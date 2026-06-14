Advanced Sealing Foams and Elastomer Gaskets for High-Speed Industrial Manufacturing Processes
RAMPF presents polyurethane and silicone systems for automotive and electric mobility, electrical and electronics, household appliances, and packaging at Foam Expo in Novi, MI – Booth 2314
Wixom, MI, June 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF is presenting sealing foams and elastomer gaskets based on polyurethane and silicone that deliver maximum reliability, process efficiency, and design flexibility across a wide range of industries at Foam Expo in Novi, MI, from June 23 to 25 – Booth 2314.
Key Takeaways
1. Custom-engineered sealing foams and elastomer gaskets from RAMPF accelerate production and ensure consistent product quality across industries including automotive and electric mobility, electrical and electronics, household appliances, and packaging.
2. RAMPF’s combined expertise in resin systems and automated mixing and dispensing technology maximizes product performance, process reliability, and manufacturing efficiency.
3. RAMPF is also displaying its comprehensive portfolio of rigid foam tooling boards, engineered for applications such as casting molds, support structures for Close Contour Pastes, CNC program testing, and design studies, as well as styling, master, and data control models.
Sealing Foams and Elastomer Gaskets
RAMPF sealing foams and elastomer gaskets based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL) provide long-lasting sealing performance, protecting components against moisture, dust, chemicals, and harsh environmental conditions. The high-performance sealing systems ensure maximum durability, process reliability, and operational safety of critical components across key industries, including:
• Automotive and Electric Mobility – sealing battery housings, lighting systems, and structural components
• Electrical and Electronics – protection for control cabinets, enclosures, and LED systems
• Household Appliances – ensuring functionality and durability in high-volume production
• Packaging – safe and reliable sealing for chemical and food containers
The sealing foams are applied directly onto components as Formed-in-Place Gaskets (FIPG) or Formed-in-Place Foam Gaskets (FIPFG) using automated dispensing systems. This guarantees:
• Gap-free sealing without joints
• Precise adaptation to component geometries with stress-free positioning in the groove for consistent quality – also in complex designs
• Secure adhesion directly to the component
• Accelerated production and simplified assembly
• Maximum flexibility without tooling costs
RAMPF foam seals are available as standard solutions or fully customized formulations, ensuring optimal performance in customer-specific production environments.
Chemical and Engineering Expertise from a Single Source
The international RAMPF Group is a leading provider of both resin systems and automated mixing and dispensing technology. This unique combination of material and processing know-how enables customers to achieve maximum product performance, process reliability, and manufacturing efficiency.
In addition, RAMPF offers flexible contract manufacturing services, providing high-quality sealing and casting solutions for companies with low production volumes or intermittent manufacturing needs, eliminating the need for capital investment in equipment while ensuring consistent quality and fast time to market.
Rigid Foam Boards for Tooling
Rigid polyurethane foam boards from RAMPF, marketed under the RAKU® TOOL brand, are a high-performance material designed for tooling, modeling, and composite applications. These semi-finished, rectangular boards can be easily bonded to produce components of any shape and size, enabling flexible and efficient manufacturing processes.
Typical applications include negative molds for casting, support structures for Close Contour Pastes, CNC program testing, design and form studies, as well as styling, master, and data control models.
RAKU® TOOL boards combine high mechanical strength with low weight, excellent surface quality, and outstanding machinability. They also offer excellent resistance to heat and organic solvents for use across a wide range of applications.
Visit RAMPF at Foam Expo in Novi, MI, from June 23 to 25 – Booth 2314!
Key Takeaways
1. Custom-engineered sealing foams and elastomer gaskets from RAMPF accelerate production and ensure consistent product quality across industries including automotive and electric mobility, electrical and electronics, household appliances, and packaging.
2. RAMPF’s combined expertise in resin systems and automated mixing and dispensing technology maximizes product performance, process reliability, and manufacturing efficiency.
3. RAMPF is also displaying its comprehensive portfolio of rigid foam tooling boards, engineered for applications such as casting molds, support structures for Close Contour Pastes, CNC program testing, and design studies, as well as styling, master, and data control models.
Sealing Foams and Elastomer Gaskets
RAMPF sealing foams and elastomer gaskets based on polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL) provide long-lasting sealing performance, protecting components against moisture, dust, chemicals, and harsh environmental conditions. The high-performance sealing systems ensure maximum durability, process reliability, and operational safety of critical components across key industries, including:
• Automotive and Electric Mobility – sealing battery housings, lighting systems, and structural components
• Electrical and Electronics – protection for control cabinets, enclosures, and LED systems
• Household Appliances – ensuring functionality and durability in high-volume production
• Packaging – safe and reliable sealing for chemical and food containers
The sealing foams are applied directly onto components as Formed-in-Place Gaskets (FIPG) or Formed-in-Place Foam Gaskets (FIPFG) using automated dispensing systems. This guarantees:
• Gap-free sealing without joints
• Precise adaptation to component geometries with stress-free positioning in the groove for consistent quality – also in complex designs
• Secure adhesion directly to the component
• Accelerated production and simplified assembly
• Maximum flexibility without tooling costs
RAMPF foam seals are available as standard solutions or fully customized formulations, ensuring optimal performance in customer-specific production environments.
Chemical and Engineering Expertise from a Single Source
The international RAMPF Group is a leading provider of both resin systems and automated mixing and dispensing technology. This unique combination of material and processing know-how enables customers to achieve maximum product performance, process reliability, and manufacturing efficiency.
In addition, RAMPF offers flexible contract manufacturing services, providing high-quality sealing and casting solutions for companies with low production volumes or intermittent manufacturing needs, eliminating the need for capital investment in equipment while ensuring consistent quality and fast time to market.
Rigid Foam Boards for Tooling
Rigid polyurethane foam boards from RAMPF, marketed under the RAKU® TOOL brand, are a high-performance material designed for tooling, modeling, and composite applications. These semi-finished, rectangular boards can be easily bonded to produce components of any shape and size, enabling flexible and efficient manufacturing processes.
Typical applications include negative molds for casting, support structures for Close Contour Pastes, CNC program testing, design and form studies, as well as styling, master, and data control models.
RAKU® TOOL boards combine high mechanical strength with low weight, excellent surface quality, and outstanding machinability. They also offer excellent resistance to heat and organic solvents for use across a wide range of applications.
Visit RAMPF at Foam Expo in Novi, MI, from June 23 to 25 – Booth 2314!
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
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