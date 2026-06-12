Softaculous Launches “Code with AI” – Bringing Agentic AI Development Directly to Hosting Control Panels
New feature enables developers, agencies, and hosting customers to build, debug, and manage applications using AI directly within their hosting environment.
Mumbai, India, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Softaculous, a leading provider of web application installation and WordPress management solutions, today announced the launch of Code with AI, a native agentic AI development environment integrated directly into hosting control panels.
Designed to eliminate the need for developers to switch between external AI tools, terminals, and file managers, Code with AI provides a persistent workspace where AI can reason, plan, and execute development tasks directly within a user's hosting account. The new feature represents a significant step toward making AI-powered software development accessible from within the environments where websites and applications are actually hosted.
Unlike traditional AI assistants that only generate code snippets, Code with AI is built on an agentic framework capable of understanding project structures, analyzing codebases, identifying issues, and applying changes within the user's environment. This allows developers to focus on innovation and business logic while reducing the time spent on repetitive coding and maintenance tasks.
Key capabilities include:
- Native integration within hosting control panels
- Plan Mode for architecture and project planning
- Build Mode for executing coding tasks
- Multi-project management across websites and applications
- Support for multiple AI providers using customer-owned API credentials
- Enhanced context through session history and file attachments
- Mobile-friendly interface with dark and light themes
- Secure execution within isolated user namespaces
Code with AI supports a wide range of development workflows, including website creation, WordPress plugin and theme development, debugging, documentation generation, security hardening, SEO optimization, API integrations, and database utility scripting.
"AI is transforming software development, but developers still face friction when moving between coding assistants and their production environments," said Brijesh Kothari, Project Manager at Softaculous. "With Code with AI, we're bringing AI directly to where the code lives, enabling developers to plan, build, and manage projects without leaving their hosting account."
The launch also provides hosting providers with a powerful differentiator in an increasingly competitive market. By offering integrated AI-powered development tools, hosting companies can enhance customer productivity, reduce support overhead, and create additional value for developers and businesses using their platforms.
Softaculous is among the first platforms to bring agentic AI capabilities directly into hosting control panels, helping bridge the gap between AI-assisted development and real-world deployment workflows.
Code with AI is now available to Softaculous users.
For more information, visit https://softaculous.com/code-with-ai/
Designed to eliminate the need for developers to switch between external AI tools, terminals, and file managers, Code with AI provides a persistent workspace where AI can reason, plan, and execute development tasks directly within a user's hosting account. The new feature represents a significant step toward making AI-powered software development accessible from within the environments where websites and applications are actually hosted.
Unlike traditional AI assistants that only generate code snippets, Code with AI is built on an agentic framework capable of understanding project structures, analyzing codebases, identifying issues, and applying changes within the user's environment. This allows developers to focus on innovation and business logic while reducing the time spent on repetitive coding and maintenance tasks.
Key capabilities include:
- Native integration within hosting control panels
- Plan Mode for architecture and project planning
- Build Mode for executing coding tasks
- Multi-project management across websites and applications
- Support for multiple AI providers using customer-owned API credentials
- Enhanced context through session history and file attachments
- Mobile-friendly interface with dark and light themes
- Secure execution within isolated user namespaces
Code with AI supports a wide range of development workflows, including website creation, WordPress plugin and theme development, debugging, documentation generation, security hardening, SEO optimization, API integrations, and database utility scripting.
"AI is transforming software development, but developers still face friction when moving between coding assistants and their production environments," said Brijesh Kothari, Project Manager at Softaculous. "With Code with AI, we're bringing AI directly to where the code lives, enabling developers to plan, build, and manage projects without leaving their hosting account."
The launch also provides hosting providers with a powerful differentiator in an increasingly competitive market. By offering integrated AI-powered development tools, hosting companies can enhance customer productivity, reduce support overhead, and create additional value for developers and businesses using their platforms.
Softaculous is among the first platforms to bring agentic AI capabilities directly into hosting control panels, helping bridge the gap between AI-assisted development and real-world deployment workflows.
Code with AI is now available to Softaculous users.
For more information, visit https://softaculous.com/code-with-ai/
Contact
Softaculous Ltd.Contact
Brijesh Kothari
+91 9029038769
https://www.softaculous.com
Brijesh Kothari
+91 9029038769
https://www.softaculous.com
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