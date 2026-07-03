The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, customer service, and professional excellence in workforce solutions, recruiting, and business consulting services throughout Indiana and across the United States.
Indianapolis, IN, July 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Innova Group is proud to announce that it has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Indiana, the highest rating awarded by the organization.
The BBB A+ rating reflects The Innova Group's commitment to integrity, transparency, ethical business practices, and exceptional client service. The Better Business Bureau evaluates businesses based on several factors, including complaint history, responsiveness, marketplace conduct, and a demonstrated commitment to building trust with clients and partners.
As a U.S.-based business consulting and growth firm, The Innova Group provides strategic sales, marketing, and operational consulting services to organizations throughout Indiana and across the United States. The company works closely with businesses seeking to accelerate revenue growth, expand into new markets, improve operational effectiveness, and build scalable growth strategies.
"Receiving an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau is an important milestone for our organization," said a representative of The Innova Group. "This recognition reflects our commitment to conducting business with integrity while delivering value-driven consulting solutions that help our clients achieve sustainable growth."
The BBB A+ rating reinforces The Innova Group's focus on professionalism, accountability, and long-term client relationships. As organizations continue to navigate an evolving business landscape, The Innova Group remains committed to helping clients identify opportunities, overcome challenges, and achieve measurable business outcomes.
Businesses seeking a trusted consulting partner can learn more about The Innova Group's strategic sales, marketing, and operational consulting services by visiting the company's website and reviewing its Better Business Bureau profile.
About The Innova Group
The Innova Group is a U.S.-based business consulting and growth firm providing strategic sales, marketing, and operational consulting services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company works with organizations across the United States to support revenue growth, market expansion, and scalable business operations.
For additional information, visit The Innova Group online.
The BBB A+ rating reflects The Innova Group's commitment to integrity, transparency, ethical business practices, and exceptional client service. The Better Business Bureau evaluates businesses based on several factors, including complaint history, responsiveness, marketplace conduct, and a demonstrated commitment to building trust with clients and partners.
As a U.S.-based business consulting and growth firm, The Innova Group provides strategic sales, marketing, and operational consulting services to organizations throughout Indiana and across the United States. The company works closely with businesses seeking to accelerate revenue growth, expand into new markets, improve operational effectiveness, and build scalable growth strategies.
"Receiving an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau is an important milestone for our organization," said a representative of The Innova Group. "This recognition reflects our commitment to conducting business with integrity while delivering value-driven consulting solutions that help our clients achieve sustainable growth."
The BBB A+ rating reinforces The Innova Group's focus on professionalism, accountability, and long-term client relationships. As organizations continue to navigate an evolving business landscape, The Innova Group remains committed to helping clients identify opportunities, overcome challenges, and achieve measurable business outcomes.
Businesses seeking a trusted consulting partner can learn more about The Innova Group's strategic sales, marketing, and operational consulting services by visiting the company's website and reviewing its Better Business Bureau profile.
About The Innova Group
The Innova Group is a U.S.-based business consulting and growth firm providing strategic sales, marketing, and operational consulting services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company works with organizations across the United States to support revenue growth, market expansion, and scalable business operations.
For additional information, visit The Innova Group online.
Contact
The Innova GroupContact
Abigal Stanley
317-536-4007
https://innovacompany.co/
Abigal Stanley
317-536-4007
https://innovacompany.co/
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The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce that it has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Indiana, the highest rating awarded by the organization.
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