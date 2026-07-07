Shaanxi Sefon at ELEKTRO 2026: Advancing Global Growth Through Innovation
Xi'an, China, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The 34th International Exhibition for Electrical Equipment, Lighting Engineering and Building Automation (ELEKTRO 2026) took place at the Sokolniki Exhibition and Convention Center in Moscow, Russia. As an invited exhibitor, Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. presented its flagship products and integrated power solutions, highlighting the company’s technological capabilities and commitment to serving the global energy sector.
As a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, engineering design, manufacturing, sales, technical services, and EPC power projects, Sefon used the exhibition as a platform to demonstrate its comprehensive capabilities across the entire power equipment value chain.
Throughout the exhibition, the company’s representatives engaged with exhibitors, buyers, distributors, and industry experts from various countries and regions. These discussions provided valuable insights into emerging trends, evolving customer demands, and technological developments within the global power sector, helping to support the company’s future product development and international market strategies.
At the same time, through product presentations, technical exchanges, and project case sharing, Sefon further strengthened its visibility and brand recognition in overseas markets. Visitors showed strong interest in the company’s transformer products, power distribution solutions, and customized engineering capabilities.
Participation in ELEKTRO 2026 marks another important step in Sefon’s international expansion strategy. Building on the connections established during the exhibition, the company will continue to deepen cooperation with global partners in areas such as technology innovation, project implementation, and market development.
Looking ahead, Sefon remains committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and innovative power solutions while contributing to the sustainable development of the global energy industry.
As a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, engineering design, manufacturing, sales, technical services, and EPC power projects, Sefon used the exhibition as a platform to demonstrate its comprehensive capabilities across the entire power equipment value chain.
Throughout the exhibition, the company’s representatives engaged with exhibitors, buyers, distributors, and industry experts from various countries and regions. These discussions provided valuable insights into emerging trends, evolving customer demands, and technological developments within the global power sector, helping to support the company’s future product development and international market strategies.
At the same time, through product presentations, technical exchanges, and project case sharing, Sefon further strengthened its visibility and brand recognition in overseas markets. Visitors showed strong interest in the company’s transformer products, power distribution solutions, and customized engineering capabilities.
Participation in ELEKTRO 2026 marks another important step in Sefon’s international expansion strategy. Building on the connections established during the exhibition, the company will continue to deepen cooperation with global partners in areas such as technology innovation, project implementation, and market development.
Looking ahead, Sefon remains committed to delivering reliable, efficient, and innovative power solutions while contributing to the sustainable development of the global energy industry.
Contact
Emily LiContact
＋86 13289375755
＋86 13289375755
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