SMC to Exhibit at Automate, Booth #3105

SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Automate 2026 (June 22–25, Chicago) at Booth #3105, highlighting wireless valve systems and auto switches that reduce wiring complexity, 4BAR (58 PSI) solutions that help lower energy consumption, Air Management Systems for real-time monitoring and optimized compressed air use, and end effectors designed for both collaborative and industrial robotic applications.