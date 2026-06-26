Future Horizons Releases "Buttercup: The Queen of Kindness"
Dr. Kristie Zoller is a psychologist who specializes in neuropsychological and psychological testing, particularly assessing young children for autism and other developmental disorders. She earned her undergraduate degree at The Pennsylvania State University at the University Park Campus and earned her doctoral degree in Psychology from The California School of Professional Psychology. Dr. Zoller currently works at Laughlin Children’s Center, which is in a suburb of Pittsburgh.
Arlington, TX, June 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Learn to Bee Kind with Buttercup!
This story follows Buttercup the Bee, who became upset by seeing how others were treating each other and the world around her. With the encouragement of her bee friend, Bluebell, she decides to find ways to make her world a better place by being kind and helpful.
By engaging in small acts of kindness, Buttercup begins to see her world become a better, friendlier, and more beautiful place to live. This story book can accompany the "How to Be Kind" workbook to show children how these strategies may work for them.
Beautifully illustrated, "Buttercup: The Queen of Kindness" teaches us that we all need to work together to make the world a better place…and that everyone deserves to be treated with kindness.
This story follows Buttercup the Bee, who became upset by seeing how others were treating each other and the world around her. With the encouragement of her bee friend, Bluebell, she decides to find ways to make her world a better place by being kind and helpful.
By engaging in small acts of kindness, Buttercup begins to see her world become a better, friendlier, and more beautiful place to live. This story book can accompany the "How to Be Kind" workbook to show children how these strategies may work for them.
Beautifully illustrated, "Buttercup: The Queen of Kindness" teaches us that we all need to work together to make the world a better place…and that everyone deserves to be treated with kindness.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
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