Group Benefit Services Acquires Integrity Administrators: Delivering Client Savings and Service Excellence
Springfield, MO, June 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) is thrilled to announce its strategic acquisition of Integrity Administrators, Inc. (IAI), a longstanding third-party administrator based in Sacramento, California. This partnership promises both immediate and long-term benefits for clients through innovative solutions and unparalleled support.
Self-funded health plans provide employers with the ability to better control costs and maintain flexibility, enabling them to manage healthcare expenses directly rather than pay fixed premiums to traditional insurers. However, the complexities of claims processing, compliance, and member support can be daunting. This is where Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) become indispensable, serving as the operational backbone for these plans. The merger of GBS and IAI will focus on client savings and enhanced customer service experience.
Seamless Transition and Expanded Resources for Clients
The leadership teams of both organizations are working together to ensure a smooth transition for all IAI clients. Brent Jones, President of Integrity Administrators, and Kathy A. Franklin, Chief Financial Officer, bring more than 50 years of combined experience in the Third-Party Administration industry. As third-generation leaders of a family-owned TPA organization, they remain committed to ensuring that the exceptional service, responsiveness, and personalized support that IAI clients have come to expect will continue throughout the transition and beyond.
IAI actively sought this strategic partnership to empower its clients with a broader range of resources and cutting-edge infrastructure. By leveraging GBS’s capabilities, IAI’s dedicated team can now focus even more on personalized account servicing.
GBS President’s Vision for This Partnership
“The goal of this strategic collaboration is to empower clients with more cost-effective self-funded health plan administration services,” stated James M. Deren, President of Group Benefit Services. “By integrating our robust infrastructure and Nurse Navigator Programs, we can deliver significant client savings and an enhanced customer service experience.”
This vision responds to the growing demand for greater transparency and proactive management in self-funded plans. GBS, with more than three decades of experience, understands that true value stems from both financial efficiency and a deeply supportive member experience.
GBS’s High-Touch Approach and Nurse Navigator Programs
GBS takes a “high-touch” approach to claims administration. Their team of long-term employees provide caring support, alongside a network of board-certified professionals known as GBS Nurse Navigators.
These dedicated Nurse Navigators provide an invaluable layer of personal support, guiding members through the complexities of the healthcare system. Their services include assisting with:
Appointment Scheduling
Locating Specialists
Referrals to Cost-Savings Programs
Understanding Diagnoses and Treatment Plans
Research consistently demonstrates the benefits of patient navigation programs like these, including reductions in overall healthcare costs and improved patient outcomes. Studies have reported significant monthly per-member savings, primarily by reducing inpatient visits and guiding members to more efficient care pathways. GBS’s Nurse Navigator Programs seek improved health and financial outcomes for plan participants.
Integrity Administrators’ President on Expanded Offerings and Enhanced Service
Brent Jones, President of Integrity Administrators, expressed enthusiasm for the new opportunities this merger creates for IAI’s client base. “We are incredibly excited for our clients to gain access to an expanded suite of cutting-edge products and services,” Jones affirmed.
About Group Benefit Services
For over 34 years, Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has been a pioneer in delivering high-quality self-funded health plans that consistently deliver substantial savings for employers and employees. GBS’s inherent flexibility and industry experience enables it to serve a diverse client base with innovative, evolving solutions tailored to specific needs.
Their Nurse Navigator Programs deliver significant financial savings while providing a higher level of customer care. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve amid demands for greater transparency, advanced data analytics, and value-based care, GBS stands ready to lead, offering comprehensive self-funded health plan administration solutions designed for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.
For more information on how GBS can transform your employee benefits strategy, visit gbs-tpa.com.
Self-funded health plans provide employers with the ability to better control costs and maintain flexibility, enabling them to manage healthcare expenses directly rather than pay fixed premiums to traditional insurers. However, the complexities of claims processing, compliance, and member support can be daunting. This is where Third-Party Administrators (TPAs) become indispensable, serving as the operational backbone for these plans. The merger of GBS and IAI will focus on client savings and enhanced customer service experience.
Seamless Transition and Expanded Resources for Clients
The leadership teams of both organizations are working together to ensure a smooth transition for all IAI clients. Brent Jones, President of Integrity Administrators, and Kathy A. Franklin, Chief Financial Officer, bring more than 50 years of combined experience in the Third-Party Administration industry. As third-generation leaders of a family-owned TPA organization, they remain committed to ensuring that the exceptional service, responsiveness, and personalized support that IAI clients have come to expect will continue throughout the transition and beyond.
IAI actively sought this strategic partnership to empower its clients with a broader range of resources and cutting-edge infrastructure. By leveraging GBS’s capabilities, IAI’s dedicated team can now focus even more on personalized account servicing.
GBS President’s Vision for This Partnership
“The goal of this strategic collaboration is to empower clients with more cost-effective self-funded health plan administration services,” stated James M. Deren, President of Group Benefit Services. “By integrating our robust infrastructure and Nurse Navigator Programs, we can deliver significant client savings and an enhanced customer service experience.”
This vision responds to the growing demand for greater transparency and proactive management in self-funded plans. GBS, with more than three decades of experience, understands that true value stems from both financial efficiency and a deeply supportive member experience.
GBS’s High-Touch Approach and Nurse Navigator Programs
GBS takes a “high-touch” approach to claims administration. Their team of long-term employees provide caring support, alongside a network of board-certified professionals known as GBS Nurse Navigators.
These dedicated Nurse Navigators provide an invaluable layer of personal support, guiding members through the complexities of the healthcare system. Their services include assisting with:
Appointment Scheduling
Locating Specialists
Referrals to Cost-Savings Programs
Understanding Diagnoses and Treatment Plans
Research consistently demonstrates the benefits of patient navigation programs like these, including reductions in overall healthcare costs and improved patient outcomes. Studies have reported significant monthly per-member savings, primarily by reducing inpatient visits and guiding members to more efficient care pathways. GBS’s Nurse Navigator Programs seek improved health and financial outcomes for plan participants.
Integrity Administrators’ President on Expanded Offerings and Enhanced Service
Brent Jones, President of Integrity Administrators, expressed enthusiasm for the new opportunities this merger creates for IAI’s client base. “We are incredibly excited for our clients to gain access to an expanded suite of cutting-edge products and services,” Jones affirmed.
About Group Benefit Services
For over 34 years, Group Benefit Services, Inc. (GBS) has been a pioneer in delivering high-quality self-funded health plans that consistently deliver substantial savings for employers and employees. GBS’s inherent flexibility and industry experience enables it to serve a diverse client base with innovative, evolving solutions tailored to specific needs.
Their Nurse Navigator Programs deliver significant financial savings while providing a higher level of customer care. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve amid demands for greater transparency, advanced data analytics, and value-based care, GBS stands ready to lead, offering comprehensive self-funded health plan administration solutions designed for today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities.
For more information on how GBS can transform your employee benefits strategy, visit gbs-tpa.com.
Contact
Group Benefit Services, Inc.Contact
Audrey Bodine
800-995-3569
gbs-tpa.com
Audrey Bodine
800-995-3569
gbs-tpa.com
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