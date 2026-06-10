Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
UAS Community to convene on September 1-2, in Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL, June 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- For the Fiscal Year 2027, the Department of War is requesting over $70 billion for drone and counter-drone technology, emphasizing the scale and urgency of the rapidly evolving UAS threat landscape across the battlefield. This this end, the UAS community will convene at the highly anticipated C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit to discuss integrated strategies to detect, deter, and defeat unmanned aerial systems while strengthening layered defense architectures across the homeland and operational theaters.
Senior leaders and C-UAS experts will examine how to deepen threat awareness, disrupt and defeat adversarial UAS networks, and accelerate the development and fielding of C-UAS solutions at speed and scale. Discussions will address balancing kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities, advancing joint training and readiness, and strengthening interoperability across services, agencies, and international partners. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the DoW’s evolving strategy for countering unmanned systems, with a focus on operational execution and real-world application of layered, integrated defenses.
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· MajGen Farrell Sullivan, USMC, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division
· BGen Tamara Campbell, USMC, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command
· BGen Timothy Brady, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, USMC CD&I
· BGen Taivo Rokk, EST DF, Defense, Military, Naval and Air Attache, Embassy of Estonia to the United States of America
· Lewis E. Monroe III, SES Associate Administrator and Chief, Defense Nuclear Security, NNSA
· Timothy Stone, Assistant Director, Directorate of Intelligence, FBI
· COL Bradley Son, USA, Project Manager, SHIELD, PAE Fires
· Michael Torphy, Assistant Section Chief, UAS/C-UAS, FBI Critical Incident Response Group
· Paul Strande, Acting Deputy Executive Director, Office of Advanced Aviation Technologies, FAA
· Eric Shriey, Lead, C-UXS Requirements Team, STRATCOM
· Dr. Randy Tompkins Chief, Sensor Experimentation Branch / Lead C-UAS IPT, DEVCOM ARL
· MG (Ret) Brian McKiernan, USA Vice President, Fires and Operations, Cypress International Inc.
· COL (Ret) Drew Lunoff, USA Former Project Manager, SHIELD
· Dr. Austin Phoenix, Director, Mission Systems Division, National Security Institute, Virginia Tech
· Dan Fata, Board Member, DSI
Topics of Discussion Include
Domestic Protection Through Strategic Alliance: JIATF 401 and FBI Joint C-UAS Strategy
Executing Counter UAS at the Tactical Edge Through Interagency Coordination
Counter UAS Across Regions: Tactics for Combatting a Global Threat
Integrated Protection of the Homeland: Sustaining Superior Air Defense Against Emerging UAS Threats
Enhancing Joint Force Readiness Against Unmanned Threats Through Integrate C-UAS Platforms
Tactical Tradeoffs in Counter UAS: Kinetic and Non-Kinetic Solutions
Accelerating Innovation in Counter UAS for Multi-Layered Battlespace Protection
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201.987.1803.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit. can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://cuas.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Senior leaders and C-UAS experts will examine how to deepen threat awareness, disrupt and defeat adversarial UAS networks, and accelerate the development and fielding of C-UAS solutions at speed and scale. Discussions will address balancing kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities, advancing joint training and readiness, and strengthening interoperability across services, agencies, and international partners. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the DoW’s evolving strategy for countering unmanned systems, with a focus on operational execution and real-world application of layered, integrated defenses.
2026 Confirmed Speakers
· MajGen Farrell Sullivan, USMC, Commanding General, 2nd Marine Division
· BGen Tamara Campbell, USMC, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command
· BGen Timothy Brady, USMC, Director, Capabilities Development Directorate, USMC CD&I
· BGen Taivo Rokk, EST DF, Defense, Military, Naval and Air Attache, Embassy of Estonia to the United States of America
· Lewis E. Monroe III, SES Associate Administrator and Chief, Defense Nuclear Security, NNSA
· Timothy Stone, Assistant Director, Directorate of Intelligence, FBI
· COL Bradley Son, USA, Project Manager, SHIELD, PAE Fires
· Michael Torphy, Assistant Section Chief, UAS/C-UAS, FBI Critical Incident Response Group
· Paul Strande, Acting Deputy Executive Director, Office of Advanced Aviation Technologies, FAA
· Eric Shriey, Lead, C-UXS Requirements Team, STRATCOM
· Dr. Randy Tompkins Chief, Sensor Experimentation Branch / Lead C-UAS IPT, DEVCOM ARL
· MG (Ret) Brian McKiernan, USA Vice President, Fires and Operations, Cypress International Inc.
· COL (Ret) Drew Lunoff, USA Former Project Manager, SHIELD
· Dr. Austin Phoenix, Director, Mission Systems Division, National Security Institute, Virginia Tech
· Dan Fata, Board Member, DSI
Topics of Discussion Include
Domestic Protection Through Strategic Alliance: JIATF 401 and FBI Joint C-UAS Strategy
Executing Counter UAS at the Tactical Edge Through Interagency Coordination
Counter UAS Across Regions: Tactics for Combatting a Global Threat
Integrated Protection of the Homeland: Sustaining Superior Air Defense Against Emerging UAS Threats
Enhancing Joint Force Readiness Against Unmanned Threats Through Integrate C-UAS Platforms
Tactical Tradeoffs in Counter UAS: Kinetic and Non-Kinetic Solutions
Accelerating Innovation in Counter UAS for Multi-Layered Battlespace Protection
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201.987.1803.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit. can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://cuas.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://cuas.dsigroup.org/
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://cuas.dsigroup.org/
Categories