April Pad Online Adds 100 Directories to its SEO Platform
In an effort to promote its SEO for Business Growth program, April Pad Online has expanded its free directory listings on its SEO platform. The project will allow small businesses to improve their backlink profiles and increase their traffic.
Chicago, IL, June 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In an effort to promote its SEO for Business Growth program, April Pad Online has expanded its free directory listings on its SEO platform. The project will allow small businesses to improve their backlink profiles and increase their traffic.
Recently, the purchase of backlinks and other black hat link-building methods has become a popular trend. However, these practices can generate penalties from search engines or even increase spam scores. Website owners are turning to cleaner optimization options.
Among these alternatives is directory listing. Many of these are old and renowned to SEOs and carry high authority with search engines. Adding your website to their index can enhance your SEO.
As promised, these directories are available to users, both free and premium. However, some of these directories, like Jade, are best used with a paid listing, as there is no guarantee with the free option.
Users who decide to go with directories that offer paid listings can complete their submissions using April Pad Online. Most of the new platforms are free, and users can bypass paid listings.
Recently, the purchase of backlinks and other black hat link-building methods has become a popular trend. However, these practices can generate penalties from search engines or even increase spam scores. Website owners are turning to cleaner optimization options.
Among these alternatives is directory listing. Many of these are old and renowned to SEOs and carry high authority with search engines. Adding your website to their index can enhance your SEO.
As promised, these directories are available to users, both free and premium. However, some of these directories, like Jade, are best used with a paid listing, as there is no guarantee with the free option.
Users who decide to go with directories that offer paid listings can complete their submissions using April Pad Online. Most of the new platforms are free, and users can bypass paid listings.
Contact
April Pad SEO ServicesContact
Warner Williams
50558054674
https://aprilpad.online
Warner Williams
50558054674
https://aprilpad.online
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