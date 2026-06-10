Announcing The 5th Annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference
The hypersonic and missile defense community will convene on October 20-21, in Huntsville, AL.
Huntsville, AL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Department of War maintains scaled hypersonics as one of six core Critical Technology Areas (CTA) and has requested nearly $4 billion in 2026 to fund hypersonic research, development, testing, evaluation, and fielding efforts. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute’s 5th Annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference will convene senior DoW leaders, industry innovators, and academic experts to explore the technologies, policies, and operational concepts shaping the future of hypersonic warfare and integrated missile defense.
This year’s HIC will highlight opportunities to integrate hypersonic weapons that enable long-range precision strike with unmatched speed, precision, and survivability to secure U.S. operational advantage. Speakers will explore ongoing deployment initiatives, cutting edge R&D innovations, advanced materials and thermal protection systems, integrated air and missile defense efforts, robust T&E infrastructure, next-generation sensing and tracking, technical development updates, and pathways to accelerate capability transition. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of and engage with Senior Leaders across DoW, military services, federal government, academia, and industry to exchange ideas on the future of hypersonic technology innovation
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· Lt Gen Heath Collins, USAF, Director, Missile Defense Agency
· James Weber, ST, PhD, Principal Director, Hypersonics; Senior Official for the Scaled Hypersonics Critical Technology Area, OUSW R&E
· RDML Michael Richman, USN, Deputy Director, Regional Strike Systems, U.S. Navy PAE Strategic Systems Programs
· BG Robert Mikesh, USA, CPE Offensive Fires, CPE Fires
· Jacob Glassman, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Science and Technology (S&T) Foundations, OUSW R&E
· Angela Lewis, PhD, SES, Technical Director for Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division (NSWCC)
· Shawna McCreary, SES, Technical Director for Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD)
· Jimmy Allen, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War S&T Futures, OUSW R&E; Acting Director, JHTO
· Robert Baurle, PhD, ST, Senior Technologist for Hypersonic, AFRL
· Lt Col Myles Smith, USAF, Chief, Advanced Kinetic Capabilities, US Strategic Command
· Jesse Maxwell, PhD, Head, Hypersonic Aerodynamics and Propulsion, Spacecraft Engineering Division, Naval Research Laboratory
· John Schmisseur, PhD, Associate Dean and Executive Director, UT Space Institute
· Dr. Gregory Scofield, PhD, Hypersonics Laboratory Director, Purdue Applied Research Institute
· Erica Corral, PhD,Professor and Distinguished Scholar, Materials Science and Engineering and Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering; Director, Arizona Research Center for Hypersonics (ARCH), The University of Arizona
· Len Zentz, Fellow, Hypersonics and Integrated Air and Missile Defense, SPA
· Dr. David Glass, Senior Researcher for Advanced Structural/Thermal Systems Research Directorate, NASA Langley Research Center
· Shari Feth, SES (Ret), Consultant, FethTec; Former Director of Innovation, Science & Technology, Missile Defense Agency
· Tony Romero, Director of the Integrated Military Systems Program, Sandia National Laboratories
Topics of Discussion Include:
· - Scaling Hypersonic Advantage for Joint Force Lethality
· - Defending the Homeland in the Hypersonic Era: NORAD & NORTHCOM’s Evolving Mission
· - Shifting From Prototype to Production: Operationalizing Hypersonics Across the Services
· - Taking a Layered Approach to Hypersonic and Missile Defense
· - Highlighting the Value in Experimentation & Validation: Advancing - Hypersonic Test Capabilities
· - Accelerating the DoW’s Development and Integration of Hypersonic Technologies
· - Cutting-Edge Research & Development: Innovations in Hypersonics to Meet Tomorrow’s Missions
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680. Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Hypersonic Innovation Conference can visit the website at https://www.hypersonicinnovation.com/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
This year’s HIC will highlight opportunities to integrate hypersonic weapons that enable long-range precision strike with unmatched speed, precision, and survivability to secure U.S. operational advantage. Speakers will explore ongoing deployment initiatives, cutting edge R&D innovations, advanced materials and thermal protection systems, integrated air and missile defense efforts, robust T&E infrastructure, next-generation sensing and tracking, technical development updates, and pathways to accelerate capability transition. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of and engage with Senior Leaders across DoW, military services, federal government, academia, and industry to exchange ideas on the future of hypersonic technology innovation
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· Lt Gen Heath Collins, USAF, Director, Missile Defense Agency
· James Weber, ST, PhD, Principal Director, Hypersonics; Senior Official for the Scaled Hypersonics Critical Technology Area, OUSW R&E
· RDML Michael Richman, USN, Deputy Director, Regional Strike Systems, U.S. Navy PAE Strategic Systems Programs
· BG Robert Mikesh, USA, CPE Offensive Fires, CPE Fires
· Jacob Glassman, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Science and Technology (S&T) Foundations, OUSW R&E
· Angela Lewis, PhD, SES, Technical Director for Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division (NSWCC)
· Shawna McCreary, SES, Technical Director for Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD)
· Jimmy Allen, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War S&T Futures, OUSW R&E; Acting Director, JHTO
· Robert Baurle, PhD, ST, Senior Technologist for Hypersonic, AFRL
· Lt Col Myles Smith, USAF, Chief, Advanced Kinetic Capabilities, US Strategic Command
· Jesse Maxwell, PhD, Head, Hypersonic Aerodynamics and Propulsion, Spacecraft Engineering Division, Naval Research Laboratory
· John Schmisseur, PhD, Associate Dean and Executive Director, UT Space Institute
· Dr. Gregory Scofield, PhD, Hypersonics Laboratory Director, Purdue Applied Research Institute
· Erica Corral, PhD,Professor and Distinguished Scholar, Materials Science and Engineering and Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering; Director, Arizona Research Center for Hypersonics (ARCH), The University of Arizona
· Len Zentz, Fellow, Hypersonics and Integrated Air and Missile Defense, SPA
· Dr. David Glass, Senior Researcher for Advanced Structural/Thermal Systems Research Directorate, NASA Langley Research Center
· Shari Feth, SES (Ret), Consultant, FethTec; Former Director of Innovation, Science & Technology, Missile Defense Agency
· Tony Romero, Director of the Integrated Military Systems Program, Sandia National Laboratories
Topics of Discussion Include:
· - Scaling Hypersonic Advantage for Joint Force Lethality
· - Defending the Homeland in the Hypersonic Era: NORAD & NORTHCOM’s Evolving Mission
· - Shifting From Prototype to Production: Operationalizing Hypersonics Across the Services
· - Taking a Layered Approach to Hypersonic and Missile Defense
· - Highlighting the Value in Experimentation & Validation: Advancing - Hypersonic Test Capabilities
· - Accelerating the DoW’s Development and Integration of Hypersonic Technologies
· - Cutting-Edge Research & Development: Innovations in Hypersonics to Meet Tomorrow’s Missions
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680. Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Hypersonic Innovation Conference can visit the website at https://www.hypersonicinnovation.com/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://www.hypersonicinnovation.com/
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://www.hypersonicinnovation.com/
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