Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Jagimo Corporation, Inc. and Castleford Group
Fortuna, CA, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between Fortuna, CA-based Jagimo Corporation, Inc. (DBA J&G Lawn and Garden) and Danville, California-based Castleford Group.
J&G Lawn and Garden is a full-service landscape construction and maintenance provider that assists clients at every stage of the landscaping process, from planning and design to construction and maintenance. The company specializes in large & small custom landscape construction projects, working with a variety of local artisans and suppliers to ensure projects are tailored to clients’ expectations. The company also offers a range of miscellaneous services for outdoor spaces and projects, including the installation and repair of new irrigation systems, site preparation, and stump removal.
Castleford Group is a private equity firm focused on acquiring and operating small businesses with the same dedication their founders put into building them, preserving their legacy, their people, and the communities they serve.
“I extend my sincere gratitude to Eric, Jawad, and Christian for their instrumental contributions to the successful completion of this transaction. Your collective efforts are deeply appreciated.
The Benchmark International team proved to be an invaluable asset throughout the sale of the company I established. Their profound expertise, extensive network, and robust connections are truly unparalleled. The dedication of their professional team, coupled with their personalized approach, was pivotal in facilitating this transaction. My profound thanks to the entire Benchmark International team.”
- Jacob Morss, Founder & CEO, Jagimo Corporation, Inc.
“Eric, Jawad, and Christian from the Benchmark International team were awesome. I mentioned early on that the CIM I saw was the most complete and professional CIM I reviewed (from over 150 CIMs). And through the whole deal process, they were on it. For those who have done a deal before, you know there are 1000 individual details to get a business across the line. The whole time, they were on it, jumping in as necessary to get the deal done. I’d highly recommend them.”
- Cory Halbardier, Managing Director, Castleford Group
“We are pleased to have successfully closed this transaction between Jagimo Corporation and Castleford Group. This was a complex deal that required persistence, collaboration, and creative problem-solving from all parties involved. Castleford demonstrated real commitment throughout the process, and Jagimo worked tirelessly to provide the information and cooperation needed to get to the finish line. We are proud of the outcome and excited for what lies ahead for both parties.”
- Eric Kolesnikov, Associate Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
ABOUT Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
J&G Lawn and Garden is a full-service landscape construction and maintenance provider that assists clients at every stage of the landscaping process, from planning and design to construction and maintenance. The company specializes in large & small custom landscape construction projects, working with a variety of local artisans and suppliers to ensure projects are tailored to clients’ expectations. The company also offers a range of miscellaneous services for outdoor spaces and projects, including the installation and repair of new irrigation systems, site preparation, and stump removal.
Castleford Group is a private equity firm focused on acquiring and operating small businesses with the same dedication their founders put into building them, preserving their legacy, their people, and the communities they serve.
“I extend my sincere gratitude to Eric, Jawad, and Christian for their instrumental contributions to the successful completion of this transaction. Your collective efforts are deeply appreciated.
The Benchmark International team proved to be an invaluable asset throughout the sale of the company I established. Their profound expertise, extensive network, and robust connections are truly unparalleled. The dedication of their professional team, coupled with their personalized approach, was pivotal in facilitating this transaction. My profound thanks to the entire Benchmark International team.”
- Jacob Morss, Founder & CEO, Jagimo Corporation, Inc.
“Eric, Jawad, and Christian from the Benchmark International team were awesome. I mentioned early on that the CIM I saw was the most complete and professional CIM I reviewed (from over 150 CIMs). And through the whole deal process, they were on it. For those who have done a deal before, you know there are 1000 individual details to get a business across the line. The whole time, they were on it, jumping in as necessary to get the deal done. I’d highly recommend them.”
- Cory Halbardier, Managing Director, Castleford Group
“We are pleased to have successfully closed this transaction between Jagimo Corporation and Castleford Group. This was a complex deal that required persistence, collaboration, and creative problem-solving from all parties involved. Castleford demonstrated real commitment throughout the process, and Jagimo worked tirelessly to provide the information and cooperation needed to get to the finish line. We are proud of the outcome and excited for what lies ahead for both parties.”
- Eric Kolesnikov, Associate Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
ABOUT Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
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