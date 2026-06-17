SMC to Exhibit at Automate, Booth #3105
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Automate 2026 (June 22–25, Chicago) at Booth #3105, highlighting wireless valve systems and auto switches that reduce wiring complexity, 4BAR (58 PSI) solutions that help lower energy consumption, Air Management Systems for real-time monitoring and optimized compressed air use, and end effectors designed for both collaborative and industrial robotic applications.
Noblesville, IN, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Automate, taking place June 22-25, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. At Booth #3105, SMC specialists will be available to discuss application challenges, provide technical guidance, and demonstrate solutions that support evolving production demands.
Manufacturers continue to face increasing pressure to improve throughput while reducing energy consumption and system complexity. Over the past year, the acceleration of AI-driven technologies, advancements in robotics, and growth of connected manufacturing systems have raised expectations for how production environments operate and scale.
This shift is reflected in the continued growth of Automate, which is expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees. Key focus areas—including industrial AI, digital connectivity, and scalable system design—highlight the move toward more adaptive, data-informed operations.
SMC addresses these challenges through a combination of broad product capability and a disciplined approach to product development. "Our broad product line, coupled with commitment to investing into R&D for product development, allows us to address a wide range of application requirements while helping customers optimize both performance and cost," said Jesse DeSanto, National Product Manager, End Effectors and Low Vacuum.
Featured Technologies at Booth #3105
-Wireless Valve Systems & Auto Switches for reduced wiring complexity and greater flexibility.
-4BAR (58 PSI) Factory solutions focused on lowering operating pressure and energy consumption.
-Air Management Systems (AMS) for real-time monitoring and optimized air usage.
-End effectors engineered to support both collaborative and industrial robotic applications.
About Automate
Automate is one of the largest events dedicated to automation related technologies for the industrial sector. Hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the show features more than 1,000 exhibitors, over 140 conference sessions, and hands-on demonstrations across robotics, vision systems, motion control, and AI-enabled technologies.
Trade Show Hours:
Monday, June 22: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Tuesday, June 23: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Wednesday, June 24: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Thursday, June 25: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: McCormick Place | 2301 S Dr Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago IL 60616
Visit the Automate website for full event details.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption. Visit our main website for more information about SMC Corporation of America.
Manufacturers continue to face increasing pressure to improve throughput while reducing energy consumption and system complexity. Over the past year, the acceleration of AI-driven technologies, advancements in robotics, and growth of connected manufacturing systems have raised expectations for how production environments operate and scale.
This shift is reflected in the continued growth of Automate, which is expected to draw more than 50,000 attendees. Key focus areas—including industrial AI, digital connectivity, and scalable system design—highlight the move toward more adaptive, data-informed operations.
SMC addresses these challenges through a combination of broad product capability and a disciplined approach to product development. "Our broad product line, coupled with commitment to investing into R&D for product development, allows us to address a wide range of application requirements while helping customers optimize both performance and cost," said Jesse DeSanto, National Product Manager, End Effectors and Low Vacuum.
Featured Technologies at Booth #3105
-Wireless Valve Systems & Auto Switches for reduced wiring complexity and greater flexibility.
-4BAR (58 PSI) Factory solutions focused on lowering operating pressure and energy consumption.
-Air Management Systems (AMS) for real-time monitoring and optimized air usage.
-End effectors engineered to support both collaborative and industrial robotic applications.
About Automate
Automate is one of the largest events dedicated to automation related technologies for the industrial sector. Hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the show features more than 1,000 exhibitors, over 140 conference sessions, and hands-on demonstrations across robotics, vision systems, motion control, and AI-enabled technologies.
Trade Show Hours:
Monday, June 22: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Tuesday, June 23: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Wednesday, June 24: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Thursday, June 25: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Location: McCormick Place | 2301 S Dr Martin Luther King Dr, Chicago IL 60616
Visit the Automate website for full event details.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption. Visit our main website for more information about SMC Corporation of America.
Contact
SMCContact
Amanda Wease
317-688-0680
https://www.smcusa.com/
Amanda Wease
317-688-0680
https://www.smcusa.com/
Categories