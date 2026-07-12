Turnkey Michigan City Event Venue Listed in Uptown Arts District
CENTURY 21 Circle has listed a fully built-out 11,634-square-foot event and hospitality venue formerly known as Uptown Social, offering a turnkey opportunity near downtown redevelopment and South Shore Line access to Chicago.
Michigan City, IN, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CENTURY 21 Circle announced the listing of 907 Franklin Street in Michigan City, Indiana, a highly visible special purpose commercial property formerly known as Uptown Social.
Listed for $2.5 million, the 11,634-square-foot property is represented by Jina Ko of CENTURY 21 Circle’s Michigan City office. The property offers a fully built-out event and hospitality venue in the heart of the Uptown Arts District, with furnishings, fixtures, equipment, and business assets included in the sale.
Built in 1887 and renovated between 2020 and 2022, the property is positioned along the Franklin Street corridor, one of Michigan City’s most active downtown areas. The venue is located near restaurants, retail, arts, entertainment, new residential growth, and ongoing redevelopment activity, including the 11th and Franklin development area.
The property also benefits from proximity to the South Shore Line, strengthening its appeal for events, hospitality, tourism, and owner-user concepts with regional access to and from downtown Chicago.
“907 Franklin Street is the kind of property that tells a larger story about where Michigan City is headed,” said Jina Ko, listing agent with CENTURY 21 Circle. “It is turnkey, flexible, highly visible, and located in a district where arts, hospitality, downtown living, and redevelopment are all coming together.”
The existing layout supports private events, celebrations, corporate gatherings, community programming, creative activations, bar or entertainment concepts, concert hall use, nightlife, and hospitality-related operations. The property may also appeal to a buyer interested in repositioning the space for a new downtown concept, subject to applicable approvals.
For operators and investors watching Northwest Indiana’s hospitality and downtown redevelopment markets, 907 Franklin Street offers a timely opportunity: a turnkey venue, a flexible commercial layout, and a location tied directly to Michigan City’s continued momentum.
Listing information: https://commercial.century21.com/listing/907-franklin-street-michigan-city-in-46360-REN036019792
For more information about 907 Franklin Street or to schedule a private showing, contact Jina Ko of CENTURY 21 Circle’s Michigan City office at (773) 865-9500 or jina.ko@c21circle.com.
Learn more about CENTURY 21 Circle: https://c21circle.com
Listed for $2.5 million, the 11,634-square-foot property is represented by Jina Ko of CENTURY 21 Circle’s Michigan City office. The property offers a fully built-out event and hospitality venue in the heart of the Uptown Arts District, with furnishings, fixtures, equipment, and business assets included in the sale.
Built in 1887 and renovated between 2020 and 2022, the property is positioned along the Franklin Street corridor, one of Michigan City’s most active downtown areas. The venue is located near restaurants, retail, arts, entertainment, new residential growth, and ongoing redevelopment activity, including the 11th and Franklin development area.
The property also benefits from proximity to the South Shore Line, strengthening its appeal for events, hospitality, tourism, and owner-user concepts with regional access to and from downtown Chicago.
“907 Franklin Street is the kind of property that tells a larger story about where Michigan City is headed,” said Jina Ko, listing agent with CENTURY 21 Circle. “It is turnkey, flexible, highly visible, and located in a district where arts, hospitality, downtown living, and redevelopment are all coming together.”
The existing layout supports private events, celebrations, corporate gatherings, community programming, creative activations, bar or entertainment concepts, concert hall use, nightlife, and hospitality-related operations. The property may also appeal to a buyer interested in repositioning the space for a new downtown concept, subject to applicable approvals.
For operators and investors watching Northwest Indiana’s hospitality and downtown redevelopment markets, 907 Franklin Street offers a timely opportunity: a turnkey venue, a flexible commercial layout, and a location tied directly to Michigan City’s continued momentum.
Listing information: https://commercial.century21.com/listing/907-franklin-street-michigan-city-in-46360-REN036019792
For more information about 907 Franklin Street or to schedule a private showing, contact Jina Ko of CENTURY 21 Circle’s Michigan City office at (773) 865-9500 or jina.ko@c21circle.com.
Learn more about CENTURY 21 Circle: https://c21circle.com
Contact
CENTURY 21 CircleContact
Courtney Cager
847-263-3122 ext. 1013
https://c21circle.com
Courtney Cager
847-263-3122 ext. 1013
https://c21circle.com
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