Novus Hi-Tech to Demonstrate AI-Powered ADAS and Fleet Safety Technologies at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026
Novus Hi-Tech will showcase its AI-powered ADAS, Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), and fleet safety solutions at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026 in Pune. As a Tier 1 supplier to commercial vehicle OEMs, the company will demonstrate technologies for collision avoidance, driver fatigue detection, telematics, and fleet intelligence. The solutions support safety compliance, reduce operational risks, and help fleet operators improve efficiency and driver performance.
Pune, India, June 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Novus Hi-Tech, a global technology company and Tier 1 supplier of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), will participate in the Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026 in Pune, India on June 10, 2026, where it will showcase its latest AI-powered vehicle safety and fleet intelligence solutions designed for commercial vehicle manufacturers and enterprise fleet operators.
As commercial vehicle safety regulations continue to evolve and fleet operators seek to reduce accidents, improve compliance, and optimize operational performance, demand for intelligent driver and vehicle monitoring technologies is increasing across global markets. The Commercial Vehicle Forum brings together OEMs, fleet operators, technology providers, and industry leaders to discuss the future of commercial transportation and vehicle safety.
At the event, Novus Hi-Tech will demonstrate a comprehensive portfolio of safety technologies, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), and fleet telematics solutions. Demonstrations will showcase capabilities such as real-time collision warnings, lane departure alerts, driver fatigue and distraction detection, vehicle performance monitoring, and fleet visibility dashboards that help organizations improve safety outcomes and operational efficiency.
The company's solutions are designed to support compliance with emerging safety requirements, including India's AIS-140 and AIS-197 standards, while enabling commercial vehicle stakeholders to adopt a more proactive approach to risk management and driver safety.
"Safety is increasingly becoming a strategic priority for both vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators worldwide," said Abhishek Goyal, Chief of Business – Mobility at Novus Hi-Tech. "As regulatory expectations evolve and fleets look to improve operational performance, technologies such as ADAS, DMS, and connected fleet intelligence are playing a critical role in reducing risk. We look forward to engaging with industry stakeholders at the Commercial Vehicle Forum and demonstrating how AI-powered vehicle intelligence can support safer and more efficient transportation operations."
Novus Hi-Tech serves commercial vehicle OEMs as a Tier 1 supplier, delivering production-grade ADAS and DMS technologies integrated directly into vehicles. The company also provides fleet safety and telematics solutions that enable enterprises to monitor driver behavior, improve compliance, reduce incidents, and gain actionable operational insights across their fleets.
Visitors to the Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026 will have the opportunity to engage with Novus Hi-Tech's experts and explore how intelligent safety technologies can help organizations strengthen accident prevention initiatives, enhance driver performance, and build more resilient transportation operations.
About Novus Hi-Tech
Novus Hi-Tech is a global technology company developing intelligent safety and automation solutions for commercial vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, logistics enterprises, and industrial environments. The company's portfolio includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), fleet safety and telematics platforms, and autonomous mobile robotics solutions for manufacturing and logistics applications. Through AI-driven technologies, Novus Hi-Tech helps organizations improve safety, compliance, operational efficiency, and decision-making at scale.
As commercial vehicle safety regulations continue to evolve and fleet operators seek to reduce accidents, improve compliance, and optimize operational performance, demand for intelligent driver and vehicle monitoring technologies is increasing across global markets. The Commercial Vehicle Forum brings together OEMs, fleet operators, technology providers, and industry leaders to discuss the future of commercial transportation and vehicle safety.
At the event, Novus Hi-Tech will demonstrate a comprehensive portfolio of safety technologies, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), and fleet telematics solutions. Demonstrations will showcase capabilities such as real-time collision warnings, lane departure alerts, driver fatigue and distraction detection, vehicle performance monitoring, and fleet visibility dashboards that help organizations improve safety outcomes and operational efficiency.
The company's solutions are designed to support compliance with emerging safety requirements, including India's AIS-140 and AIS-197 standards, while enabling commercial vehicle stakeholders to adopt a more proactive approach to risk management and driver safety.
"Safety is increasingly becoming a strategic priority for both vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators worldwide," said Abhishek Goyal, Chief of Business – Mobility at Novus Hi-Tech. "As regulatory expectations evolve and fleets look to improve operational performance, technologies such as ADAS, DMS, and connected fleet intelligence are playing a critical role in reducing risk. We look forward to engaging with industry stakeholders at the Commercial Vehicle Forum and demonstrating how AI-powered vehicle intelligence can support safer and more efficient transportation operations."
Novus Hi-Tech serves commercial vehicle OEMs as a Tier 1 supplier, delivering production-grade ADAS and DMS technologies integrated directly into vehicles. The company also provides fleet safety and telematics solutions that enable enterprises to monitor driver behavior, improve compliance, reduce incidents, and gain actionable operational insights across their fleets.
Visitors to the Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026 will have the opportunity to engage with Novus Hi-Tech's experts and explore how intelligent safety technologies can help organizations strengthen accident prevention initiatives, enhance driver performance, and build more resilient transportation operations.
About Novus Hi-Tech
Novus Hi-Tech is a global technology company developing intelligent safety and automation solutions for commercial vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, logistics enterprises, and industrial environments. The company's portfolio includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), fleet safety and telematics platforms, and autonomous mobile robotics solutions for manufacturing and logistics applications. Through AI-driven technologies, Novus Hi-Tech helps organizations improve safety, compliance, operational efficiency, and decision-making at scale.
Contact
Novus Hi-TechContact
Vinay Kandpal
917503238876
https://novushitech.com
Marketing Manager
Vinay Kandpal
917503238876
https://novushitech.com
Marketing Manager
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