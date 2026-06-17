Bull Pen Content House Welcomes ProDX Health as Official Testing Sponsor
Announcement of partners and sponsors for upcoming major Canadian adult production.
Edmonton, Canada, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Bull Pen Content House is proud to announce ProDX Health as the official testing partner for the upcoming 2026 Bull Pen production, further strengthening the event’s commitment to creator safety, professionalism and industry leading standards.
Taking place August 21–24 in Edmonton, Alberta, the Bull Pen Content House will once again bring together a star-studded lineup of creators for several days of collaboration, networking and content production. The highly anticipated official roster of participating creators will be announced in the coming weeks.
Leading the event as the primary sponsor is Pearl Industry Network (PiN), whose mission is to support creators through free memberships, trusted industry partnerships, and access to valuable resources. Joining PiN in supporting this year’s event are Blew Ring, alongside returning sponsors Popstar Supplements and TrustyFans, creating a strong lineup of brands committed to supporting independent creators and the continued growth of the industry.
“Having ProDX Health join the Bull Pen as our official testing partner is a major step forward in the safety standards we’re implementing for this production,” said BullBossJosh. “The Pro13 testing kits provide Mgen testing for our Canadian participants, helping ensure our U.S. participants are protected and that every creator attending the event is using PASS-certified testing. The health and safety of everyone involved will always be our highest priority.”
With the creator lineup announcement approaching and excitement continuing to build, the 2026 Bull Pen Content House is expected to be one of the most anticipated independent creator productions of the summer.
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities or creator information, contact BullBossJosh at:
x.com/bullpenseries
x.com/BullBossJosh
bullbossjosh@gmail.com
x.com/ProDXHealth
x.com/BlewRings
x.com/PearlIndustry
x.com/popstarslabs
x.com/trustyfanshq
Taking place August 21–24 in Edmonton, Alberta, the Bull Pen Content House will once again bring together a star-studded lineup of creators for several days of collaboration, networking and content production. The highly anticipated official roster of participating creators will be announced in the coming weeks.
Leading the event as the primary sponsor is Pearl Industry Network (PiN), whose mission is to support creators through free memberships, trusted industry partnerships, and access to valuable resources. Joining PiN in supporting this year’s event are Blew Ring, alongside returning sponsors Popstar Supplements and TrustyFans, creating a strong lineup of brands committed to supporting independent creators and the continued growth of the industry.
“Having ProDX Health join the Bull Pen as our official testing partner is a major step forward in the safety standards we’re implementing for this production,” said BullBossJosh. “The Pro13 testing kits provide Mgen testing for our Canadian participants, helping ensure our U.S. participants are protected and that every creator attending the event is using PASS-certified testing. The health and safety of everyone involved will always be our highest priority.”
With the creator lineup announcement approaching and excitement continuing to build, the 2026 Bull Pen Content House is expected to be one of the most anticipated independent creator productions of the summer.
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities or creator information, contact BullBossJosh at:
x.com/bullpenseries
x.com/BullBossJosh
bullbossjosh@gmail.com
x.com/ProDXHealth
x.com/BlewRings
x.com/PearlIndustry
x.com/popstarslabs
x.com/trustyfanshq
Contact
JB Media ProductionsContact
Josh Boss
780-882-1727
BullBossJosh.com
Josh Boss
780-882-1727
BullBossJosh.com
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