company is especially well known for its kitchen and bathroom remodels, as well as its strong reputation for quality workmanship and attentive customer service.
Beyond its user-friendly design, the new website also includes forward-looking search optimizations intended to help Kevin’s Handyman remain visible as consumer search behavior evolves. In addition to traditional website content, the site includes an LLMs.txt document designed to help AI crawlers quickly understand the website’s structure and content. It also features an FAQ section that presents clear answers to common customer questions about the business and its services.
These additions are intended to support visibility not only in conventional search engines, but also in AI-powered tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, which more consumers are beginning to use when looking for local service providers.
“Search is changing quickly, and small businesses need to be ready for the way people are now finding recommendations online,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “For a company like Kevin’s Handyman, it is not enough for the website to look good. It also needs to clearly communicate who they are, what they do, where they work, and why homeowners should trust them—both to traditional search engines and to AI tools.”
The website’s service-focused content is designed to help local homeowners better understand the types of projects Kevin’s Handyman can handle, from smaller repair jobs to larger remodeling projects. Project photos give prospective customers a closer look at the company’s craftsmanship, while the estimate request form helps make the first step toward a home improvement project simple and convenient.
Kevin’s Handyman has served the San Jose area since 2013, building a reputation for dependable service, quality workmanship, and customer care. The company offers free estimates, and warranties are available on completed work, with details varying by project. Customers are encouraged to ask about warranty terms specific to their individual job.
Homeowners in San Jose, Sunnyvale, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Milpitas, and surrounding areas can visit the new website to learn more about Kevin’s Handyman’s home remodeling and handyman services, view project photos, and schedule an estimate.
Contact
Kevin's HandymanContact
Mardik Babapour
(669) 315-5540
https://www.kevinshandymanca.com/
Mardik Babapour
(669) 315-5540
https://www.kevinshandymanca.com/
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