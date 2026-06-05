Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between M.S. Johnston Company, Inc. and an Individual Investor
Hagerstown, MD, June 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Hagerstown, MD-based M.S. Johnston Co., Inc., and an individual investor. M.S. Johnston is a full-service heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) firm. The company also designs and sells refrigeration and food service equipment. M.S. Johnston installs and services the equipment it sells, in addition to designing custom components through its in-house sheet metal fabrication facility. The company primarily serves the HVAC market, including supermarkets, schools, nursing homes, restaurants, churches, government buildings, and office complexes.
M.S. Johnston Co., Inc. was founded in 1932 and incorporated under its current designation in 1956. Michael S. Johnston, P.E., son of M.F. Johnston and grandson of M.S. Johnston, the company’s founder, became a third-generation president and owner in 2000. Mr. Johnson is extremely proud of what his family has built over more than 90 years. He is seeking the best counterpart to help preserve his family’s legacy as he transitions out of the business and into retirement.
The buyer is an individual investor who recently retired from the armed forces and was seeking to acquire a business in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
“Benchmark international is honored to have assisted in facilitating the next chapter for a great business and assisting Michael in finding a buyer he trusts to build upon the legacy his family has created over the last 90+ years.”
– Sean Fechtmann, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
M.S. Johnston Co., Inc. was founded in 1932 and incorporated under its current designation in 1956. Michael S. Johnston, P.E., son of M.F. Johnston and grandson of M.S. Johnston, the company’s founder, became a third-generation president and owner in 2000. Mr. Johnson is extremely proud of what his family has built over more than 90 years. He is seeking the best counterpart to help preserve his family’s legacy as he transitions out of the business and into retirement.
The buyer is an individual investor who recently retired from the armed forces and was seeking to acquire a business in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.
“Benchmark international is honored to have assisted in facilitating the next chapter for a great business and assisting Michael in finding a buyer he trusts to build upon the legacy his family has created over the last 90+ years.”
– Sean Fechtmann, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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