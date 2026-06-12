Caddis Sports Acquires Seasonal Markering Inc. to Consolidate Caddis Fishing Brand under one Company and Management
This week Caddis Sport successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc., one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management group.
Battle Ground, WA, June 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This week Caddis Sports (www.caddissports.com) successfully acquired Seasonal Marketing, Inc. (“Seasonal”), one of the nation’s leading suppliers of waders and wading shoes. Currently Caddis Sports owns the distribution and trademark rights under its Caddis Fishing brand to all float tubes and other fishing gear. Through this acquisition, Caddis Sports will now own the rights to waders and wading shoes, thus consolidating and streamlining the “Caddis Fishing” brand and its product offering under one company and management team.
Seasonal Marketing has done an amazing job of supplying high quality innovate waders and wading shoes to its customers for many years. Moving forward, Caddis Sports will now be positioned to build-upon and expand that tradition of quality and excellence while also solving some of the challenges. “For years Caddis waders and Caddis float tubes have been supplied by two separate companies, many times to the exact same customers. This has been a source of inefficiency and confusion for many loyal Caddis Fishing customers and partners. With this acquisition, we aim to solve that problem and improve the experience for everyone involved.” says Marcus Sorensen, CEO and Co-Owner of Caddis Sports.
Headquartered in Battle Ground, Washington, Caddis Sports owns and operates the consumer-facing brands of Caddis Fishing, Mountain Summit Gear, Alpine Mountain Gear, Rapid Shelter, Blue Coolers and Cobalt Coolers. All brands share the common commitment to provide quality gear at a true value to their customers. Through its partner-friendly approach and commitment to product quality, Caddis Sports has become a major player in the outdoor, fishing, and camping categories with a wide selection of high-quality time-tested outdoor gear. The acquisition of Seasonal, and resultant consolidation of the Caddis Fishing brand, is an opportunity they are very excited about.
“Caddis Fishing is one of the oldest and most respected North American fishing brands with a very loyal customer base dating back to its founding in 1982. We recognize this and the responsibility to that comes along with it. Through the acquisition of Seasonal Marketing, we believe we will be better positioned to not only meet but exceed the expectations of Caddis Fishing customers, dealers, and partners.” commented Chris Studdert, COO and Co-Owner of Caddis Sports.
For inquiries regarding Seasonal Marketing, Caddis Sports, Caddis Fishing, or any of the other Caddis Sports brands please contact Marcus Sorensen (contact information below).
For more information please contact:
Marcus Sorensen
Email: marcus@caddissports.com
Phone: 866.474.2583, Ext. 700
Seasonal Marketing has done an amazing job of supplying high quality innovate waders and wading shoes to its customers for many years. Moving forward, Caddis Sports will now be positioned to build-upon and expand that tradition of quality and excellence while also solving some of the challenges. “For years Caddis waders and Caddis float tubes have been supplied by two separate companies, many times to the exact same customers. This has been a source of inefficiency and confusion for many loyal Caddis Fishing customers and partners. With this acquisition, we aim to solve that problem and improve the experience for everyone involved.” says Marcus Sorensen, CEO and Co-Owner of Caddis Sports.
Headquartered in Battle Ground, Washington, Caddis Sports owns and operates the consumer-facing brands of Caddis Fishing, Mountain Summit Gear, Alpine Mountain Gear, Rapid Shelter, Blue Coolers and Cobalt Coolers. All brands share the common commitment to provide quality gear at a true value to their customers. Through its partner-friendly approach and commitment to product quality, Caddis Sports has become a major player in the outdoor, fishing, and camping categories with a wide selection of high-quality time-tested outdoor gear. The acquisition of Seasonal, and resultant consolidation of the Caddis Fishing brand, is an opportunity they are very excited about.
“Caddis Fishing is one of the oldest and most respected North American fishing brands with a very loyal customer base dating back to its founding in 1982. We recognize this and the responsibility to that comes along with it. Through the acquisition of Seasonal Marketing, we believe we will be better positioned to not only meet but exceed the expectations of Caddis Fishing customers, dealers, and partners.” commented Chris Studdert, COO and Co-Owner of Caddis Sports.
For inquiries regarding Seasonal Marketing, Caddis Sports, Caddis Fishing, or any of the other Caddis Sports brands please contact Marcus Sorensen (contact information below).
For more information please contact:
Marcus Sorensen
Email: marcus@caddissports.com
Phone: 866.474.2583, Ext. 700
Contact
Caddis SportsContact
Marcus Sorensen
866-474-2583
caddissports.com
Marcus Sorensen
866-474-2583
caddissports.com
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