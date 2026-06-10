PropertyRadar Adds For-Sale-By-Owner (FSBO) Data to Help Real Estate Pros Reach Sellers Directly
PropertyRadar now pulls daily For Sale By Owner listings directly into its platform, matched to owner, equity, and debt data agents already use. Each record carries listing detail, source URL, price history, and full owner context. New: Property FSBO Flag, FSBO criteria in Radar AI, Pre-Movers QuickList with FSBO + MLS. CEO Mark Hockridge: agents who win FSBO respect the seller’s choice and show up as a resource. Live now, 5-day free trial.
Truckee, CA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PropertyRadar Integrates Daily FSBO Listings With Owner, Equity, and Debt Data
PropertyRadar today announced the addition of daily For Sale By Owner (FSBO) listings to its hyperlocal lead generation platform, matched record by record to the property and owner data customers already use. The release gives agents, investors, and home services professionals a single workflow for finding FSBO sellers, understanding their situation, and following up over time with more relevant outreach.
The new FSBO feed is sourced daily from major FSBO marketplaces, normalized, and matched to PropertyRadar's property and owner data. Each FSBO record includes listing detail, source URL, list price history, status updates, and full owner context, including equity position, debt, and length of ownership.
By bringing FSBO listings into the same workflow as owner and property intelligence, PropertyRadar helps users move from spotting a seller's intent to understanding how to approach the opportunity. Instead of treating every FSBO lead the same way, users can tailor outreach based on context such as how long a property has been listed, how much equity a seller may have, and whether the situation calls for pricing guidance, marketing support, or a simpler path forward.
New in the Release
This release adds:
A new Property FSBO Flag that can be applied to any list, search, or workflow
FSBO search criteria built into Radar AI, allowing users to layer FSBO status with equity, owner age, absentee status, debt position, and other PropertyRadar filters
An updated Pre-Movers QuickList that includes both FSBO and MLS active listings
Daily refreshes so follow-up cadences stay current as listings update, prices change, or homes come off market
Why It Matters
FSBO sellers have made a deliberate choice to sell without an agent. Some are trying to avoid commission. Others want more control, are testing the market, or are navigating more private or complex situations. For professionals trying to build trust with these sellers, context matters.
The agents who perform well with FSBO leads are rarely the ones who pitch hardest on day one. They are the ones who show up with practical help, stay useful over time, and follow up as a seller's situation evolves. Some FSBOs eventually list with an agent. Some sell on their own and later become buyers, referrals, or future customers. A better workflow helps professionals stay relevant no matter how the opportunity unfolds.
"FSBO sellers have made a deliberate choice, and the agents who earn their trust are the ones who respect that choice and show up as a resource. Our job is to give those agents the context to be genuinely helpful, and the tools to follow up consistently over time. That is how FSBO actually works." -Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadar
Availability
FSBO listings are rolling out to PropertyRadar users now. New users can start with a 5-day free trial.
https://www.propertyradar.com/pricing
About PropertyRadar
Since 2007, hundreds of thousands of businesses have used PropertyRadar, the hyperlocal lead generation platform for small businesses, to accelerate growth through opportunities found in public record data. PropertyRadar gives small, local businesses powerful property and owner data and marketing tools that turn public records into a simple, everyday growth engine, shifting the advantage from national giants to the local professionals who serve their communities.
Media Contact
Alex Lamb
Content Manager
Alex.Lamb@propertyradar.com
PropertyRadar today announced the addition of daily For Sale By Owner (FSBO) listings to its hyperlocal lead generation platform, matched record by record to the property and owner data customers already use. The release gives agents, investors, and home services professionals a single workflow for finding FSBO sellers, understanding their situation, and following up over time with more relevant outreach.
The new FSBO feed is sourced daily from major FSBO marketplaces, normalized, and matched to PropertyRadar's property and owner data. Each FSBO record includes listing detail, source URL, list price history, status updates, and full owner context, including equity position, debt, and length of ownership.
By bringing FSBO listings into the same workflow as owner and property intelligence, PropertyRadar helps users move from spotting a seller's intent to understanding how to approach the opportunity. Instead of treating every FSBO lead the same way, users can tailor outreach based on context such as how long a property has been listed, how much equity a seller may have, and whether the situation calls for pricing guidance, marketing support, or a simpler path forward.
New in the Release
This release adds:
A new Property FSBO Flag that can be applied to any list, search, or workflow
FSBO search criteria built into Radar AI, allowing users to layer FSBO status with equity, owner age, absentee status, debt position, and other PropertyRadar filters
An updated Pre-Movers QuickList that includes both FSBO and MLS active listings
Daily refreshes so follow-up cadences stay current as listings update, prices change, or homes come off market
Why It Matters
FSBO sellers have made a deliberate choice to sell without an agent. Some are trying to avoid commission. Others want more control, are testing the market, or are navigating more private or complex situations. For professionals trying to build trust with these sellers, context matters.
The agents who perform well with FSBO leads are rarely the ones who pitch hardest on day one. They are the ones who show up with practical help, stay useful over time, and follow up as a seller's situation evolves. Some FSBOs eventually list with an agent. Some sell on their own and later become buyers, referrals, or future customers. A better workflow helps professionals stay relevant no matter how the opportunity unfolds.
"FSBO sellers have made a deliberate choice, and the agents who earn their trust are the ones who respect that choice and show up as a resource. Our job is to give those agents the context to be genuinely helpful, and the tools to follow up consistently over time. That is how FSBO actually works." -Mark Hockridge, CEO of PropertyRadar
Availability
FSBO listings are rolling out to PropertyRadar users now. New users can start with a 5-day free trial.
https://www.propertyradar.com/pricing
About PropertyRadar
Since 2007, hundreds of thousands of businesses have used PropertyRadar, the hyperlocal lead generation platform for small businesses, to accelerate growth through opportunities found in public record data. PropertyRadar gives small, local businesses powerful property and owner data and marketing tools that turn public records into a simple, everyday growth engine, shifting the advantage from national giants to the local professionals who serve their communities.
Media Contact
Alex Lamb
Content Manager
Alex.Lamb@propertyradar.com
Contact
PropertyRadar, IncContact
Alex Lamb
213-588-4239
PropertyRadar.com
Alex Lamb
213-588-4239
PropertyRadar.com
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