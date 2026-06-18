PickleRage Signs New Franchise Deal to Bring Indoor Pickleball Club to Colorado
PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce a new franchise agreement that will bring another state-of-the-art indoor pickleball club to Colorado, further expanding the brand's growing national footprint and commitment to delivering premium indoor pickleball experiences to communities across the country.
Denver, CO, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is excited to announce a new franchise agreement that will bring another state-of-the-art indoor pickleball club to Colorado, further expanding the brand's growing national footprint and commitment to delivering premium indoor pickleball experiences to communities across the country.
The new Colorado location will introduce PickleRage's signature indoor courts, professional-grade amenities, and community-focused atmosphere to one of the nation's most active and rapidly growing markets. Franchisee-owned and operated, the club will provide players of all skill levels a welcoming place to connect, compete, and enjoy pickleball year-round.
"We're excited to welcome another PickleRage to communities nationwide as we continue expanding into key growth markets like Colorado," said Rich Destasio, CEO of PickleRage. "The demand for high-quality indoor pickleball experiences continues to grow, and Colorado's active lifestyle and strong sense of community make it an ideal fit for our brand. We look forward to creating a premier destination where players can connect, compete, and enjoy the sport year-round."
The Colorado franchise agreement marks another milestone in PickleRage's broader expansion strategy, which includes open and developing locations across multiple states nationwide. Each club is designed to make the sport more accessible, enjoyable, and social for everyone, from first-time players to experienced competitors.
With pickleball's explosive growth as America's fastest-growing sport, PickleRage continues to establish itself as a leading force in the indoor pickleball industry. Through modern facilities, organized programming, and an inclusive environment, the brand is helping shape the future of the sport while building vibrant local communities centered around connection and play.
Partnering with passionate franchisees across the country, PickleRage is aiming to bring more than 500 clubs nationwide within the next five years. The investment to open a club ranges from $883,000 to $2,495,550.
For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit www.pickleragefranchise.com.
Note: This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer a franchise until we have complied with disclosure and registration requirements in the applicable jurisdiction. Contact PickleRage Franchise LLC to request a copy of our FDD.
Residents of New York: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the New York Department of Law. An offer to sell a franchise can only be made through delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document.
About PickleRage
Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice and advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit www.pickleragefranchise.com.
SOURCE PickleRage
The new Colorado location will introduce PickleRage's signature indoor courts, professional-grade amenities, and community-focused atmosphere to one of the nation's most active and rapidly growing markets. Franchisee-owned and operated, the club will provide players of all skill levels a welcoming place to connect, compete, and enjoy pickleball year-round.
"We're excited to welcome another PickleRage to communities nationwide as we continue expanding into key growth markets like Colorado," said Rich Destasio, CEO of PickleRage. "The demand for high-quality indoor pickleball experiences continues to grow, and Colorado's active lifestyle and strong sense of community make it an ideal fit for our brand. We look forward to creating a premier destination where players can connect, compete, and enjoy the sport year-round."
The Colorado franchise agreement marks another milestone in PickleRage's broader expansion strategy, which includes open and developing locations across multiple states nationwide. Each club is designed to make the sport more accessible, enjoyable, and social for everyone, from first-time players to experienced competitors.
With pickleball's explosive growth as America's fastest-growing sport, PickleRage continues to establish itself as a leading force in the indoor pickleball industry. Through modern facilities, organized programming, and an inclusive environment, the brand is helping shape the future of the sport while building vibrant local communities centered around connection and play.
Partnering with passionate franchisees across the country, PickleRage is aiming to bring more than 500 clubs nationwide within the next five years. The investment to open a club ranges from $883,000 to $2,495,550.
For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit www.pickleragefranchise.com.
Note: This information is not intended as an offer to sell a franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer a franchise until we have complied with disclosure and registration requirements in the applicable jurisdiction. Contact PickleRage Franchise LLC to request a copy of our FDD.
Residents of New York: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can only be made by a prospectus filed first with the Department of Law of the State of New York. Such filing does not constitute approval by the New York Department of Law. An offer to sell a franchise can only be made through delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document.
About PickleRage
Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice and advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit www.pickleragefranchise.com.
SOURCE PickleRage
Contact
PickleRageContact
Alison Elliott
786-579-0209
https://www.picklerage.com
Alison Elliott
786-579-0209
https://www.picklerage.com
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