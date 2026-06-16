Give Dad the Gift of More Life This Father’s Day with Man Flow Yoga
How to help dad age slower, feel better, and add more high-quality, pain-free years to his life.
Austin, TX, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nothing tells dad, “I love you,” like giving him the gift of more life: More rounds of golf, more traveling, and more opportunities to create priceless memories playing with his kids and grandkids. But as the body gets older, it starts breaking down, which usually means that dad has to give up on some of his favorite activities. That’s why the pain elimination and physical longevity benefits of Man Flow Yoga (currently 60% off through Father's Day) give dad more life.
“As a father myself, I know how impossible balancing work, family, fun, and exercise can be. Particularly when you spend an hour commuting to the gym and back,” says Dean Pohlman, founder of Man Flow Yoga, an online yoga service catered to men. “Being able to get a full workout in the comfort of your home, office, and while traveling is invaluable. Especially when you inspire your kids to join you.”
This year for Father’s Day, Dean Pohlman’s Man Flow Yoga is offering new customers a hefty 60% discount to try his online yoga membership, which gives men access to hundreds of on-demand, yoga-inspired workouts.
Dean Pohlman can help your readers with the following:
- The #1 most effective way to eliminate and prevent aches and pains, improve mobility and longevity, and give dad the gift of more high-quality living.
- How men over 40 use Man Flow Yoga to lose weight, play more golf, and go on more adventures.
- Why a Man Flow Yoga membership can lower dad’s gas bill by hundreds of dollars in the first 30 days.
- How to give dad access to 800+ on-demand workouts to build a body that lasts.
To save 60% on an approach to yoga that boosts productivity, go here before Monday, June 22: https://ManFlowYoga.com/2026fd
“As a father myself, I know how impossible balancing work, family, fun, and exercise can be. Particularly when you spend an hour commuting to the gym and back,” says Dean Pohlman, founder of Man Flow Yoga, an online yoga service catered to men. “Being able to get a full workout in the comfort of your home, office, and while traveling is invaluable. Especially when you inspire your kids to join you.”
This year for Father’s Day, Dean Pohlman’s Man Flow Yoga is offering new customers a hefty 60% discount to try his online yoga membership, which gives men access to hundreds of on-demand, yoga-inspired workouts.
Dean Pohlman can help your readers with the following:
- The #1 most effective way to eliminate and prevent aches and pains, improve mobility and longevity, and give dad the gift of more high-quality living.
- How men over 40 use Man Flow Yoga to lose weight, play more golf, and go on more adventures.
- Why a Man Flow Yoga membership can lower dad’s gas bill by hundreds of dollars in the first 30 days.
- How to give dad access to 800+ on-demand workouts to build a body that lasts.
To save 60% on an approach to yoga that boosts productivity, go here before Monday, June 22: https://ManFlowYoga.com/2026fd
Contact
Man Flow YogaContact
John Brandt
330-718-1558
https://manflowyoga.com
John Brandt
330-718-1558
https://manflowyoga.com
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