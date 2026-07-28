Lanika announces Reactis® V2026 by Reactive Systems
Test Simulink® Variants and AUTOSAR® Whole Components; MATLAB® R2026a support.
Bangalore, India, July 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lanika Solutions and Reactive Systems are pleased to announce the V2026 release of Reactis® for Simulink®, Reactis for C and the Reactis Model Inspector.
Reactis® V2026 offers streamlined testing for models configured with Simulink® variants, auto-generated schedulers for testing whole AUTOSAR® components, the ability to trace signals into and out of Stateflow®, coverage tracking enhancements, improved static analysis and test generation, the ability to disable coverage tracking for blocks of C code, and more.
What's New in Reactis® V2026
• Simulink® Variant testing with automatic configuration coverage
• AUTOSAR® whole-component testing with scheduler generation
• Trace signals into and out of Stateflow®
• Better reachability analysis and test generation
• Coverage control pragmas for C code
• MATLAB R2026a support
Reactis for C V2026
The V2026 release of Reactis for C includes all bug fixes that were included in patch release V2025.0.1, plus the new features listed in the release announcement.
V2026 focuses on improved testing flexibility and AUTOSAR whole-component testing. Key additions include pragma-based coverage control and whole-component AUTOSAR testing. The V2026 release of Reactis for C includes all bug fixes that were included in patch release V2025.0.1, plus the new features.
Reactis Model Inspector V2026
The V2026 release of Reactis Model Inspector includes the following new features.
Extend Signal Tracing into Stateflow Charts
The existing signal-tracing mechanism in Reactis has been extended to trace into and out of Stateflow diagrams. If a signal entering or exiting a Stateflow chart is highlighted, Reactis will highlight all occurrences of the corresponding Stateflow variable in the Stateflow chart. If a variable is clicked within a Stateflow chart, Reactis will highlight all other occurrences of that variable within the chart. If the highlighted variable is a chart input or output, the corresponding signal in Simulink will also be highlighted.
For more information on these features as well as other enhancements, see the Reactis V2026 release announcement https://reactive-systems.com/communicator/simulink-variants-autosar-whole-component
For additional details write to info@lanikasolutions.com
About Lanika Solutions
Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Reactive Systems, Breault Research Organization (BRO), MatCalc Engineering, Maplesoft and ThermoFisher Scientific, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, math suite, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, and more.
Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.
About Reactive Systems
Reactive Systems, founded in 1999, is a software testing and validation company with offices in Cary, NC and Nagoya, Japan. The Company develops the Reactis family of tools that support the test and debug of embedded software applications developed using Simulink®, Stateflow®, and C code.
Visit www.reactive-systems.com to learn more.
Reactis® V2026 offers streamlined testing for models configured with Simulink® variants, auto-generated schedulers for testing whole AUTOSAR® components, the ability to trace signals into and out of Stateflow®, coverage tracking enhancements, improved static analysis and test generation, the ability to disable coverage tracking for blocks of C code, and more.
What's New in Reactis® V2026
• Simulink® Variant testing with automatic configuration coverage
• AUTOSAR® whole-component testing with scheduler generation
• Trace signals into and out of Stateflow®
• Better reachability analysis and test generation
• Coverage control pragmas for C code
• MATLAB R2026a support
Reactis for C V2026
The V2026 release of Reactis for C includes all bug fixes that were included in patch release V2025.0.1, plus the new features listed in the release announcement.
V2026 focuses on improved testing flexibility and AUTOSAR whole-component testing. Key additions include pragma-based coverage control and whole-component AUTOSAR testing. The V2026 release of Reactis for C includes all bug fixes that were included in patch release V2025.0.1, plus the new features.
Reactis Model Inspector V2026
The V2026 release of Reactis Model Inspector includes the following new features.
Extend Signal Tracing into Stateflow Charts
The existing signal-tracing mechanism in Reactis has been extended to trace into and out of Stateflow diagrams. If a signal entering or exiting a Stateflow chart is highlighted, Reactis will highlight all occurrences of the corresponding Stateflow variable in the Stateflow chart. If a variable is clicked within a Stateflow chart, Reactis will highlight all other occurrences of that variable within the chart. If the highlighted variable is a chart input or output, the corresponding signal in Simulink will also be highlighted.
For more information on these features as well as other enhancements, see the Reactis V2026 release announcement https://reactive-systems.com/communicator/simulink-variants-autosar-whole-component
For additional details write to info@lanikasolutions.com
About Lanika Solutions
Lanika is Advanced Technical Computing Software provider for Engineers and Scientists in Industry, Government and Education. The Company partners with reputed principals viz., Reactive Systems, Breault Research Organization (BRO), MatCalc Engineering, Maplesoft and ThermoFisher Scientific, developing industry-leading technologies that help a wide base of clients throughout the Indian sub-continent solve the toughest engineering problems. The company offers the best technologies for modeling simulation, testing and validation, optical design analysis, math suite, 3d visualization and analysis, thermo-mechanical simulation, image processing, and more.
Visit www.lanikasolutions.com to learn more.
About Reactive Systems
Reactive Systems, founded in 1999, is a software testing and validation company with offices in Cary, NC and Nagoya, Japan. The Company develops the Reactis family of tools that support the test and debug of embedded software applications developed using Simulink®, Stateflow®, and C code.
Visit www.reactive-systems.com to learn more.
Contact
Lanika Solutions Private LimitedContact
Mr. Nishath Ahmed
+91–80–2548 4844
www.lanikasolutions.com
TF-04, Gold Signature,
No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,
Bangalore - 560 005, India
Mr. Nishath Ahmed
+91–80–2548 4844
www.lanikasolutions.com
TF-04, Gold Signature,
No. 95, Mosque Road, Frazer Town,
Bangalore - 560 005, India
Categories