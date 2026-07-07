Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Expands Global Reach with Advanced Power Distribution and Voltage Regulation Solutions
Moscow, Russia, July 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. (SEFON), a leading Chinese manufacturer of power transmission and distribution equipment, continues to strengthen its presence in international markets by providing reliable, energy-efficient, and customized electrical solutions for utilities, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure developments worldwide.
Founded in 2009, SEFON is a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, design, manufacturing, sales, engineering services, and EPC power projects. The company specializes in voltage regulation equipment, transformers, high- and low-voltage switchgear, prefabricated substations, and power quality management systems. Its products are widely used in power grids, renewable energy plants, industrial facilities, commercial complexes, and public infrastructure projects.
With a strong commitment to technological innovation, SEFON has established close cooperation with leading research institutions and universities in China. The company has obtained multiple national patents and continuously invests in advanced manufacturing technologies to improve product performance, reliability, and energy efficiency.
One of SEFON's flagship product lines is the Step Voltage Regulator (SVR), designed to maintain stable voltage levels across distribution networks. The solution effectively addresses voltage fluctuations caused by long transmission distances, load variations, and renewable energy integration, helping utilities and industrial users improve power quality and reduce operational risks.
In addition to voltage regulators, SEFON offers a comprehensive portfolio including:
• Oil-Immersed Transformers
• Dry-Type Transformers
• Special-Purpose Transformers
• High-Voltage Switchgear
• Low-Voltage Switchgear
• Prefabricated Substations
• Mobile Substations
• Reactive Power Compensation Systems
• Power Quality Management Equipment
The company operates modern manufacturing facilities and follows strict quality management standards. Its products are designed and tested to meet international requirements, providing customers with dependable solutions for diverse electrical applications.
"At SEFON, we are committed to delivering innovative power solutions that help customers improve grid stability, energy efficiency, and operational reliability," said a company representative. "As global demand for smart power infrastructure continues to grow, we look forward to building long-term partnerships with customers around the world."
SEFON welcomes cooperation opportunities with distributors, EPC contractors, utilities, renewable energy developers, and industrial enterprises seeking high-quality electrical equipment and customized power solutions.
About Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Chinese high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and engineering services of power transmission and distribution equipment. The company provides voltage regulators, transformers, switchgear, substations, and power quality solutions for customers worldwide. Established in Xi'an, China, SEFON is dedicated to advancing power system reliability, energy efficiency, and sustainable development through continuous innovation.
Media Contact:
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Website: https://www.sefon-electric.com
Email: info@sefon-company.com
Phone: +86 186 2926 8118
Founded in 2009, SEFON is a high-tech enterprise integrating research and development, design, manufacturing, sales, engineering services, and EPC power projects. The company specializes in voltage regulation equipment, transformers, high- and low-voltage switchgear, prefabricated substations, and power quality management systems. Its products are widely used in power grids, renewable energy plants, industrial facilities, commercial complexes, and public infrastructure projects.
With a strong commitment to technological innovation, SEFON has established close cooperation with leading research institutions and universities in China. The company has obtained multiple national patents and continuously invests in advanced manufacturing technologies to improve product performance, reliability, and energy efficiency.
One of SEFON's flagship product lines is the Step Voltage Regulator (SVR), designed to maintain stable voltage levels across distribution networks. The solution effectively addresses voltage fluctuations caused by long transmission distances, load variations, and renewable energy integration, helping utilities and industrial users improve power quality and reduce operational risks.
In addition to voltage regulators, SEFON offers a comprehensive portfolio including:
• Oil-Immersed Transformers
• Dry-Type Transformers
• Special-Purpose Transformers
• High-Voltage Switchgear
• Low-Voltage Switchgear
• Prefabricated Substations
• Mobile Substations
• Reactive Power Compensation Systems
• Power Quality Management Equipment
The company operates modern manufacturing facilities and follows strict quality management standards. Its products are designed and tested to meet international requirements, providing customers with dependable solutions for diverse electrical applications.
"At SEFON, we are committed to delivering innovative power solutions that help customers improve grid stability, energy efficiency, and operational reliability," said a company representative. "As global demand for smart power infrastructure continues to grow, we look forward to building long-term partnerships with customers around the world."
SEFON welcomes cooperation opportunities with distributors, EPC contractors, utilities, renewable energy developers, and industrial enterprises seeking high-quality electrical equipment and customized power solutions.
About Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd. is a Chinese high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and engineering services of power transmission and distribution equipment. The company provides voltage regulators, transformers, switchgear, substations, and power quality solutions for customers worldwide. Established in Xi'an, China, SEFON is dedicated to advancing power system reliability, energy efficiency, and sustainable development through continuous innovation.
Media Contact:
Shaanxi Sefon Electrical Equipment Co., Ltd.
Website: https://www.sefon-electric.com
Email: info@sefon-company.com
Phone: +86 186 2926 8118
Contact
Emily LiContact
＋86 13289375755
＋86 13289375755
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